Nintendo Download Updates (W48) Winter
It’s been a bit of an odd week, with many games that feel like cases of “Oh, I’ve heard of that one,” but not much more. However, we do know Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 quite well — in fact, we’ve even got a great review of it here. The rest of the games on this list are ones we’ve heard about but haven’t delved into as deeply.
IRONFALL Invasion, an ambitious third-person shooter originally for the Nintendo 3DS, makes the jump to the Switch this week. We’ve also heard good things about Nine Sols.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, it’s winter, which means we’ve got both Mission in Snowdriftland and Snow Bros. Wonderland releasing to fit the season.
Lastly, if you’re in the mood for something a bit liminal, give Platform 8 a try.
This week’s highlights: Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, IRONFALL Invasion, Nine Sols, Mission in Snowdriftland, Platform 8, Snow Bros. Wonderland, Om Nom: Run 2