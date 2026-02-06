Nintendo Download Updates (W5) Partnered

eShop
The week of a Nintendo Direct, any Direct, is always a bit weird, because no matter what’s on the new releases and coming soon list at the start of the week, it’s completely different by the end of it. This week’s new releases are all shadow drops, though. There were already announced games that now have to fight a little for attention with all the fancy, shiny drops.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|4PGP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (3goo)
|$37.50
|Arcade Archives 2 TOP SPEED (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (34BigThings)
|$60.00
|Console Archives Cool Boarders (HAMSTER)
|$16.50
|Console Archives NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined (SQUARE ENIX)
|$99.95
|DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition (SQUARE ENIX)
|$122.95
|Draw King (Takahiro Miyazawa)
|$8.40
|Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Team Cherry)
|$17.50
|Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Team Cherry)
|Free
|PGA TOUR 2K25 (2K)
|$119.95
|PGA TOUR 2K25 Pro Edition
|$159.95
|SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (KONAMI)
|$37.95
|SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (KONAMI)
|Free
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Fighting Fantasy Classics Vol. 1 (Tin Man Games)
|$22.50
|–
|4PGP (3goo)
|$30.00
|–
|Anime Mother Life Simulator (DubassGames)
|$4.50
|$9.00
|Arcade Archives TOP SPEED (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|–
|Build A Queen (QubicGames)
|$7.50
|–
|Call of Beauty (17Studio)
|$2.99
|$30.00
|Chromacell (171Dev)
|$8.00
|–
|Cloudberry Kingdom (RedoApps)
|$22.50
|–
|Cute Bonfire (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Delivery of Us (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Digging Adventure Simulator 2025 (Fun Games Studio)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined (SQUARE ENIX)
|$84.95
|–
|Dragon Spira (KEMCO)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Drone Delivery Express: City Simulator (Eclipse Interactive)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|DunHero (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$5.99
|$12.00
|EGGCONSOLE SUPER TRITORN MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Exorcist: Horror Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio)
|$4.44
|$12.00
|Find the Four-Leaf Clover (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Five Hearts Under One Roof (StoryTaco)
|$34.95
|–
|Frogging Up (Witenovastudio)
|$13.59
|–
|Frostholm Isle (Downmeadowstreet)
|$5.99
|–
|Graviators (HAPPY HOME GAMES)
|$22.99
|–
|I’m not a Human: Horror (Head A Games)
|$8.99
|–
|Is this potato? (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Jigsaw Realms: Villages (Downmeadowstreet)
|$2.99
|–
|Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (Penguin Pop Games)
|$30.00
|–
|Leap Year (Daniel Linssen)
|$7.50
|–
|Leo And Tig (Victory Road)
|$19.54
|–
|Little Strays 2 (COMMANDO PANDA)
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Lovish (DANGEN Entertainment)
|$22.99
|–
|Magic Rune Stone (BD Games)
|$3.73
|$12.45
|Pin Strike 3 (NOSTRA GAMES)
|$2.79
|$6.99
|RV Drive There Co-op (Noodels Games World)
|$7.99
|$10.99
|Screw Master (Webnetic)
|$7.49
|–
|Snow Bros. Classic Collection (Limited Run Games)
|$22.99
|–
|Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 2 (Ocean Media)
|$10.50
|–
|Sora – Winds of the Jungle (EpiXR Games)
|$14.30
|$22.00
|Space Bubble Shooter (EntwicklerX)
|$7.50
|–
|SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION (KONAMI)
|$25.62
|–
|Tiny Biomes (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 (Daidai)
|$22.50
|$30.00
|Trigodpats RPG (Nerd Games)
|$2.99
|$22.50
|World Of Unlit (Mad Jackal Games)
|$13.50
|–
