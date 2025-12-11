eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W49) Judgement Day

Terminator 2D: No Fate, Skate Story, Little Rocket Lab, Warhammer, Dunjungle, Ultimate Sheep Racoon and Skyrim (I guess).

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 11, 2025

We’re nearly at the end of the year, and the number of Switch 2 Editions sneaking in before the year wraps up is surprising. Each week one or two just pop up and throw a spanner into the budget (and the review schedule).

This week we’ve got not just Switch 2 Editions but whole new games — games that would never have come to the original Switch, games that have been on every console known to humanity, and some that are simply cool. Take a look (or, you know, watch The Game Awards, whatever).

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Highlights: Where to start? Skate Story looks radical, Little Rocket Lab is getting great reviews, chalk up another cozy game on Switch 2. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader also is another one with good reviews, but like most stuff we’re not sure how the Switch 2 version has turned out just yet.

Lowlights? The Skyrim port seems to have a lot of troubles, 30fps, input lag. Might pay to wait and see if they update this one.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
Arcade Archives 2 ROC’N ROPE$13.50
Farming Simulator: Signature Edition$104.95
Little Rocket Lab – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition$22.12$29.50
Skate Story$30.00
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition$89.95
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon$29.50
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader$62.99$69.99

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Highlights: Dunjungle is getting some great reviews, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon and Little Rocket Lab are also on the original Switch. But I have to finish on Terminator 2D: No Fate, which the 90s kid in me just can’t wait for it, a recreation of T2 in a 16-bit style? I’m in, bought it twice already.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
A Game About Digging A Hole™$6.75$7.50
Arcade Archives ROC’N ROPE$10.50
ASCENDANCE UNBOUND$4.99$9.99
BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special$4.05$4.50
Cinnabunny$23.99$29.99
Cozy Tiny Home$4.49$22.50
DETECTIVE – Rainy Night$14.85$16.50
Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality$13.50$15.00
Dungeons and Ducklings$5.19$6.59
Dunjungle$29.99
EGGCONSOLE Lizard PC-8801$9.00
EGGCONSOLE SUPER LAYDOCK MISSION STRIKER MSX$9.00
FatalZone$10.35
Ink Inside$15.00
Jacob Jazz`s Tamarindo`s Freaking Dinner™$22.50
Keep The Heroes Out$30.74
KIBORG$37.50
Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan$22.50
Little Rocket Lab$22.12$29.50
LOK Digital$22.20
Malachite: Temple of the Sun Collector’s Edition$15.00
Mamon King$14.30$22.00
Milano’s Odd Job Collection$21.95
Model Debut4$67.50
Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition$19.90$22.50
Pad Quad$5.25$7.50
Potions: A Curious Tale$29.95
Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International$40.50$45.00
Royal Watch: The Throne’s Duty$19.99
Save The Doge 2$2.79$6.99
Slide! Throw! Snow Party$12.49$16.07
Spot the Cat$5.25$10.50
Stars In The Trash$15.75$22.50
Teeny Tiny Town$10.50
Terminator 2D: No Fate$45.00
There’s No Differences: Santa$5.25$10.50
Toad Slide$5.25$7.50
Traveler’s Refrain$23.60$29.50
Ultimate Sheep Raccoon$29.50
Unto Deepest Depths$7.99$9.99
Vinecard$14.40$18.00

