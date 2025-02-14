Nintendo Download Updates (W7) Turbo Time
Fun week this week, little bit of something for everyone. I know that sounds like something ChatGPT would say but also it’s something I would say after writing over 1000 of these weekly update articles in 25 years. I got no more material.
No sales article this week, you’ll thank me later.
This week’s highlights: Afterlove EP, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, Guns of Fury, Amber Isle and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII for everyone else.
