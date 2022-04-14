Nintendo Download Updates (Week 15) The Zoppity
It’s an extra long weekend for most, the time spend it on the Switch. Maybe.
New release highlights: The heavy hitter this week is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, look for our review on that one – eventually. Then we’ve got the likes of Don’t Starve Together, Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness, Nobody Saves the World which all look fabulous. TAITO Milestones is one for the retro crowd.
New sales highlights: 80’s OVERDRIVE is 70% off, Axiom Verge 2 is just 10% off but it’s really great. Then there’s Fibbage XL which is good when friends and family are over, and ooft – that’s about it. I mean I could click through every game on sale there and probably at least a handful are good, but the truly good seem to be all waiting for a big sale.
Have a look long weekend, eat too much chocolate.
✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – $84.95
✚ A Sketchbook About Her Sun – $7.50
✚ ABC Search With Me – $2.99 (Usually $14.99)
✚ Aery Early Birds Bundle – $39.99
✚ Air Hockey Puzzles – $4.50
✚ Animal Babies Puzzle – Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids – $22.50
✚ Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE – $10.50
✚ Beautiful Ukraine – $6.00
✚ Bibi & Tina – New adventures with horses – $45.00
✚ Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread – $30.00
✚ Bunny Mahjo – $4.50
✚ Bush Hockey League – $21.99
✚ Camper Van Simulator – $14.62 (Usually $19.50)
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 – $16.27 (Usually $23.25)
✚ Cat Cafe Manager – $24.00
✚ Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme – $15.00
✚ Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Game – Free Download
✚ Death Park 2 – $9.99
✚ Defend the Rook – $25.95
✚ Don’t Starve Together – $22.50
✚ Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook – $12.79 (Usually $15.99)
✚ Formula Retro Racing – $19.50
✚ Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness – $22.50
✚ Groundskeeper2 – $7.50
✚ Hentai Uni – $3.30
✚ Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star – $4.50 (Usually $7.50)
✚ Inner Voices – $9.99 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Jump Into The Plane – $15.00
✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King – $9.79
✚ Lumberhill – $12.37 (Usually $18.75)
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’ – $15.00 (Usually $18.75)
✚ Nobody Saves the World – $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
✚ Pad of Time – $12.00
✚ Pinball Freedom – $7.42 (Usually $13.50)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z – $13.65
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE – $6.75
✚ Pretty Girls Rivers – $7.19 (Usually $8.99)
✚ Radon Break – $7.35 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Robo Wars – $8.92 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Rotund Rebound – $22.40 (Usually $28.00)
✚ RUN: The World In-Between – $13.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Shooting Star Island – $7.35
✚ Sockventure – $30.00
✚ TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE – $81.00
✚ TAITO Milestones – $59.99
✚ Toodee and Topdee – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Tormented Souls – $30.00
✚ 15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/04) – 20% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/04) – 70% off
✚ AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $12.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/04) – 73% off
✚ Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 70% off
✚ Animal Fun for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks) – $10.39 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Animals for Toddlers (winterworks) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (Asmodee Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games LLC) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 20/04) – 10% off
✚ Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers (winterworks) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 50% off
✚ Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals (winterworks) – $10.39 (Usually $12.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Biz Builder Delux (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/05) – 40% off
✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $2.23 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Portal (HeadUp Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $5.01 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 50% off
✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $4.80 (Usually $9.60, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Garage Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Carcassonne (Asmodee Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Headup Games) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 55% off
✚ Catan (Asmodee Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Cellular Harvest (Apriori Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Chess Brain (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/05) – 90% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/04) – 80% off
✚ Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (Onteca) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/05) – 79% off
✚ Damn Dolls (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $3.82 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 67% off
✚ Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $1.65 (Usually $3.30, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Doodle Derby (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Doodle Devil: 3volution ( JoyBits) – $4.32 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Doodle Games Bundle (JoyBits) – $10.80 (Usually $33.75, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $7.20 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $4.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Double Pug Switch (Apriori Digital) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/05) – 60% off
✚ Dungeon Solver (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Eldrador Creatures (Wild River Games) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 01/05) – 50% off
✚ Eternum Ex (Flynns Arcade) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (Flynns Arcade) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Fibbage XL (Jackbox Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (United Independent Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Flaskoman (Flying Islands Team) – $3.71 (Usually $6.75, ends 28/04) – 45% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 80% off
✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 70% off
✚ Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $3.36 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Gemini (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Ghostanoid (JoyBits) – $3.36 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/05) – 68% off
✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $6.28 (Usually $17.95, ends 24/04) – 65% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 04/05) – 30% off
✚ Grand Mountain Adventure (Microids) – $42.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/04) – 20% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.03 (Usually $20.15, ends 24/04) – 75% off
✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $5.77 (Usually $8.25, ends 09/05) – 30% off
✚ Hextones (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 26/04) – 33% off
✚ Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/04) – 25% off
✚ How Buddy’s parents met (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Indigo 7 Quest for love (Dolores Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 60% off
✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $9.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/05) – 17% off
✚ Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Quest (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/05) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $7.99 (Usually $14.50, ends 21/04) – 45% off
✚ Kingdom Rush Frontiers (Ironhide Game Studio) – $7.99 (Usually $14.50, ends 21/04) – 45% off
✚ Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/04) – 25% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/04) – 80% off
✚ Laraan (Flynns Arcade) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ Light Fairytale Episode 1 (neko.works) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/05) – 10% off
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 15% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/04) – 33% off
✚ Ludo XXL (TREVA) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 70% off
✚ Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/04) – 70% off
✚ Madorica Real Estate (GIFT TEN INDUSTRY) – $11.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/05) – 39% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 50% off
✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/05) – 80% off
✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Young Fun Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/05) – 50% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/05) – 20% off
✚ Morphies Law (Cosmoscope GmbH) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 90% off
✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (United Independent Entertainment GmbH) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Mushroom Savior (Flying Islands Team) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/04) – 60% off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Off The Road Unleashed (Dogbyte Games) – $7.19 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/04) – 70% off
✚ Oh!Edo Towns (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/05) – 33% off
✚ Ooops! 2 (Wild River Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/05) – 50% off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $9.01 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Outlast 2 (Red Barrels) – $7.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ Outlast: Bundle of Terror (Red Barrels) – $6.69 (Usually $33.45, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ Pathway (Chucklefish) – $2.09 (Usually $20.99, ends 24/04) – 90% off
✚ Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/05) – 80% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 50% off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic (Headup Games) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 55% off
✚ Pocket Stables (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (United Independent Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (United Independent Entertainment) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Pumpkin Jack (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/05) – 55% off
✚ Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/04) – 33% off
✚ Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Quell Memento (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $6.37 (Usually $12.75, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/04) – 30% off
✚ Rigid Force Redux (Headup Games) – $10.02 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Rise of the Slime (Playstack) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 28/04) – 35% off
✚ Rotund Rebound (Dahku) – $22.40 (Usually $28.00, ends 22/04) – 20% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/04) – 75% off
✚ Shadow Samurai Revenge (Gametry) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/05) – 65% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/04) – 80% off
✚ Silver Chains (Headup Games) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/05) – 55% off
✚ Silver Screen Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/05) – 40% off
✚ Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle (winterworks) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/04) – 20% off
✚ Slime-san (Headup Games) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 55% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/05) – 73% off
✚ Space Blaze (United Independent Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 09/05) – 80% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/05) – 89% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 14/05) – 73% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Super Dodgeball Beats (PlayStack Ltd) – $3.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 28/04) – 80% off
✚ Super Hiking League DX (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/05) – 80% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 02/05) – 80% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 50% off
✚ Swapperoo (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/05) – 80% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/04) – 75% off
✚ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ The Coma: Recut (Devespresso Games) – $7.51 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 67% off
✚ The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller (Tayanna Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $16.65, ends 22/04) – 91% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/04) – 40% off
✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/04) – 50% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 28/04) – 35% off
✚ The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Asmodee Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/05) – 50% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/04) – 45% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 75% off
✚ There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension (Draw Me A Pixel) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/04) – 30% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Toodee and Topdee (diet zribi) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/04) – 10% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/05) – 75% off
✚ Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition (SEGA) – $21.97 (Usually $54.94, ends 08/05) – 60% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/05) – 75% off
✚ Wanderjahr TryAgainOrWalkAway (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/04) – 70% off
✚ War Dogs: Red’s Return (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ What Comes After (Flynns Arcade) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 05/05) – 40% off
✚ What The Zombies?! (Dawid Poleszczuk) – $1.55 (Usually $5.55, ends 28/04) – 72% off
✚ Windbound (Koch Media) – $8.73 (Usually $24.95, ends 24/04) – 65% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/05) – 30% off
✚ Zen Chess Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Hill Race (Cool Small Games) – $2.23 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/05) – 85% off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/05) – 60% off