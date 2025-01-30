Nintendo Download Updates (W5) Hello Citizen
Well we had a couple of quiet weeks, it wasn’t going to last, as we steamroll into the second month of the year – there’s already some big games dropping and it’s only going to get busier from here on out.
This week’s highlights: A long awaited one this one, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector drops onto the store over the weekend, garnering great reviews the first game was fantastic and we hope the second one is as well. Cuisineer will make your hungry, Hello Kitty Island Adventure makes its way over from Apple Arcade, Laika: Aged Through Blood has some great reviews on other systems and is now on the Switch. If you like… er Roguelikes and Tower Defence and Card Games, then Overdungeon might be for you – as it’s all of them in one. Wizardry: The Five Ordeals and Turbo Overkill round out the big ones.
Did we miss highlighting anything, let us know in the comments. Anything for you this week?