Nintendo Download Updates (Week 1) Here we go again
Every week since the launch of the Wii Shop Channel in 2006 we’ve been bringing you the latest new releases and sales available each week. From the Wii, to the DSi, the 3DS, Wii U and now the Switch we’ve one way or another been able to do this article either manually, or more recently with some help from some code.
We’ve hit a bit of a snag and so these articles are once again, somewhat manual so they might not be as timely as they were in the past. We’re sticking with it for now and see how we go.
New release highlights: As we shake the holidays off, there’s some goodness here. We’ve got Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN, Heaven Dust 2, and for the younger folks the PC classics of Putt-Putt and Freddi Fish 3. If there’s anything else on that list that deserves a call out, let us know!
New sales highlights: Dead Cells for 50% off, Battlestar Galactica Deadlock for 51% off and the wonderful Untitled Goose Game for just $15! Don’t forget the New Years sale is still on too.
✚ Alone Musc – $7.50
✚ Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN – $10.50
✚ Arcadia Fallem – $29.99
✚ Astro Rangers – $2.10 (Normally $3.00)
✚ Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator – $37.50
✚ Breakneck City – $11.99 (Normally $14.99)
✚ Chess – Clash of Kings – $15.00
✚ Crumble (Brute Force) – $18.39 ($22.99 after 10/01)
✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection – $20.25 (Normally $27.00)
✚ Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle – $32.00 ($49.50)
✚ DEMON GAZE EXTRA – $84.95
✚ DEMON GAZE EXTRA Digital Deluxe Edition – $92.95
✚ Dual Souls: The Last Bearer – $13.50
✚ Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins – $4.05 (Normally $6.75)
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ FightNJokes – $30.00
✚ Flåklypa Grand Prix – $81.00
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! – $59.95
✚ Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell – $18.40 (Normally $23.00)
✚ Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries – $6.00
✚ Heaven Dust 2 – $22.50
✚ I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition – $15.00
✚ JIGSAW MASTER KIDS – $10.50
✚ Justice Chronicles – $22.50
✚ Lost Lands: Redemption – $10.50
✚ Minepull – $7.50
✚ My Magic Florist Deluxe Edition – $6.00 (Normally $12.00)
✚ Pinball Jam – $22.50 ($37.50 after 04/02)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT – $19.35
✚ Planet Quiz: Complete Edition – $15.60 (Normally $19.50)
✚ Putt-Putt Travels Through Time – $18.40 (Normally $23.00)
✚ Racing Karts – $6.90
✚ Sports Car Driver – $14.40 (Normally $18.00)
✚ Star Balls – $15.00
✚ Theatre of Sorrows – $10.50 (Normally $15.00)
✚ Trigger Dungeon – $6.00
✚ Warshmallows – $7.12 (Normally $14.25)
✚ Watermelon Blocks –$4.50 (Normally $6.00)
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.32 (Usually $9.30, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ .Dog (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 90% off
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/01) – 85% off
✚ 16-Bit Soccer (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/02) – 75% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/02) – 75% off
✚ ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Adventure Field 4 (Ilya Chkoliar) – $6.45 (Usually $12.90, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Astro Rangers (Gametry) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/02) – 30% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 16/01) – 65% off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (Slitherine Software) – $22.04 (Usually $44.99, ends 16/01) – 51% off
✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/01) – 30% off
✚ Blackwind (Blowfish Studios) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/01) – 15% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/01) – 50% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/02) – 60% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/02) – 88% off
✚ Crumble (Brute Force) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/01) – 20% off
✚ DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/01) – 65% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/01) – 50% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 75% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $2.79 (Usually $19.95, ends 03/02) – 86% off
✚ Dungeons & Bombs (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/02) – 81% off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Fantasy General II: Invasion (Slitherine Software) – $24.99 (Usually $51.00, ends 16/01) – 51% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/02) – 90% off
✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage (Crimsonite Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeerGames) – $1.56 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/02) – 92% off
✚ I, AI (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Isolation Story (Ilya Chkoliar) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 10% off
✚ LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/02) – 92% off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $20.65 (Usually $59.00, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/02) – 25% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ PROJECT : KNIGHT (Ilya Chkoliar) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/01) – 80% off
✚ Pinball Jam (SuperPowerUpGames) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/02) – 40% off
✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/01) – 85% off
✚ Puzzle Car (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 75% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $2.09 (Usually $10.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Romeow: in the cracked world (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/01) – 20% off
✚ Route Me Mail and Delivery Co (Ilya Chkoliar) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/01) – 80% off
✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/02) – 80% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 75% off
✚ Space Commander: War and Trade (7Levels) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/02) – 40% off
✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Squad Killer (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/01) – 40% off
✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/01) – 80% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 04/02) – 80% off
✚ Truck Simulator 2 (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 30% off
✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Untitled Goose Game (Panic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/01) – 50% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $7.79 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/01) – 40% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (LLC KURENTER) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 24/01) – 80% off