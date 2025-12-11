Nintendo Download Updates (W49) Judgement Day
Terminator 2D: No Fate, Skate Story, Little Rocket Lab, Warhammer, Dunjungle, Ultimate Sheep Racoon and Skyrim (I guess).
We’re nearly at the end of the year, and the number of Switch 2 Editions sneaking in before the year wraps up is surprising. Each week one or two just pop up and throw a spanner into the budget (and the review schedule).
This week we’ve got not just Switch 2 Editions but whole new games — games that would never have come to the original Switch, games that have been on every console known to humanity, and some that are simply cool. Take a look (or, you know, watch The Game Awards, whatever).
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Highlights: Where to start? Skate Story looks radical, Little Rocket Lab is getting great reviews, chalk up another cozy game on Switch 2. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader also is another one with good reviews, but like most stuff we’re not sure how the Switch 2 version has turned out just yet.
Lowlights? The Skyrim port seems to have a lot of troubles, 30fps, input lag. Might pay to wait and see if they update this one.
|Arcade Archives 2 ROC’N ROPE
|$13.50
|–
|Farming Simulator: Signature Edition
|$104.95
|–
|Little Rocket Lab – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition
|$22.12
|$29.50
|Skate Story
|$30.00
|–
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|$89.95
|–
|Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
|$29.50
|–
|Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
|$62.99
|$69.99
Nintendo Switch New Releases
Highlights: Dunjungle is getting some great reviews, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon and Little Rocket Lab are also on the original Switch. But I have to finish on Terminator 2D: No Fate, which the 90s kid in me just can’t wait for it, a recreation of T2 in a 16-bit style? I’m in, bought it twice already.