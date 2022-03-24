Nintendo Download Updates (Week 12) Puffball Paradise
This week is all about Kirby, but if you’re not into Kirby then don’t worry there’s a little something for you as well. While there’s a lot of new games below, there’s also a lot of bundles of older stuff and just the usual stuff.
New release highlights: Kirby and the Forgotten Land obviously, we love it, here’s our review. Rune Factory 5 also drops this week, Kraken Academy!! is also getting a lot of buzz, Andro Dunos 2 will keep retro arcade fans happy too. Tempest 4000 could be good too.
New sales highlights: Cris Tales at 60% 0ff, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for 60% off, LIMBO for $1.50 to show off your OLED screen to your mates. Golf Peaks for $2.25 is your cheap and cheerful game of the week.
Anything for you this week?
✚ ABC Follow Me: Animals Extended Edition – $5.98 (Usually $17.98)
✚ ABC Match with Me Extended Edition – $5.98 (Usually $17.98)
✚ Aery – Calm Mind 2 – $14.99
✚ Andro Dunos 2 – $30.00
✚ Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931 – $10.50
✚ Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle – $54.00
✚ BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land – $19.95
✚ Brawl Chess – Fantasy Edition – $17.99
✚ Broken Pipe – $6.00
✚ Bunny Memory – $3.15
✚ Chippy – $30.00
✚ Darkness and Flame: The Dark Side – $10.50
✚ Devastator – $7.49 (Usually $10.50)
✚ Disco Cannon Airlines – $1.50
✚ Funny Truck – $1.50
✚ Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle – $14.40 (Usually $18.00)
✚ Imp of the Sun – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.95
✚ Kraken Academy!! – $20.40 (Usually $25.50)
✚ Mini Words Collection – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Niko and the Cubic Curse – $7.99
✚ Nun Massacre – $8.99
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series Steel Sword Story S – $13.50
✚ Rattyvity Lab – $3.00 (Usually $3.75)
✚ Rune Factory 5 – $89.95
✚ Rune Factory 5: Digital Deluxe – $109.95
✚ Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 – $45.00
✚ SUPER NANARU – $10.80 (Usually $12.00)
✚ Sushi Time! Complete Edition – $3.14 (Usually $10.49)
✚ Taqoban – $6.39 (Usually $7.99)
✚ Tempest 4000 – $27.00
✚ The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World – $9.00
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor – $9.59 (Usually $11.99)
✚ Valis II – $18.22 (Usually $20.25)
✚ Valis III – $18.22 (Usually $20.25)
✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier – $18.22 (Usually $20.25)
✚ Vampire: The Masquerade New York Bundle – $34.80 (Usually $43.50)
✚ World Soccer Kid – $3.01 (Usually $4.50)
✚ Zoo Dentist Extended Edition – $2.98 (Usually $17.99)
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $6.47 (Usually $19.05, ends 29/03) – 66% off
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts II (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Menace (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/04) – 75% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 55% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/04) – 85% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 30/03) – 90% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ Burn! SuperTrucks (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/04) – 80% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Castle on the Coast () – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/04) – 33% off
✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/04) – 34% off
✚ Circle of Sumo (Strelka Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/04) – 70% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Simulator – Pizza (Big Cheese Studio) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/04) – 30% off
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Cris Tales (Modus Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/03) – 60% off
✚ Danger Mouse: The Danger Games (9th Impact) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 20% off
✚ Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/03) – 60% off
✚ Darksiders III (THQ Nordic) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/03) – 30% off
✚ Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/03) – 60% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Death Coming (Postmeta Games) – $4.09 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/03) – 61% off
✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/04) – 20% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/03) – 30% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/04) – 45% off
✚ Dragon Sinker (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Dunk Lords (Story Fort) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/04) – 25% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $8.72 (Usually $10.90, ends 13/04) – 20% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 31/03) – 40% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $5.26 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/04) – 61% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/04) – 40% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $10.49 (Usually $17.49, ends 21/04) – 40% off
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $8.92 (Usually $25.50, ends 19/04) – 65% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/04) – 70% off
✚ From Heaven To Earth (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/04) – 30% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $9.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/04) – 67% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $6.75 (Usually $11.25, ends 21/04) – 40% off
✚ Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 70% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 12/04) – 47% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/04) – 70% off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/04) – 70% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/04) – 93% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ (Milestone) – $77.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Renante Silvestre) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 12/04) – 49% off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 20/04) – 85% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/04) – 60% off
✚ INSIDE (Playdead) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/04) – 85% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Island Farmer (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 13/04) – 33% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $8.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 29/03) – 20% off
✚ Kholat (Imagination) – $3.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/03) – 30% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/04) – 50% off
✚ Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $5.37 (Usually $21.49, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ LIMBO (Playdead) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/04) – 90% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/04) – 20% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/04) – 20% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $1.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/04) – 92% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Lucid Cycle (eastasiasoft) – $7.34 (Usually $10.49, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/03) – 40% off
✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 07/04) – 85% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/03) – 70% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/03) – 30% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ My Magic Florist ( Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/04) – 86% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/04) – 75% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game (Peter Hijma) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 13/04) – 40% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $6.98 (Usually $34.90, ends 03/04) – 80% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 67% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 85% off
✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 30/03) – 75% off
✚ PROJECT : KNIGHT (Ilya Chkoliar) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Paperball Deluxe ( Cliax Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 75% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/04) – 40% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 07/04) – 30% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 13/04) – 75% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/04) – 90% off
✚ Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + (Strelka Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/04) – 70% off
✚ Reventure (Pixelatto Games S.L.) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 06/04) – 80% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 73% off
✚ Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (Ilya Chkoliar) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Rustler (Modus Games) – $24.72 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/03) – 45% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/04) – 70% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/04) – 10% off
✚ SYMMETRY (IMGN.PRO) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/03) – 80% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/04) – 85% off
✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 25% off
✚ Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios) – $4.16 (Usually $4.90, ends 13/04) – 15% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/04) – 67% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.79 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/04) – 83% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $28.77 (Usually $47.95, ends 30/03) – 40% off
✚ Steel Assault (Tribute Games) – $12.59 (Usually $20.99, ends 02/04) – 40% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 23/04) – 73% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/04) – 40% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (Ruben Alcaniz) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/04) – 60% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 07/04) – 60% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/04) – 60% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $3.19, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $14.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/04) – 75% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare (Virtual Basement) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/04) – 80% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 13/04) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/04) – 50% off
✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/03) – 20% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $4.48 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/04) – 77% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/04) – 20% off
✚ To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/04) – 85% off
✚ Treadnauts (Topstitch Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/04) – 50% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $4.65 (Usually $9.30, ends 29/03) – 50% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 14/04) – 50% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/03) – 60% off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/04) – 55% off
✚ Valis II (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/04) – 10% off
✚ Valis III (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/04) – 10% off
✚ Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Edia) – $18.22 (Usually $20.25, ends 23/04) – 10% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $7.49 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/04) – 75% off
✚ Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (STUDIOARTDINK) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/03) – 50% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/04) – 60% off
✚ World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/04) – 93% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/04) – 60% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/04) – 67% off