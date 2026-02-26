Nintendo Download Updates (W8) Birthday Cake - Vooks

Oh boy, what a week. The biggest week of the year so far and we’re only in February.
Where to start? How about Resident Evil Requiem, where we’ve got a brand new big third-party game launching at the same time as the other consoles, and the port is fantastic. You should read our review. There are also two other Resident Evil games out this week as well.
In the same week as Resident Evil, we’ve also got Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. The big names don’t stop there, with The Disney Afternoon Collection of Nintendo games finally making its way to a Nintendo console. Speaking of retro games, after 35 years there’s a remake of City Hunter as well. But wait, there’s more: Rave Racer also finally gets a home console release after 31 years. The old games, respectfully, continue with Tales of Berseria Remastered also coming to Switch.
Did you think I forgot? This week also sees the release of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, their first re-release since their original launch, just in time for Pokémon Day and the franchise’s 30th anniversary.
Oh wait, that’s today. Happy Birthday, Pokémon.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer (HAMSTER)
|$25.50
|–
|Balatro (Playstack)
|$17.56
|$21.95
|City Hunter (Clouded Leopard Entertainment)
|$30.95
|–
|Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ (INTENSE)
|$13.00
|–
|Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (Bethesda)
|$89.95
|–
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition (CAPCOM)
|$62.95
|–
|Resident Evil Generation Pack (CAPCOM)
|$137.96
|–
|Resident Evil Requiem (CAPCOM)
|$107.95
|–
|Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (CAPCOM)
|$77.95
|–
|SUSHI BAR MOEBIUS (G-MODE)
|$7.03
|$8.79
|The Disney Afternoon Collection (Atari)
|$30.00
|–
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Bundle (Bethesda)
|$134.95
|–
|The Fox’s Way Home – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (BeXide)
|$28.00
|–
|Ys X: Proud Nordics (NIS America)
|$105.00
|–
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Afterplace (indie.io)
|$17.59
|$21.99
|Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition (Dolores Ent.)
|$30.00
|–
|Capy Spa (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|City Hunter (Clouded Leopard Entertainment)
|$30.95
|–
|Deathground Simulator (Evc Studio)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|EGGCONSOLE SUPER COOKS MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Emoji Battlefield – Island Warfare (EpiXR Games)
|$6.30
|$9.00
|Escape game R00M10 (AlignmentSharp)
|$1.50
|–
|Exit Lab Beginner Level (INTENSE)
|$3.25
|–
|Exit Lab Expert Level (INTENSE)
|$5.56
|–
|Exit Lab Intermediate Level (INTENSE)
|$4.32
|–
|Fishing Pro Simulator (PlayForFun)
|$11.99
|–
|FUR Squadron Phoenix (Raptor Claw)
|$26.99
|$29.99
|Glowfall Vale (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Golfing Over It with Alva Majo (Mameshiba Games)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|HauntedManager (Waku Waku Games)
|$9.72
|$10.80
|Hunt the Night (DANGEN Entertainment)
|$30.00
|–
|Jigsaw Realms: Oasis (Downmeadowstreet)
|$3.99
|–
|Laysara: Summit Kingdom (Nejcraft)
|$33.75
|$37.50
|Loan Shark (Dark Product)
|$6.30
|–
|LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors (Wizard Games)
|$4.50
|–
|Magic Sheep (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Maid Cafe on Electric Street (PLAYISM)
|$28.35
|$31.50
|Meowgic Mix (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|NemoSphere (SmileForeverStudio)
|$3.37
|$3.75
|Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death (Aksys Games)
|$60.00
|–
|Peaceful Fishing Story (SAT-BOX)
|$17.49
|$22.31
|Picronix 2 (Andrei Ivashentsev)
|$4.49
|$10.50
|Pogui (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Pokémon FireRed Version (Nintendo)
|$30.00
|–
|Pokémon LeafGreen Version (Nintendo)
|$30.00
|–
|POOLS (Tensori)
|$13.50
|$15.00
|Prison Escape Simulator (Digital Melody)
|$12.00
|–
|Rina-sama☆Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ (moesoft)
|$38.99
|–
|Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth (SERIALGAMES)
|$5.99
|–
|Sands of Aura (indie.io)
|$29.20
|$36.50
|Soapy Tales (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$2.99
|$12.00
|Sociable Soccer Champions (Tower Studios)
|$22.50
|–
|Soulshard (Ratalaika Games)
|$7.99
|–
|Tales of Berseria Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$84.95
|–
|The Disney Afternoon Collection (Atari)
|$30.00
|–
|Tiny Garden (Super Rare Games)
|$17.56
|$21.95
|Top Cop – Police Training (Excalibur Games)
|$30.00
|–
|Trials of Olympus (EpiXR Games)
|$17.81
|$26.99
|Trials Of Randoom (Cyber Monkey Studios)
|$10.50
|–
|Waterpark Simulator 2025 (BurleaGamesStudio)
|$3.70
|$10.00
|Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist (ESDigital Games)
|$7.50
|–
