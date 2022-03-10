Nintendo Download Updates (Week 10) Lite On
Here’s to another week of new releases and deals. While we didn’t get any Mario Day sales there are still a few bits and bobs worthing checking out.
As always, here are the highlights.
New release highlights: Try out Chocobo GP Lite, you’ve got .hack//G.U. Last Recode which is digital-only so you got no other choice, Move or Die: Unleashed, and one of my favourites Arcade Archives QIX.
New sales highlights: Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (80% off), Republique: Anniversary Edition (30% off), Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (80% off), The Gardens Between (79% off) and Trigger Witch (35% off).
And that’s it for another week. If there’s anything we’ve overlooked below be sure to point it out.
Have a good weekend.
✚ .hack//G.U. Last Recode – $69.95
✚ Ancient Islands – $15.93 (Usually $18.75)
✚ Arcade Archives QIX – $10.50
✚ Ashwalkers – $28.95
✚ Aztech Forgotten Gods – $37.45
✚ Chocobo GP – $69.95
✚ Chocobo GP Lite – Free Download
✚ Cosmos Bit – $7.99
✚ Cyber Fight – $10.50
✚ Cyber Pool – $7.50
✚ Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues – $4.50
✚ Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing – $9.00
✚ Dual Brain Complete Edition – $36.99
✚ Dungeon Color – $4.50 (Usually $6.00)
✚ Frightence – $9.00
✚ Grand Mountain Adventure – $52.50
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed – $18.00 (Usually $22.50)
✚ Om Nom: Coloring, Toons & Puzzle – $5.99
✚ Pipes Master – $4.50
✚ Pocket Slimes – $12.00 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom – $20.25 (Usually $22.50)
✚ REPUBLIQUE: Anniversary Edition – $14.70 (Usually $21.00)
✚ Retro Pixel Racers – $7.50 (Usually $15.00)
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey – $3.49 (Usually $4.49)
✚ Splash Cars – $8.40 (Usually $10.50
✚ Syndrome – $13.99 (Usually $34.99)
✚ The Cruel King and the Great Hero – $45.00
✚ The Last Cube – $27.00 (Usually $30.00)
✚ The Wild Case – $11.90 (Usually $14.00
✚ Time Loader – $22.50
✚ Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022 – $16.99
✚ Two Hundred Ways – $18.00
✚ Will You Snail? – $18.49 (Usually $21.99)
✚ World of One – $15.00
✚ Young Souls – $33.75 (Usually $37.50)
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.32 (Usually $9.30, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $3.49 (Usually $13.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ AO Tennis 2 (Nacon) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $1.86 (Usually $16.99, ends 06/04) – 89% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $2.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 31/03) – 85% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Arcaea (lowiro) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 15/03) – 30% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo (Zerouno Games Digital, S.L.) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $4.23 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/03) – 83% off
✚ Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing) – $30.09 (Usually $42.99, ends 17/03) – 30% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Blackwind (Blowfish Studios) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/03) – 20% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Bunny Memory (DillyFrame) – $2.83 (Usually $3.15, ends 23/03) – 10% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Chess Gambit (D-Lo Games) – $5.71 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/04) – 43% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Clan N (Creamative) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $2.57 (Usually $7.35, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/03) – 50% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/03) – 85% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Doomsday Vault (Flightless) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 20/03) – 60% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/03) – 75% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.88 (Usually $8.25, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $7.34 (Usually $10.49, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/03) – 25% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 80% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/04) – 81% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/04) – 90% off
✚ Football Battle (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/03) – 20% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/03) – 86% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 90% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $10.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/03) – 39% off
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $3.74 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/03) – 58% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Hunting Simulator (Nacon) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Hunting Simulator 2 (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/04) – 30% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/04) – 50% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games ) – $5.60 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/04) – 75% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/04) – 75% off
✚ Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Modus Games) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 16/03) – 60% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $25.65 (Usually $28.50, ends 24/03) – 10% off
✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/03) – 20% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 24/03) – 90% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/03) – 40% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/03) – 10% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/03) – 85% off
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/03) – 20% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/03) – 50% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $4.39 (Usually $17.59, ends 06/04) – 75% off
✚ Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 21/03) – 50% off
✚ OVERPASS™ (Nacon) – $25.18 (Usually $83.95, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 23/03) – 80% off
✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions (Beamdog) – $14.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 21/03) – 80% off
✚ Popeye (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ REPUBLIQUE: Anniversary Edition (Camouflaj) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/03) – 30% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/03) – 75% off
✚ RiMS Racing (Nacon) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 50% off
✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/04) – 10% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/04) – 80% off
✚ Scrapnaut (RockGame) – $11.92 (Usually $15.90, ends 22/03) – 25% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (Frogwares) – $41.35 (Usually $45.95, ends 07/04) – 10% off
✚ Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (Silesia Games) – $4.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/03) – 63% off
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $3.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 30/03) – 22% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/03) – 75% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 40% off
✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/03) – 20% off
✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 20/03) – 80% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/04) – 90% off
✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/04) – 83% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $9.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/03) – 65% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/04) – 83% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/04) – 50% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/03) – 80% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $6.29 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/03) – 79% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/03) – 50% off
✚ The Last Cube (Improx Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/03) – 10% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $15.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ The Wake (indienova) – $8.09 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/03) – 10% off
✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 24/03) – 50% off
✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $16.87 (Usually $18.75, ends 28/04) – 10% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 24/03) – 35% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/03) – 80% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 50% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/03) – 75% off
✚ Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/03) – 30% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/04) – 50% off
✚ WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/03) – 70% off
✚ Will You Snail? (No Gravity Games) – $18.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/04) – 16% off