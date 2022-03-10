566
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 10) Lite On

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 10, 2022

Here’s to another week of new releases and deals. While we didn’t get any Mario Day sales there are still a few bits and bobs worthing checking out.

As always, here are the highlights.

New release highlights: Try out Chocobo GP Lite, you’ve got .hack//G.U. Last Recode which is digital-only so you got no other choice, Move or Die: Unleashed, and one of my favourites Arcade Archives QIX.

New sales highlights: Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (80% off), Republique: Anniversary Edition (30% off), Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (80% off), The Gardens Between (79% off) and Trigger Witch (35% off).

And that’s it for another week. If there’s anything we’ve overlooked below be sure to point it out.

Have a good weekend.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode$69.95
Ancient Islands $15.93 (Usually $18.75)
Arcade Archives QIX$10.50
Ashwalkers $28.95
Aztech Forgotten Gods$37.45
Chocobo GP$69.95
Chocobo GP Lite – Free Download
Cosmos Bit$7.99
Cyber Fight$10.50
Cyber Pool $7.50
Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues$4.50
Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing$9.00
Dual Brain Complete Edition$36.99
Dungeon Color$4.50 (Usually $6.00)
Frightence$9.00
Grand Mountain Adventure$52.50
Move or Die: Unleashed $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle$5.99
Pipes Master$4.50
Pocket Slimes $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
Potato Flowers in Full Bloom$20.25 (Usually $22.50)
REPUBLIQUE: Anniversary Edition$14.70 (Usually $21.00)
Retro Pixel Racers$7.50 (Usually $15.00)
Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey$3.49 (Usually $4.49)
Splash Cars$8.40 (Usually $10.50
Syndrome $13.99 (Usually $34.99)
The Cruel King and the Great Hero$45.00
The Last Cube$27.00 (Usually $30.00)
The Wild Case$11.90 (Usually $14.00
Time Loader $22.50
Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022 $16.99
Two Hundred Ways $18.00
Will You Snail?$18.49 (Usually $21.99)
World of One$15.00
Young Souls$33.75 (Usually $37.50)

✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.32 (Usually $9.30, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $3.49 (Usually $13.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $1.86 (Usually $16.99, ends 06/04) – 89% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $2.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 31/03) – 85% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Arcaea (lowiro) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 15/03) – 30% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $4.23 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing) – $30.09 (Usually $42.99, ends 17/03) – 30% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Blackwind (Blowfish Studios) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Bunny Memory (DillyFrame) – $2.83 (Usually $3.15, ends 23/03) – 10% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Chess Gambit (D-Lo Games) – $5.71 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/04) – 43% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Clan N (Creamative) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $2.57 (Usually $7.35, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 50% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Doomsday Vault (Flightless) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 20/03) – 60% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/03) – 75% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.88 (Usually $8.25, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $7.34 (Usually $10.49, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/03) – 25% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/04) – 81% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/04) – 90% off
✚ Football Battle (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/03) – 20% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/03) – 86% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 90% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $10.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 39% off
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $3.74 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/03) – 58% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Hunting Simulator (Nacon) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Hunting Simulator 2 (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/04) – 30% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games ) – $5.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 75% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $25.65 (Usually $28.50, ends 24/03) – 10% off
✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/03) – 20% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 24/03) – 90% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/03) – 40% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/03) – 10% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/03) – 20% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $4.39 (Usually $17.59, ends 06/04) – 75% off
✚ Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $25.18 (Usually $83.95, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ REPUBLIQUE: Anniversary Edition (Camouflaj) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/03) – 75% off
✚ RiMS Racing (Nacon) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/04) – 10% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Scrapnaut (RockGame) – $11.92 (Usually $15.90, ends 22/03) – 25% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $41.35 (Usually $45.95, ends 07/04) – 10% off
✚ Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (Silesia Games) – $4.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/03) – 63% off
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $3.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 30/03) – 22% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/03) – 75% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 40% off
✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/03) – 20% off
✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 20/03) – 80% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/04) – 90% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/04) – 83% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $9.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/04) – 83% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $6.29 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/03) – 79% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/03) – 50% off
✚ The Last Cube (Improx Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ The Wake (indienova) – $8.09 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/03) – 10% off
✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 28/04) – 10% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 24/03) – 35% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Will You Snail? (No Gravity Games) – $18.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/04) – 16% off

