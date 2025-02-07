Nintendo Download Updates (W6) Beef’d
Big week on the eShop! While there aren’t too many big names, there are plenty of new releases—many of which have people talking. But are they any good? And more importantly, how do they perform on the Switch? That’s for you to decide!
If we’ve missed something worth highlighting, let us know in the comments. No bargains article this week, you’re better off saving for the Switch 2.
This week’s highlights: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Deluxe Edition but only if you want it early, and you’re happy to pay for the privilege. Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, also another pricey one. There’s also a bunch of games I’ve never heard of but people seem very excited for including Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, Moons of Darsalon, Big Helmet Heroes, Beef Cat Ultra (which is an amazing name) and Luck be a Landlord.