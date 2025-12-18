Nintendo Download Updates (W50) Use Your Wallet
Divinity: Original Sin 2, Cast n Chill, System Shock, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Tombi! 2, Synth Riders, Use Your Words 2, Tanglewood
’Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the eShop, not a creature was stirring, except the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition one. Whatever that looks like.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions just keep dropping almost daily at this point. Divinity came out of nowhere, and while the rest were planned, it really does feel like there are a lot of them.
It’s not just Switch 2 stuff either. There are also a bunch of brand new Switch games to play. Highlights are below.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
This week’s highlights: Cast n Chill was a nice surprise to see pop up in the coming soon section a couple of weeks ago and it’s already here. The shadow drop of Divinity: Original Sin 2 earlier this week may not be the Larian game we were all hoping for, but we’ll take it. System Shock on Switch 2 seems to have some performance issues, will they get patched? Probably. Should you wait and see? Certainly.
Ubisoft released The Rogue Prince of Persia on December 16th for $49.95 AUD. A day later they chopped the price 33%. I know Ubisoft games drop price quickly, but that’s not only ridiculous but also a slap for those who preordered and/or bought day one. So buy it now or wait for it to drop, maybe even tomorrow?
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$100.00
|–
|Arcade Archives 2 THE OUTFOXIES
|$25.50
|–
|Cast n Chill – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$16.46
|$21.95
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$37.50
|$75.00
|System Shock
|$59.95
|–
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$19.99
|$49.99
|The Rogue Prince of Persia
|$33.46
|$49.95
|Tombi! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition
|$29.99
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This week’s highlights: Another week where there’s a lot of games on both consoles, but what to highlight here on the original Switch? How about, Synth Riders which was a PSVR game in another life but has made its way to Switch. Use Your Words 2 looks like to be a great update of Use Your Words, a game that gets played at every friend meetup with hilarious results. One to grab for the holiday period.
Oh there’s a new Megadrive game out this week too, it’s TANGLEWOOD. What a world.
Depending on how much ham I eat next week, this may end up being the last update for the year. So thank you for reading these updates, well I hope someone is reading them. Have a great Christmas and New Year – site updates will continue should there be any news.