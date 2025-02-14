0

Nintendo Download Updates (W7) Turbo Time

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 14, 2025
Fun week this week, little bit of something for everyone. I know that sounds like something ChatGPT would say but also it’s something I would say after writing over 1000 of these weekly update articles in 25 years. I got no more material.

No sales article this week, you’ll thank me later.

This week’s highlights: Afterlove EP, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, Guns of Fury, Amber Isle and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII for everyone else.

CurrentlyUsually
Afterlove EP$27.00$30.00
Amber Isle$37.95
Amber Isle – Deluxe Edition$43.95
Arcade Archives KITTEN KABOODLE$10.50
Bioweaver$15.00
Bumblebee – Search for Happiness$2.90$14.50
Call of Sentinels$12.00
Chibi Ninja Shino-kun Treasure of Demon Tower$10.99
COSMIC FANTASY COLLECTION2$84.00
Crosswords: World Tour$7.99
Dead Dragons$20.25$22.50
Dino Market$6.00
Discolored 2$26.32$29.25
Doggy Up!$10.50
Echoes of the Plum Grove$26.99$29.99
EGGCONSOLE ARCTIC PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Flames of Damnation$12.99
Girlfriend from Hell$6.00$7.50
Guns of Fury$21.99
House Mansion Flipper$1.99$12.99
JIGSAW CHRONICLES: Haunting Tales$7.50
Jump YOU+$4.50
Make it! Donut$5.10
Matchmaker Agency$30.00
METAL SUITS: Counter-attack$29.25
Penguin Flight$5.25$7.50
Potato Arena$7.50
Puzzle & Summoner$2.70$3.00
Rebus Rush$4.49
Recall: Empty Wishes$20.25$22.50
Shieldwall$27.00
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII$89.95
Slasher: Origins$6.75$7.50
Snezhinka$15.93$17.70
Sokocrab$5.25$7.50
Spot The difference Sports$13.50
Stunt Flyer$22.50
Summer Love$8.40$12.00
Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East$6.00$7.50
The Beastmaster Princess$19.99
The Strongest TOFU$6.75$7.50
Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip$26.50
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered$40.50$45.00
Truck Mechanic Sim 2025$2.99$14.99
Ultros$27.65$39.50
Undying$28.95
Urban Myth Dissolution Center$23.62$26.25
West Escape$4.50$9.00
Witch of the Meta Loop$18.00$22.50

