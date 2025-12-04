Nintendo Download Updates (W48) Prime Time
Metroid Prime, Assassin's Creed, Octopath Traveler, Marvel Cosmic Invasions, Simogo, and many Switch 2 upgrades.
Doesn’t matter if you have a Switch or a Switch 2 this week, almost everything is available on both and there’s so much to pick from. Naturally the big release is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and while it runs amazingly and looks great on the Switch 2, the Switch version pulls its weight as well.
Ubisoft is back with another heavy port in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and does a great job bringing that game to the Switch 2. Octopath Traveler 0, although it doesn’t have any upgrade path, is available on both and we’ve reviewed that one this week as well. Simogo have a collection of their early works on both consoles, a fine selection of indie fun. Marvel Cosmic Invasion sees Tribute Games bring back the 90s with their latest. All of these, aside from Assassin’s Creed, are on both consoles.
It’s a week for Switch 2 upgrades, with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds getting a discounted upgrade pack for a limited time, just over $10 for that one. Red Dead Redemption also gets an upgrade for free. Be sure to take a look at Old School Rallyas well, there’s a demo for that one to try out.
Massive week, probably the last big one for the year, although there’s still more to come. Hurts the wallet, don’t it?
