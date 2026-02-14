Nintendo Download Updates (W6) Three Point Five
Mario Tennis Fever, Reanimal, Yakuza Kiwami 3, Tokyo Scramble, ChromaGun 2, Rayman, and more!
Lots of fun all over the place this week, and it’s arriving late in the week thanks to a couple of late drops. Headlining is Mario Tennis Fever, we’ve reviewed it, and it might be for you. Reanimal is another we’ve reviewed, along with Yakuza Kiwami 3. It feels like the first week in a while where we’ve had reviews ready to go.
Elsewhere, there’s Tokyo Scramble, which we only learned about last week in the Nintendo Direct, and ChromaGun 2, which also looks interesting.
On the Switch, there’s Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition, as well as Dear me, I was…, which makes its way to the original console. Finally, we’ve got BlazBlue Entropy Effect X — a franchise name I hadn’t heard in a while.
Anything for you this week?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Arcade Archives 2 Mega Zone
|$13.50
|ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard (PM Studios)
|$26.55
|Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo)
|$109.95
|REANIMAL (THQ Nordic)
|$54.95
|TOKYO SCRAMBLE (Binary Haze Interactive)
|$29.99
|Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA)
|$99.95
|Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Deluxe Edition (SEGA)
|$122.95
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|(Dis)Assemble (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|A Dance of Fire and Ice (7th Beat Games)
|$14.55
|–
|Backrooms: Poolrooms (Ratalaika Games)
|$15.99
|–
|Blazblue Entropy Effect X (91Act)
|$33.99
|–
|BLOCLASH (SAT-BOX)
|$5.35
|$8.93
|Bubble Battle (TuanisApps)
|$4.50
|–
|Cakey’s Twisted Bakery (Ultimate Games)
|$15.00
|–
|Calyssa (Brainium Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Centipede Gun (QUByte Interactive)
|$8.29
|–
|Clue: Murder By Death (Dolores Ent.)
|$29.85
|–
|Cute & Cozy 5-in-1 (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$7.80
|$60.00
|Dear me, I was… (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$10.98
|–
|Down Among the Dead Men (Infinite Zone)
|$7.49
|–
|EGGCONSOLE EGGY PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition (Perpetual Europe)
|$37.50
|–
|Hakuoki SSL ~Sweet School Life~ (eastasiasoft)
|$67.50
|$75.00
|Heart of the Forest (Wales Interactive)
|$17.55
|$19.50
|HUNTERS Music World (HUNTERS)
|$3.78
|$4.20
|Jigsaw Realms: Seasons (Downmeadowstreet)
|$2.99
|–
|Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition (Playtonic Friends)
|$31.46
|$44.95
|Optical Illusion Test (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition (Ubisoft)
|$29.95
|–
|READY OR DIE (STG SOFTWARE SRL)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|Sakura Peak (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Speed Dates (Dolores Ent.)
|$9.00
|–
|Super Sticker Studio – Creative Sticker Book Game for Kids (McPeppergames)
|$25.50
|–
|The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest (Acclaim)
|$17.28
|$19.20
|Vampire Boys Love Story: Date or Die (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|Vampire Girls Love Story: Date or Die (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|Zumba World – The Crazy Marble Dimension (EpiXR Games)
|$6.49
|$12.99