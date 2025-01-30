Nintendo Download Updates (W5) Hello Citizen

0

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 31, 2025
Well we had a couple of quiet weeks, it wasn’t going to last, as we steamroll into the second month of the year – there’s already some big games dropping and it’s only going to get busier from here on out.

This week’s highlights: A long awaited one this one, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector drops onto the store over the weekend, garnering great reviews the first game was fantastic and we hope the second one is as well. Cuisineer will make your hungry, Hello Kitty Island Adventure makes its way over from Apple Arcade, Laika: Aged Through Blood has some great reviews on other systems and is now on the Switch. If you like… er Roguelikes and Tower Defence and Card Games, then Overdungeon might be for you – as it’s all of them in one. Wizardry: The Five Ordeals and Turbo Overkill round out the big ones.

Did we miss highlighting anything, let us know in the comments. Anything for you this week?

Currently Usually
A Rite from the Stars: Remaster Edition$18.00
Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics)$29.87$33.19
Agent Fall$7.19$8.99
Arcade Archives THUNDER FOX$10.50
Basureroes: Invasion$15.00
Bubble Shooter World$4.49
Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2$102.50
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector$32.85$36.50
Colorizing: Animals$4.49$10.50
Connect the Circuit 1000$4.05$4.50
Cubic Run$2.25
Cuisineer$44.95
Factory Islands$2.99
Fly Corp$18.00
Genso Manège$54.00$60.00
Hello Kitty Island Adventure$60.00
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Deluxe Edition$90.00
Hoarding Simulator 2.0$15.00
Idol Symphony$15.00
InorStreet$3.00
KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube –$45.00
Kingdom of Asteborg$49.50
Laika: Aged Through Blood$29.50
Light Guardian$6.00
Lush Forest$7.50
Masked Devourer$4.50
Mechanita$7.50
Meow Mission$6.32
Mizuchi$27.99$34.99
Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos$60.00
Overdungeon$10.97$21.95
ROBOBEAT$29.25
ROBOT ANARCHY$7.49
Rookie Table Tennis$14.99
Screensaver BATTLE$2.25
Shawley – Zoo of Wonders$4.80$24.00
Slicy Flips$4.79$7.99
Snooker BlitzFree Download
Sokomonster$7.50
Squab$7.99
STAR RUSH -STACK & JUMP-$3.00
Stellar Docks$5.25$7.50
Subway Sprint Girl$10.50
Tails of Iron & Tails of Iron 2 – Deluxe Bundle$42.00$52.50
Tails of Iron & Tails of Iron 2 – Standard Bundle$36.00$45.00
Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter$37.50
Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter – Deluxe Edition$45.00
Tap Wizard 2$22.50
Techno Banter$28.00
The Stone of Madness$39.55$43.95
Toy Tale: The Forgotten Factory$6.90
Turbo Overkill$29.99
Wander Hero$14.04$17.55
Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation$1.99$7.99
Windborn – Journey to the South$11.20
Wizardry: The Five Ordeals$58.50

