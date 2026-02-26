Nintendo Download Updates (W8) Birthday Cake - Vooks

Oh boy, what a week. The biggest week of the year so far and we’re only in February.

Where to start? How about Resident Evil Requiem, where we’ve got a brand new big third-party game launching at the same time as the other consoles, and the port is fantastic. You should read our review. There are also two other Resident Evil games out this week as well.

In the same week as Resident Evil, we’ve also got Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. The big names don’t stop there, with The Disney Afternoon Collection of Nintendo games finally making its way to a Nintendo console. Speaking of retro games, after 35 years there’s a remake of City Hunter as well. But wait, there’s more: Rave Racer also finally gets a home console release after 31 years. The old games, respectfully, continue with Tales of Berseria Remastered also coming to Switch.

Did you think I forgot? This week also sees the release of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, their first re-release since their original launch, just in time for Pokémon Day and the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Oh wait, that’s today. Happy Birthday, Pokémon.

