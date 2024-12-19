Nintendo Download Updates (W51) Winding Down
Ah, we had a good run there for a couple of weeks. After the onslaught of eWaste, the last few weeks on the eShop were actually good—great even!
But never mind, it’s back to normal. We’ve once again sifted through the rubbish, leaving you with the highlights below. Oh, and things are definitely getting quiet.
Lucky for you, the Holiday Sale is on right now, with even more games being added next week. Also, we managed to get rid of that Unpacking clone. Good news all around!
This week’s highlights: Quilts and Cats of Calico, Super Spy Raccoon, Universe For Sale
|Currently
|Usually
|Anime Dance-Off – Around the World
|$4.07
|$16.30
|Arcade Archives WARRIOR BLADE
|$10.50
|Block Jam
|$7.50
|Brothers in Hell
|$13.20
|Car Cops
|$7.50
|CatCat
|$15.00
|Christmas Puzzle Story
|$1.50
|$13.50
|EGGCONSOLE AQUA POLIS SOS MSX
|$9.00
|EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II PC-8801mkIISR
|$9.00
|Fighter Aces: Sky Dominance
|$19.99
|Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor
|$19.99
|Heian City Story
|$18.00
|Kaimyou Maker
|$12.00
|Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero
|$25.49
|$29.99
|Love Too Easily
|$29.70
|$33.00
|Quilts and Cats of Calico
|$23.99
|$29.99
|Save Christmas With Santa
|$15.00
|Sun Haven
|$39.99
|Super Spy Raccoon
|$6.00
|$7.50
|The Escape Room Chronicles ep3:The Southern Resort
|$6.39
|$7.99
|Universe For Sale
|$19.12
|$22.50
|Winter Games Collection
|$15.32
|$22.99
