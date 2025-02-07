0

Nintendo Download Updates (W6) Beef’d

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 7, 2025
Big week on the eShop! While there aren’t too many big names, there are plenty of new releases—many of which have people talking. But are they any good? And more importantly, how do they perform on the Switch? That’s for you to decide!

If we’ve missed something worth highlighting, let us know in the comments. No bargains article this week, you’re better off saving for the Switch 2.

This week’s highlights: Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Deluxe Edition but only if you want it early, and you’re happy to pay for the privilege. Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, also another pricey one. There’s also a bunch of games I’ve never heard of but people seem very excited for including Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, Moons of Darsalon, Big Helmet Heroes, Beef Cat Ultra (which is an amazing name) and Luck be a Landlord.

CurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives MARCHEN MAZE$10.50
Beef Cat Ultra$10.50
Big Helmet Heroes$37.99
Cats the Commander for Nintendo Switch™$9.15
Chained Heroes$9.00
Drop That Cat$6.00$7.50
EGGCONSOLE CARMINE 88 PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Exodus$29.99
Fables Mosaic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs$10.50
Genome Guardian$18.00
Girls of The Tower$15.48$19.35
Jumping Ninja$5.99
Last Monrach$7.50
Leafy Season$6.00$7.50
Let’s Cook Together 2$33.75
Luck be a Landlord$22.50
Macross -Shooting Insight-$60.00
Malu the Princess$5.25$7.50
Mechanita$6.00$7.50
Momodora: Moonlit Farewell$22.45$24.95
Moons of Darsalon$25.99
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero$90.00
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – Digital Deluxe Edition$165.00
Pixel Game Maker Series Timothy and the Tower of Mu$14.16$17.70
Polimines Deluxe$15.00
Shieldwall$27.00
SHOGUN SOUL：LEGENDARY PUZZLE$2.79$4.65
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII Deluxe Edition$139.95
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII Founders Edition$179.95
Silent Forest: Deadly Night Horror$7.99
Skyline Bowling$2.25$7.50
Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector$12.99
Spacepunk Survival$15.00
Stacky Dash$2.25$7.50
Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes$9.99
Survival Gladiator: Blades of the Coliseum$18.00
THE EXIT: LIMINAL ANOMALY HORROR$4.79$7.99
THE EXIT: LIMINAL ANOMALY HORROR DELUXE EDITION$9.74$12.99
The Liar’s Tavern$10.50
Toon Breakout 3D$7.99
Treflix: Mini Games$10.50
While Waiting$30.00
Zumba – The Marble Shooter Tikki Adventure$4.25$8.50

