0

Nintendo Download Updates (W48) Winter

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 29, 2024
Advertisement

It’s been a bit of an odd week, with many games that feel like cases of “Oh, I’ve heard of that one,” but not much more. However, we do know Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 quite well — in fact, we’ve even got a great review of it here. The rest of the games on this list are ones we’ve heard about but haven’t delved into as deeply.

IRONFALL Invasion, an ambitious third-person shooter originally for the Nintendo 3DS, makes the jump to the Switch this week. We’ve also heard good things about Nine Sols.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, it’s winter, which means we’ve got both Mission in Snowdriftland and Snow Bros. Wonderland releasing to fit the season.

Lastly, if you’re in the mood for something a bit liminal, give Platform 8 a try.

This week’s highlights: Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, IRONFALL Invasion, Nine Sols, Mission in Snowdriftland, Platform 8, Snow Bros. Wonderland, Om Nom: Run 2

CurrentlyUsually
12 Labours of Hercules VIII: How I met Megara$30.00
2 in 1: Trash Punk & Knights and Guns$29.99
2weistein in Asban$25.00
Arcade Archives FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn$10.50
Bamboo Retro Run$6.00
Beyond Memories – Tale of the Lost Souls$4.90$19.60
Cats Hidden in Bali$2.99
Critter Café$28.95
Crown Wars: The Black Prince$75.00
Crystal Breaker$19.98$22.20
Cursed Feed$4.50
Death Elevator$14.93$16.59
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret$19.99
EGGCONSOLE THE SCHEME PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Fantasy Sword$3.24$3.60
Food Courier: Bike Adventure$12.00
GEORGIE-YOLKIE$26.70
Glitch Blaster’s Waifu$7.99
Glitch Hero$18.00
Heaven Impact$4.49
Helix Fruit Jump$5.99
Hero Rescue$7.99
IRONFALL Invasion$25.50$30.00
Leo’s Fortune$5.25$10.50
Lofi Chill Sessions: Relax Island$17.99
MiceGard$15.99
Mission in Snowdriftland$11.99
Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale$12.00
Nine Sols$40.50$45.00
Om Nom: Run 2$3.00$7.50
Pet Clinic Simulator$7.50
Platform 8$5.95
Pool Fever$1.50$7.50
Rage Swarm$3.00$7.50
Sailing the winds$15.00
Santa’s Chimney Quest$9.00
School Paranormal Laboratory$6.00
Shark Simulator : Ocean Predator Survival$1.59$12.99
Shockman Collection Vol. 2$14.39$17.99
Sled Riders$7.99
Snow Bros. Wonderland$35.16$43.95
STAR WARS: Hunters™ – Crimson Vanguard Pack$13.45
STAR WARS: Hunters™ – Life Day Pack$22.95
Steam Prison -Beyond the Steam-$66.02
Super Nodage World$14.55
Tank vs Tank$1.50$14.99
The Epyx Games – Sports Collection$22.99
There’s No Santa$5.25$10.50
TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC$45.00
TRAXION$7.50
W.A.N.D. Project$14.99
Water Blast Shooter – Wet Gun$1.99$11.99
ZXC$6.75$7.50

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment