Nintendo Download Updates (Week 13) Jesters

by Daniel VuckovicApril 1, 2022

Nice little tidy week with some interesting stuff. PikPok’s first Switch game Agent Intercept is fresh off its Apple Arcade leash, Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between is “vibing” as I heard someone on TikTok say, if you love baseball you can pay $150 to get MLB The Show 22 four days early as well.

The march madness is over, bring on April.

New release highlights: Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between, CRYSTAR, Agent Intercept, Super Cyborg.

New sales highlights: Oh jeez, umm.. Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Overcooked! 2? There’s not a lot.

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek – $13.50 (Usually $22.50)
Aaron – The Little Detective – $15.00
Agent Intercept – $29.95
Arcade Archives WONDER MOMO – $10.50
BIG BANG PRO WRESTLING – $12.00
Bridge Builder Racer – $13.99
Chubby Cat – $15.00
COSPLAY LOVE! Enchanted princess – $15.01 (Usually $16.68)
CRYSTAR – $75.00
Dieselpunk Wars – $19.12 (Usually $22.50)
Dissection – $3.00
DYSMANTLE – $30.00
Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition – $12.99
Floogen – $3.74 (Usually $4.99)
Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between – $18.44 (Usually $20.49)
HYPER DRONE X – $11.00
Ikai – $22.50
Logistics Simulator – $15.00
Love Colors: Complete Edition – $11.99 (Usually $14.99)
MLB The Show 22 Digital Deluxe Edition – $154.95
My Coloring Book 2 – $5.25 (Usually $7.50)
Red Wings: American Aces – $14.40 (Usually $18.00)
Richy’s Nightmares – $7.50
Seashell – $4.95
Shredded Secrets – $7.50
Super Car Driver – $16.80 (Usually $21.00)
Super Clown Lost Diamonds – $14.25
Super Cyborg – $7.50 (Usually $10.50)
Take Off – The Flight Simulator – $22.50
tERRORbane – $21.60 (Usually $24.00)
THE CARD Perfect Collection – $22.50
Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge – $12.00
VENGEFUL HEART – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)

✚ 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 40% off
✚ A Night at the Races (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/04) – 90% off
✚ A.O.T. 2 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $105.00, ends 19/04) – 50% off
✚ ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/04) – 45% off
✚ Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (City Connection) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00(Usually $60.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $58.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 19/04) – 35% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 90% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Bonito Days (Studio Somewhere) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 07/04) – 85% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $47.25 (Usually $67.50, ends 14/04) – 30% off
✚ COSPLAY LOVE! Enchanted princess (iMel) – $15.01 (Usually $16.68, ends 08/04) – 10% off
✚ COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/04) – 50% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Close to the Sun (Wired Productions Limited) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/04) – 70% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $22.49 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/04) – 63% off
✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/04) – 70% off
✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/05) – 67% off
✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Midnight Works) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/04) – 85% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret ( Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/04) – 90% off
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/04) – 70% off
✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $8.66 (Usually $26.25, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $6.93 (Usually $21.00, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/05) – 75% off
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (NAISU) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 33% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/04) – 83% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/04) – 10% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 01/05) – 79% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/04) – 85% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $29.88 (Usually $37.35, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Fellow Traveller) – $18.44 (Usually $20.49, ends 06/04) – 10% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness (8-4) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/04) – 10% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/05) – 80% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/04) – 30% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $4.06 (Usually $29.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $19.28 (Usually $27.55, ends 10/04) – 30% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/04) – 92% off
✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/04) – 33% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 01/05) – 88% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $71.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 13/04) – 20% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $40.95 (Usually $58.50, ends 18/04) – 30% off
✚ King of Seas (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 60% off
✚ Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 13/04) – 20% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 19/04) – 75% off
✚ Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality (LKMAD) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/04) – 75% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/04) – 60% off
✚ Little Bug (RedDeerGames) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/04) – 85% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 14/04) – 70% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/04) – 75% off
✚ METALLIC CHILD (CREST) – $27.96 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/04) – 30% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $8.03 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/04) – 33% off
✚ Micro Pico Racers (Zerouno Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/04) – 75% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $9.84 (Usually $28.95, ends 27/04) – 66% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/05) – 50% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/05) – 30% off
✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $7.70 (Usually $22.99, ends 24/04) – 67% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/04) – 25% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 19/04) – 50% off
✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Nerf Legends (Game Mill) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $22.49 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/04) – 63% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ OS Omega (RockGame) – $1.52 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/04) – 83% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $3.96 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/04) – 78% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Panmorphia (LKMAD) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 19/04) – 75% off
✚ Panmorphia: Enchanted (LKMAD) – $1.74 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/04) – 75% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/04) – 25% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Puzzle Car (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 90% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Reknum Cheri Dreamland (Nape Games) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/04) – 78% off
✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/04) – 33% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $68.25 (Usually $105.00, ends 19/04) – 35% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.80 (Usually $20.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Shapeshooter (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/04) – 80% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Sky Mercenaries Redux (PolarityFlow) – $6.27 (Usually $19.00, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $45.11 (Usually $64.45, ends 14/04) – 30% off
✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/04) – 30% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/04) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $6.89 (Usually $20.90, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io ) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 67% off
✚ Strange Field Football (Wildbus Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/04) – 67% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.23 (Usually $9.15, ends 30/04) – 76% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/05) – 80% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/04) – 80% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ The Game is ON (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/05) – 83% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS America) – $52.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/04) – 42% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ The Silver Case 2425 (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/04) – 25% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Thea 2: The Shattering (RockGame) – $19.80 (Usually $26.40, ends 14/04) – 25% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.19 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/04) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 27/04) – 72% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 50% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $4.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/04) – 20% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 65% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $16.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 86% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/05) – 80% off
✚ Wildbus (Wildbus Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/04) – 75% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 30/04) – 80% off
✚ Worms Rumble (Team17) – $4.48 (Usually $17.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/04) – 25% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/04) – 80% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off
✚ Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (NIS America) – $60.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/04) – 33% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (Zerodiv) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 20% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/04) – 72% off

