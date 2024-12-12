Nintendo Download Updates (W50) Heat Blast
You love to see it! For the second week in a row, the eShop is free of a whole bunch of bundled and AI-generated junk. Instead, we’ve got some truly great games to enjoy. Let’s dive in and go through it all. It’s so much easier to highlight the good stuff when we’re not wading through a thousand piles of crap every week.
Also, who knows if we’ll get any drops during The Game Awards. (the answer is probably nothing)
This week’s highlights: ANTONBLAST has arrived after a small delay, Archer Maclean’s DropZone gets a special 40th anniversary edition, not to be confused with the 1994 film, Drop Zone starring Wesley Snipes where a team of skydiving hackers steal files from undercover agents. FAIRY TAIL 2 somehow starts at $105, and goes all the way up to $195.00, you can get six bananas at Woolies for that. Aspyr is back with Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, we’ll have our review on that shortly. Then there’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Pine: A Story of Loss, Taito Milestones 3 and the super-fun looking Victory Heat Rally. Like yeah, there’s a lot of great stuff this week.
|Current
|Usually
|ANTONBLAST
|$30.00
|Arcade Archives VIPER PHASE 1
|$10.50
|Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition
|$11.24
|$14.99
|Azura’s Crystals
|$45.00
|Block Blaster DX!
|$4.99
|Chernobylite Complete Edition
|$44.99
|FAIRY TAIL 2
|$105.00
|FAIRY TAIL 2 Digital Deluxe
|$127.50
|FAIRY TAIL 2 Ultimate Edition
|$195.00
|Hidden Cats in Santa’s Realm
|$5.99
|I am an Air Traffic Controller AIRPORT HERO Centrair 20TH ANNIVERSARY
|$67.50
|Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
|$39.95
|Maki: Paw of Fury
|$12.00
|$16.50
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
|$50.95
|Monkey Kong In New-York
|$7.99
|Neon Beats
|$9.45
|$10.50
|Ninja 1987
|$7.99
|Pine: A Story of Loss
|$14.50
|Rascal’s Escape
|$38.16
|$44.90
|Rescue: The Beagles
|$15.00
|SMILE SIMULATION
|$11.39
|Snowman Story
|$6.75
|$7.50
|Taito Milestones 3
|$59.99
|The Escape Room Chronicles ep2:The Old School Building
|$6.39
|$7.99
|TIMORE NARHELMA
|$4.89
|Victory Heat Rally
|$36.95