Nintendo Download Updates (W7) All I See Is Red
Xenoblade, Caves of Qud, Paranormasight, Star Trek, Under the Island, Virtual Boy, Gear.Club, Asphalt, yep that'll do it.
Well, it’s a good thing I had too much on to do this last night, because Nintendo went and shadow dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition onto all of us, and well, there it is.
But even without that surprise drop, we also got a slew of new games for both consoles. Gear.Club 3 Unlimited and Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown are among the new arrivals. Then there are Switch 2 Editions of the Subnauticagames and Asphalt Legends, plus a beta test for Virtua Fighter 5. I swear, Apple, if you autocorrect that to “Virtue” one more time…
Switch stuff? Well, you’ve got Caves of Qud, PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse, the very good UNDER THE ISLAND, and WiZmans World Re;Try returning from the dead.
Oh, and who could forget, Virtual Boy was added to Nintendo Classics this week as well. Busy week! Did I forget anything? Probably. Will you tell me about it? Who can say!
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Asphalt Legends – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Gameloft)
|$0.00
|–
|Gear.Club Unlimited 3 (Nacon)
|$89.95
|–
|Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$64.45
|–
|Subnautica – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Unknown Worlds Entertainment)
|Free
|Subnautica: Below Zero – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Unknown Worlds Entertainment)
|Free
|–
|Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Open Beta Test (SEGA)
|Free
|–
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo)
|$87.95
|–
|Ys X: Proud Nordics (NIS America)
|$105.00
|–
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Hummingbird Garden (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Backrooms Level X (Firenut)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|Bad Cat Angry Granny (Fun Games Studio)
|$9.00
|–
|Baladins (Armor Games Studios)
|$23.88
|$36.75
|Balls vs. Tombs (Kanuni Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Blaze of Storm (TERARIN GAMES)
|$17.76
|$22.20
|Book of Korvald (eastasiasoft)
|$26.90
|$29.90
|Bug!Ban!Break! (MBA INTERNATIONAL)
|$23.58
|–
|Bus Stop Shuffle (Webnetic)
|$9.99
|–
|Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Idea Factory)
|$45.00
|–
|Cargo Runner – Mars (Polygon Art)
|$15.00
|–
|Caves of Qud (Kitfox Games)
|$38.25
|–
|Cavorite (Cascadia Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Color Mismatch Brain Quiz (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Colorizing: Sunshine (Andrei Ivashentsev)
|$4.49
|$10.50
|Cute Astro (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Death Howl (11 bit studios)
|$30.00
|–
|Dinosaur Survival Simulator – Prehistoric RPG (Play Games)
|$6.99
|$19.99
|Dunk Trickster 2 (NOSTRA GAMES)
|$2.98
|$8.99
|EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU III PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Escape Prison Obby: Getaway (Downmeadowstreet)
|$3.99
|–
|Frost Vale (Downmeadowstreet)
|$5.99
|–
|Girl Like A Dreaming Two in a Restless Night (Mediascape)
|$12.00
|–
|Hello, Mario! (Nintendo)
|$0.00
|–
|Highway Roads Racer (Pix Arts)
|$7.99
|–
|Horror Tale 2: Remaster (EpiXR Games)
|$13.50
|$18.00
|Jigsaw Realms: Lost Isles (Downmeadowstreet)
|$3.99
|–
|Junkyard Builder Simulator (DubassGames)
|$7.50
|–
|Lost In Space – The First Adventure (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$13.50
|$15.00
|Lotzo and The Ray of Light (SPACEFARER GAMES)
|$25.05
|–
|LOVE ETERNAL (Ysbryd Games)
|$12.32
|$14.50
|Motorhome: Traveling North America 3 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$10.50
|–
|Outpath (Silver Lining)
|$10.97
|$21.95
|PancitoMerge (Fáyer)
|$9.60
|$12.00
|PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse (SQUARE ENIX)
|$37.95
|–
|Revolgear Zero (Sanuk)
|$17.76
|$22.20
|Seafrog (Grumpyface Studios)
|$22.20
|–
|Skate Bums (Lucky Last Studio)
|$19.12
|$22.50
|Snapshot Oddities ! Find What’s Wrong (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Soulkin (PowerUp Publishing)
|$19.50
|–
|Starless Abyss (No More Robots)
|$20.65
|$29.50
|Stillborn Slayer (Ratalaika Games)
|$7.99
|–
|Survive Disasters Apocalypse (Fun Games Studio)
|$7.50
|–
|Temari Trials: Dojo’s Test (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Kings of Madness (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Queens of Madness (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|The Island – Escape Room (Flat Cat Games)
|$13.09
|$14.55
|True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 3 (DIGITAL LOUNGE)
|$15.00
|–
|UNDER THE ISLAND (Top Hat Studios)
|$25.50
|$30.00
|Vampire Therapist (Ultimate Games)
|$19.12
|$22.50
|Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics (Nintendo)
|$0.00
|–
|WiZmans World Re;Try (Clear River Games)
|$29.70
|$33.00