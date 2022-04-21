Nintendo Download Updates (Week 16) Half Ton
Yikes, there’s a lot of games below there nearly 50 in fact. In a week where there’s that many games I can point out the ones I know, but really there could be something in there great – and it’ll get lost. So if I missed it out – let us know in the comments.
New release highlights: STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed, MotoGP22, Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars, Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro
New sales highlights: Astria Ascending, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Little Nightmares II, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
✚ 8 Ball Clash – $6.00
✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure – $20.40 (Usually $25.50)
✚ amazin’ George Remastered – $8.72
✚ Anuchard – $18.00
✚ Arcade Archives GAPLUS – $10.50
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley – $3.15 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Burger Bistro Story – $19.50
✚ Castle Formers – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Catana – $10.50
✚ Chickens On The Road – $1.50
✚ CosmicBreak Gun & Slash – $26.90
✚ Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition – $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver – $15.00
✚ Dragon Caffi – $36.60
✚ Evasion From Hell – $14.99
✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers – $30.00
✚ Galactic Wars EX – $10.20 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Galagi Shooter – $7.99
✚ Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro – $30.00
✚ Horror Stories – $3.00
✚ In the Mood – $5.99 (Usually $7.49)
✚ Inukari – Chase of Deception Deluxe Edition – $9.99
✚ Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- – $6.74 (Usually $13.49)
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark – $19.12 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Ludo Game: Just chill out! – $7.50
✚ Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – $30.00
✚ Metal Tales Overkill – $22.50
✚ MotoGP22 – $69.95
✚ My Brother Ate My Pudding! – $7.50
✚ NeonLore – $9.00
✚ Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – $67.50 (Usually $75.00)
✚ orbit.industries – $30.00
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain – $6.75
✚ Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles – Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys – $22.50
✚ Rainbow Yggdrasil – $18.00
✚ Revita – $20.40 (Usually $25.50)
✚ Roguebook – $37.50
✚ Roguebook – Deluxe Edition – $47.25 (Usually $52.50)
✚ Rotund Zero – $2.70
✚ Sakura Angels – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Samurai Bringer – $12.30
✚ Space Genesis – $22.99
✚ STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed – $30.00
✚ Super Mega Zero – $15.00
✚ The Last Friend – $11.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Wild West Crops – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Wizard Mike – $9.99
✚ 20 Ladies (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/05) – 30% off
✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/05) – 20% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
✚ Acalesia (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $9.22 (Usually $61.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $36.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 30% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 40% off
✚ Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $38.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/04) – 35% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 80% off
✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/04) – 60% off
✚ Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/05) – 50% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (RedDeerGames) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/05) – 70% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/05) – 40% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/05) – 20% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/05) – 75% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 65% off
✚ Bunny Reversi (DillyFrame) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/04) – 10% off
✚ CATch the Stars (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 67% off
✚ Caladrius Blaze (H2 INTERACTIVE Co., Ltd.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Chop is Dish (Victory Road LLC) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/05) – 40% off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Conarium (Iceberg Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Counter Recon: The First Mission (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 30% off
✚ Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 (Nintendo) – $46.70 (Usually $54.95, ends 01/05) – 15% off
✚ Dark Sauce (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/05) – 55% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.70 (Usually $42.00, ends 29/04) – 65% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/05) – 85% off
✚ Demong Hunter (TROOOZE) – $5.58 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Duo Zombies (Refold) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $33.60 (Usually $48.00, ends 17/05) – 30% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/04) – 30% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Epic Chef (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 40% off
✚ Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $2.23 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/05) – 73% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 20/05) – 90% off
✚ Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 70% off
✚ Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/05) – 15% off
✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeerGames) – $2.84 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Girls Tank Battle (TROOOZE) – $7.30 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 22/05) – 75% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 80% off
✚ Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
✚ Halloween Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $59.85 (Usually $85.50, ends 17/05) – 30% off
✚ Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (TROOOZE) – $9.88 (Usually $22.99, ends 17/05) – 57% off
✚ Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/04) – 75% off
✚ Heart Chain Kitty (Origamihero Games) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/05) – 67% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/04) – 75% off
✚ IN-VERT (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 80% off
✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/05) – 50% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Memories (Edia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Lanternium (Victory Road) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies (TROOOZE) – $10.19 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 30% off
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 15% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeerGames) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 70% off
✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.95 (Usually $39.95, ends 30/04) – 50% off
✚ Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.15 (Usually $55.95, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/04) – 60% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Narita Boy (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/04) – 75% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
✚ Nonogram Minimal (Hook Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/05) – 60% off
✚ OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/05) – 80% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Of Tanks and Demons III (Victory Road) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Off And On Again (subSilico) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/04) – 65% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/04) – 65% off
✚ Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland (Victory Road LLC) – $6.61 (Usually $9.45, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat ( Team17) – $28.47 (Usually $56.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/04) – 80% off
✚ Pile Up! Box by Box (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 30% off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/05) – 20% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/05) – 45% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/05) – 80% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games Co., Ltd.) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/05) – 70% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $9.72 (Usually $16.20, ends 24/04) – 40% off
✚ Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Revita (Plug In Digital) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 20% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/05) – 80% off
✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/05) – 67% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 11/05) – 74% off
✚ Rune Lord (Victory Road) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $14.02 (Usually $25.50, ends 29/04) – 45% off
✚ Sector 781 (Refold) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/05) – 70% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ SkyDrift Infinity (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 30% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $21.47 (Usually $42.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $5.50 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/04) – 75% off
✚ Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $1.89 (Usually $6.30, ends 10/05) – 70% off
✚ Starlight Alliance (Origamihero Games ) – $7.92 (Usually $13.20, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ Steam Prison (HuneX) – $58.38 (Usually $83.40, ends 17/05) – 30% off
✚ Still There (Iceberg Interactive) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/04) – 66% off
✚ Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/05) – 30% off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/04) – 90% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/05) – 80% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ Super Pixel Racers (H2 INTERACTIVE) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/05) – 80% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 60% off
✚ Taimumari: Complete Edition (Victory Road LLC) – $13.96 (Usually $19.95, ends 12/05) – 30% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $37.01 (Usually $56.95, ends 29/04) – 35% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 40% off
✚ The Last Friend (Skystone Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/05) – 20% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 90% off
✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $10.12 (Usually $67.50, ends 18/05) – 85% off
✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 25% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 75% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $31.00, ends 21/05) – 77% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/05) – 50% off
✚ Transient: Extended Edition (Iceberg Interactive) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/04) – 30% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/05) – 75% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeerGames) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/05) – 85% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 80% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $26.95, ends 21/05) – 78% off
✚ Unstrong: Space Calamity (Origamihero Games) – $3.83 (Usually $6.39, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/05) – 65% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/05) – 66% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Wild West Crops (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/05) – 20% off
✚ Zombie Is Planting (TROOOZE) – $10.19 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/05) – 40% off