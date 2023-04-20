586
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 16) Final Advance

by Daniel VuckovicApril 20, 2023

What a week for Nintendo Switch owners, there are 60+ games there below and yeah usually every week there’s at least 50 so it’s not too many – but there’s a different. A good chunk of the games below should be on your radar, and even if not everything is to your taste there’s got to be at least one thing.

Where to start?

New release highlights: As if I’m not putting Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp first, would you expect anything less? Here’s our review too. Then we’ve finally got those Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, thankfully with the font fixed. Fans of early access will enjoy Disney Speedstorm as well. Minecraft Legends also arrived mid week.

Then halfway through this week got a Indie Direct, and that means shadow drops. These included Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Brea, Shadows Over Loathing, Teslagrad was Remastered and we got a brand new one too with Teslagrad 2, oh and Coffee Talk Episode 2!

Even after that, I’ve probably missed something.

CurrentlyUsually
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp$79.95 
Alicia Griffith: Lakeside Murder Collector’s Edition$22.50 
Animal Shelter Simulator$22.50 
Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO$10.50 
Arcana of Paradise —The Tower—$29.50 
BACKGAMMON PRO for Nintendo Switch™$11.99 
Carbage$3.73 $22.50 
Cavity Busters$14.39 $17.99 
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly$22.50 
Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe Founder’s Pack$79.99 
Disney Speedstorm – Standard Founder’s Pack$46.99 
Disney Speedstorm – Ultimate Founder’s Pack$109.99 
DNF Duel: Who’s Next$70.99 
Dominant Mind – Code Breaker Game$6.90 
Dude, Where Is My Beer?$22.50 
FINAL FANTASY$17.95 
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Bundle$107.95 
FINAL FANTASY II$17.95 
FINAL FANTASY III$26.95 
FINAL FANTASY IV$26.95 
FINAL FANTASY V$26.95 
FINAL FANTASY VI$26.95 
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$60.00 
Food Truck Tycoon Co-op Edition$1.50 $9.75 
Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game$1.65 $4.99 
Funny Sunny$9.00 
God of Rock$44.95 
Halftime Heroes$7.50 
Japanese NEKOSAMA Games The Outlaws$6.74 $13.49 
Jigsaw Kitties$4.05 $4.50 
Just Xiangqi$8.10 $9.00 
Labyrinth of Zangetsu$45.00 
Lifeslide$18.89 $20.99 
Light of Life$7.99 
LOST EPIC$21.82 $29.10 
LOST EPIC -Premium Edition-$25.87 $34.50 
Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest$19.99 
Melonizard$3.60 $6.00 
Minecraft Legends$59.95 
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition$74.95 
Moe Waifu H$6.00 $7.50 
Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit$58.50 
Mr. Sun’s Hatbox$20.24 $22.49 
NachoCado$3.00 $15.00 
Namariel Legends – Iron Lord$22.99 
Panic Porcupine$9.45 $10.50 
Park Story$27.95 
Piano: Learn and Play Ultimate Edition$2.98 $28.80 
Road Builder$13.50 
Shadows Over Loathing$30.00 
Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror$15.00 
Summer Bubble Splash$4.90 
Sunrise GP$22.50 
Super Geisha Neon$7.50 
Tales of the Neon Sea$30.00 
Teslagrad 2$29.50 
Teslagrad Power Pack Edition$44.25 
Teslagrad Remastered$14.75 
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™$44.95 
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ – Deluxe Edition$54.95 
The Treflik Family Deluxe Edition$2.98 $19.80 
Tin Hearts$45.00 
Wild Dogs$15.00 
Yello Adventures$9.00 
What's your reaction?
Awesome
75%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
25%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment