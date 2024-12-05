Nintendo Download Updates (W49) Goneski
This week, there’s been a lot of focus on the sheer amount of rubbish that comes to the eShop on a week-to-week basis. So many asset-flip AI thumbnails, pieces of eWaste, and then this week? None… just three bundles, one hentai game, and basically nothing else. Normally, we’re dealing with 80 new release SKUs. This week? Less than 30.
Don’t get too excited though (I’m talking to myself here), because next week, it seems like it’ll be mostly business as usual.
This week’s highlights: FANTASIAN Neo Dimension is very good, but also can be very hard, find out more about that in our review very soon. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is also here, we’ll also have a review of that one very soon – because we are the experts in fitness. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic finally brings RollerCoaster to the Switch, and early reports say it’s actually quite a competent conversion to Switch!
There’s also Savant – Ascent REMIX, Cookulo and Dog Man: Mission Impawsible which also look good, are they actually good – unsure. But they seem to be.
|Currently
|Usually
|Arcade Archives City Bomber
|$10.50
|Cookulo
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Cowboy Duel: Red Wild West Massacre
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age
|$45.00
|Dinosaur RPG – Dino Survival Simulator Survivor
|$14.99
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|$59.99
|EGGCONSOLE RIGLAS PC-8801
|$9.00
|FANTASIAN Neo Dimension
|$84.95
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
|$69.95
|HEAVEN SEEKER ――The Savior of This Cruel World
|$29.50
|High Cars 2
|$2.99
|MasterChef: Learn to Cook!
|$18.00
|MasterChef: Learn to Cook! – Complete Edition
|$22.50
|$30.00
|Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island
|$37.50
|Pampas & Selene
|$15.00
|Pick My Heart Chapter 1
|$2.99
|$19.50
|Pick My Heart Chapter 2
|$2.99
|$19.50
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|$37.50
|Santa’s Christmas Adventure
|$13.50
|Savant – Ascent REMIX
|$9.99
|Sinvers on Wheels
|$7.50
|Stella of The End
|$37.50
|Sugar Tanks Arena
|$7.25
|$14.50
|The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald’s
|$6.39
|$7.99
|Trio Adventures
|$15.00
|Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop
|$30.00
|Westild’s Law
|$8.99
|Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania
|$5.10
|$8.50