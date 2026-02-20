eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W7) All I See Is Red

Xenoblade, Caves of Qud, Paranormasight, Star Trek, Under the Island, Virtual Boy, Gear.Club, Asphalt, yep that'll do it.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 20, 2026

Well, it’s a good thing I had too much on to do this last night, because Nintendo went and shadow dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition onto all of us, and well, there it is.

But even without that surprise drop, we also got a slew of new games for both consoles. Gear.Club 3 Unlimited and Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown are among the new arrivals. Then there are Switch 2 Editions of the Subnauticagames and Asphalt Legends, plus a beta test for Virtua Fighter 5. I swear, Apple, if you autocorrect that to “Virtue” one more time…

Switch stuff? Well, you’ve got Caves of QudPARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse, the very good UNDER THE ISLAND, and WiZmans World Re;Try returning from the dead.

Oh, and who could forget, Virtual Boy was added to Nintendo Classics this week as well. Busy week! Did I forget anything? Probably. Will you tell me about it? Who can say!

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Asphalt Legends – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Gameloft)$0.00
Gear.Club Unlimited 3 (Nacon)$89.95
Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown (Daedalic Entertainment)$64.45
Subnautica – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Unknown Worlds Entertainment)Free
Subnautica: Below Zero – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Unknown Worlds Entertainment)Free
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Open Beta Test (SEGA)Free
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo)$87.95
Ys X: Proud Nordics (NIS America)$105.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Hummingbird Garden (Afil Games)$7.50
Backrooms Level X (Firenut)$12.00$15.00
Bad Cat Angry Granny (Fun Games Studio)$9.00
Baladins (Armor Games Studios)$23.88$36.75
Balls vs. Tombs (Kanuni Games)$7.50
Blaze of Storm (TERARIN GAMES)$17.76$22.20
Book of Korvald (eastasiasoft)$26.90$29.90
Bug!Ban!Break! (MBA INTERNATIONAL)$23.58
Bus Stop Shuffle (Webnetic)$9.99
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Idea Factory)$45.00
Cargo Runner – Mars (Polygon Art)$15.00
Caves of Qud (Kitfox Games)$38.25
Cavorite (Cascadia Games)$7.50
Color Mismatch Brain Quiz (TT)$11.60$14.50
Colorizing: Sunshine (Andrei Ivashentsev)$4.49$10.50
Cute Astro (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Death Howl (11 bit studios)$30.00
Dinosaur Survival Simulator – Prehistoric RPG (Play Games)$6.99$19.99
Dunk Trickster 2 (NOSTRA GAMES)$2.98$8.99
EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU III PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise)$9.00
Escape Prison Obby: Getaway (Downmeadowstreet)$3.99
Frost Vale (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Girl Like A Dreaming Two in a Restless Night (Mediascape)$12.00
Hello, Mario! (Nintendo)$0.00
Highway Roads Racer (Pix Arts)$7.99
Horror Tale 2: Remaster (EpiXR Games)$13.50$18.00
Jigsaw Realms: Lost Isles (Downmeadowstreet)$3.99
Junkyard Builder Simulator (DubassGames)$7.50
Lost In Space – The First Adventure (REDDEER.GAMES)$13.50$15.00
Lotzo and The Ray of Light (SPACEFARER GAMES)$25.05
LOVE ETERNAL (Ysbryd Games)$12.32$14.50
Motorhome: Traveling North America 3 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)$10.50
Outpath (Silver Lining)$10.97$21.95
PancitoMerge (Fáyer)$9.60$12.00
PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse (SQUARE ENIX)$37.95
Revolgear Zero (Sanuk)$17.76$22.20
Seafrog (Grumpyface Studios)$22.20
Skate Bums (Lucky Last Studio)$19.12$22.50
Snapshot Oddities ! Find What’s Wrong (TT)$11.60$14.50
Soulkin (PowerUp Publishing)$19.50
Starless Abyss (No More Robots)$20.65$29.50
Stillborn Slayer (Ratalaika Games)$7.99
Survive Disasters Apocalypse (Fun Games Studio)$7.50
Temari Trials: Dojo’s Test (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Kings of Madness (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90
The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Queens of Madness (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90
The Island – Escape Room (Flat Cat Games)$13.09$14.55
True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 3 (DIGITAL LOUNGE)$15.00
UNDER THE ISLAND (Top Hat Studios)$25.50$30.00
Vampire Therapist (Ultimate Games)$19.12$22.50
Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics (Nintendo)$0.00
WiZmans World Re;Try (Clear River Games)$29.70$33.00

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment