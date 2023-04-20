Nintendo Download Updates (Week 16) Final Advance
What a week for Nintendo Switch owners, there are 60+ games there below and yeah usually every week there’s at least 50 so it’s not too many – but there’s a different. A good chunk of the games below should be on your radar, and even if not everything is to your taste there’s got to be at least one thing.
Where to start?
New release highlights: As if I’m not putting Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp first, would you expect anything less? Here’s our review too. Then we’ve finally got those Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, thankfully with the font fixed. Fans of early access will enjoy Disney Speedstorm as well. Minecraft Legends also arrived mid week.
Then halfway through this week got a Indie Direct, and that means shadow drops. These included Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Brea, Shadows Over Loathing, Teslagrad was Remastered and we got a brand new one too with Teslagrad 2, oh and Coffee Talk Episode 2!
Even after that, I’ve probably missed something.