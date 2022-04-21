1035
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 16) Half Ton

by Daniel VuckovicApril 21, 2022

Yikes, there’s a lot of games below there nearly 50 in fact. In a week where there’s that many games I can point out the ones I know, but really there could be something in there great – and it’ll get lost. So if I missed it out – let us know in the comments.

New release highlights: STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed, MotoGP22, Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars, Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro

New sales highlights: Astria Ascending, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Little Nightmares II, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

8 Ball Clash$6.00
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure$20.40 (Usually $25.50)
amazin’ George Remastered $8.72
Anuchard$18.00
Arcade Archives GAPLUS$10.50
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley $3.15 (Usually $10.50)
Burger Bistro Story $19.50
Castle Formers – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
Catana – $10.50
Chickens On The Road$1.50
CosmicBreak Gun & Slash $26.90
Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver$15.00
Dragon Caffi $36.60
Evasion From Hell$14.99
Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers$30.00
Galactic Wars EX$10.20 (Usually $12.00)
Galagi Shooter$7.99
Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro$30.00
Horror Stories$3.00
In the Mood$5.99 (Usually $7.49)
Inukari – Chase of Deception Deluxe Edition$9.99
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn-$6.74 (Usually $13.49)
Lila’s Sky Ark $19.12 (Usually $22.50)
Ludo Game: Just chill out! $7.50
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles$30.00
Metal Tales Overkill$22.50
MotoGP22$69.95
My Brother Ate My Pudding! $7.50
NeonLore$9.00
Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars$67.50 (Usually $75.00)
orbit.industries$30.00
Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain $6.75
Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles – Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys$22.50
Rainbow Yggdrasil$18.00
Revita$20.40 (Usually $25.50)
Roguebook$37.50
Roguebook – Deluxe Edition$47.25 (Usually $52.50)
Rotund Zero$2.70
Sakura Angels $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
Samurai Bringer$12.30
Space Genesis $22.99
STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed$30.00
Super Mega Zero $15.00
The Last Friend$11.25 (Usually $22.50)
Wild West Crops $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
Wizard Mike $9.99

20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/05) – 30% off
8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/05) – 20% off
AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
Acalesia (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Ageless (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/05) – 20% off
Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 30% off
Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 40% off
Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $38.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/04) – 35% off
Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 80% off
Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 80% off
BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/04) – 60% off
Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/05) – 50% off
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (RedDeerGames) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/05) – 70% off
Black Paradox (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/05) – 40% off
Bleed (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/05) – 20% off
Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 60% off
Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off
Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
Bunny Reversi (DillyFrame) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/04) – 10% off
CATch the Stars (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 11/05) – 20% off
Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 67% off
Caladrius Blaze (H2 INTERACTIVE Co., Ltd.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 50% off
Chop is Dish (Victory Road LLC) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/05) – 40% off
Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/05) – 20% off
Conarium (Iceberg Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Counter Recon: The First Mission (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 30% off
Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/05) – 20% off
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 (Nintendo) – $46.70 (Usually $54.95, ends 01/05) – 15% off
Dark Sauce (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/05) – 55% off
Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.70 (Usually $42.00, ends 29/04) – 65% off
Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/05) – 85% off
Demong Hunter (TROOOZE) – $5.58 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Duo Zombies (Refold) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 50% off
EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $33.60 (Usually $48.00, ends 17/05) – 30% off
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/05) – 90% off
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/04) – 30% off
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
Epic Chef (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 40% off
Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $2.23 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/05) – 73% off
Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 20/05) – 90% off
Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 70% off
Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/05) – 15% off
Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeerGames) – $2.84 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/05) – 85% off
Girls Tank Battle (TROOOZE) – $7.30 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/05) – 75% off
Going Under (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 75% off
Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 80% off
Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
Halloween Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/05) – 80% off
Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $59.85 (Usually $85.50, ends 17/05) – 30% off
Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/04) – 75% off
Heart Chain Kitty (Origamihero Games) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 05/05) – 40% off
Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/05) – 67% off
Hover (Plug In Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/04) – 75% off
IN-VERT (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 80% off
Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/05) – 50% off
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Kirakira stars idol project Memories (Edia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Lanternium (Victory Road) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies (TROOOZE) – $10.19 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off
Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 30% off
Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 15% off
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeerGames) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 70% off
Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.95 (Usually $39.95, ends 30/04) – 50% off
Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.15 (Usually $55.95, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/04) – 60% off
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/05) – 80% off
Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off
Narita Boy (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/04) – 75% off
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 75% off
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
Nonogram Minimal (Hook Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/05) – 60% off
OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/05) – 80% off
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Of Tanks and Demons III (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Off And On Again (subSilico) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 27/04) – 50% off
Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/04) – 65% off
Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/04) – 65% off
Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland (Victory Road LLC) – $6.61 (Usually $9.45, ends 12/05) – 30% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
Overcooked! All You Can Eat ( Team17) – $28.47 (Usually $56.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/04) – 80% off
Pile Up! Box by Box (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 30% off
Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/05) – 20% off
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/05) – 45% off
Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/05) – 80% off
Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/05) – 70% off
Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off
Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $9.72 (Usually $16.20, ends 24/04) – 40% off
Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Revita (Plug In Digital) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 20% off
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 80% off
Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 67% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 11/05) – 74% off
Rune Lord (Victory Road) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $14.02 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 45% off
Sector 781 (Refold) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/05) – 50% off
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/05) – 70% off
Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 27/04) – 50% off
SkyDrift Infinity (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 30% off
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $21.47 (Usually $42.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $5.50 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/04) – 75% off
Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $1.89 (Usually $6.30, ends 10/05) – 70% off
Starlight Alliance (Origamihero Games ) – $7.92 (Usually $13.20, ends 05/05) – 40% off
State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
Steam Prison (HuneX) – $58.38 (Usually $83.40, ends 17/05) – 30% off
Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/04) – 66% off
Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/05) – 30% off
Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/04) – 90% off
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/05) – 80% off
Super Magbot (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/05) – 75% off
Super Pixel Racers (H2 INTERACTIVE) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/05) – 80% off
Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 60% off
Taimumari: Complete Edition (Victory Road LLC) – $13.96 (Usually $19.95, ends 12/05) – 30% off
The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $37.01 (Usually $56.95, ends 29/04) – 35% off
The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 40% off
The Last Friend (Skystone Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 50% off
The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 20% off
The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
The Magister (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 25% off
The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off
The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/05) – 50% off
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $31.00, ends 21/05) – 77% off
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/05) – 50% off
Transient: Extended Edition (Iceberg Interactive) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 30% off
Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 75% off
Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
Under Leaves (RedDeerGames) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 85% off
Unexplored (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 78% off
Unstrong: Space Calamity (Origamihero Games) – $3.83 (Usually $6.39, ends 05/05) – 40% off
Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/05) – 65% off
Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 66% off
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
Wild West Crops (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/05) – 20% off
Zombie Is Planting (TROOOZE) – $10.19 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off

