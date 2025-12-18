Nintendo Download Updates (W50) Use Your Wallet

eShop

by Daniel Vuckovic December 19, 2025

’Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the eShop, not a creature was stirring, except the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition one. Whatever that looks like.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions just keep dropping almost daily at this point. Divinity came out of nowhere, and while the rest were planned, it really does feel like there are a lot of them.

It’s not just Switch 2 stuff either. There are also a bunch of brand new Switch games to play. Highlights are below.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

This week’s highlights: Cast n Chill was a nice surprise to see pop up in the coming soon section a couple of weeks ago and it’s already here. The shadow drop of Divinity: Original Sin 2 earlier this week may not be the Larian game we were all hoping for, but we’ll take it. System Shock on Switch 2 seems to have some performance issues, will they get patched? Probably. Should you wait and see? Certainly.

Ubisoft released The Rogue Prince of Persia on December 16th for $49.95 AUD. A day later they chopped the price 33%. I know Ubisoft games drop price quickly, but that’s not only ridiculous but also a slap for those who preordered and/or bought day one. So buy it now or wait for it to drop, maybe even tomorrow?

Game TitleCurrently Usually
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$100.00
Arcade Archives 2 THE OUTFOXIES$25.50
Cast n Chill – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$16.46$21.95
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$37.50$75.00
System Shock$59.95
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$19.99$49.99
The Rogue Prince of Persia$33.46$49.95
Tombi! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition$29.99

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This week’s highlights: Another week where there’s a lot of games on both consoles, but what to highlight here on the original Switch? How about, Synth Riders which was a PSVR game in another life but has made its way to Switch. Use Your Words 2 looks like to be a great update of Use Your Words, a game that gets played at every friend meetup with hilarious results. One to grab for the holiday period.

Oh there’s a new Megadrive game out this week too, it’s TANGLEWOOD. What a world.

Depending on how much ham I eat next week, this may end up being the last update for the year. So thank you for reading these updates, well I hope someone is reading them. Have a great Christmas and New Year – site updates will continue should there be any news.

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Ahhnalog 112$7.19$8.99
Arcade Archives THE OUTFOXIES$22.50
Baradroid$9.60$12.00
BAROQUE Become a Meta-Being Revive$6.36$7.95
BAROQUE SHOOTING: REVERSED$19.16$23.95
Battle Pixel$5.99$14.99
Cast n Chill$16.46$21.95
Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder$24.99
Clutter 17 Flower Power Collector’s Edition$10.50
Cup HeroesFree Download
Dadish 4$12.90
Demonspire$12.99$25.99
Dirt Racing Bundle WildTrax & Rally$22.50
EGGCONSOLE YUUREIKUN MSX2$9.00
Escape game R00M08$1.50
Hexa Chippy$5.25$7.50
hololive GoroGoro Mountain DX$27.00$30.00
Hoomanz!$6.45
Lucha Align$5.25$7.50
MYRIAD DEATH$17.75
OCEAN RAFT SIMULATOR & SURVIVAL$8.99$17.99
Oppidum$45.00
Scott Whiskers: the Search for the Golden Cat$30.00
Super Ultimate Fighters X$3.78$4.20
Synth Riders$45.00
Synth Riders: Deluxe Bundle$60.00
Synth Riders: Ultimate Bundle$105.00
System Shock$59.95
TANGLEWOOD$16.65
Teeny Tiny Trains$6.69$8.99
The Days Without Gods$15.00
The Rogue Prince of Persia™$33.46$49.95
Tombi! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition$29.99
Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam$40.50$45.00
Use Your Words 2$22.50
What is Older?$3.75
Zumba – Dragon’s Marble Trial$4.49$8.99
Big Trouble in Little Chimney$7.99
Cosmic Arcade Tycoon$7.50
Dive Expedition$12.00
Fight For America$7.50
Monsters in Cards$30.00
Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga$29.99
Raptor Evolution$9.00
Supermart Tycoon$5.62$22.50

