Nintendo Download Updates (W48) Prime Time

Metroid Prime, Assassin's Creed, Octopath Traveler, Marvel Cosmic Invasions, Simogo, and many Switch 2 upgrades.

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 4, 2025

Doesn’t matter if you have a Switch or a Switch 2 this week, almost everything is available on both and there’s so much to pick from. Naturally the big release is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and while it runs amazingly and looks great on the Switch 2, the Switch version pulls its weight as well.

Ubisoft is back with another heavy port in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and does a great job bringing that game to the Switch 2. Octopath Traveler 0, although it doesn’t have any upgrade path, is available on both and we’ve reviewed that one this week as well. Simogo have a collection of their early works on both consoles, a fine selection of indie fun. Marvel Cosmic Invasion sees Tribute Games bring back the 90s with their latest. All of these, aside from Assassin’s Creed, are on both consoles.

It’s a week for Switch 2 upgrades, with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds getting a discounted upgrade pack for a limited time, just over $10 for that one. Red Dead Redemption also gets an upgrade for free. Be sure to take a look at Old School Rallyas well, there’s a demo for that one to try out.

Massive week, probably the last big one for the year, although there’s still more to come. Hurts the wallet, don’t it?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Current PriceUsually
Farming Simulator: Signature Edition$94.45$104.95
Assassin’s Creed Shadows$89.95
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion$40.50$45.00
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny$69.95
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – Deluxe Edition$89.95
OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0$84.95
OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 Digital Deluxe Edition$99.95
Premium Starter Pack – Assassin’s Creed Shadows$52.95
Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$74.95
Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade PackFree
Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$19.12$22.50
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$107.95
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$11.50$23.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Current PriceUsually
Amazing Maze$7.50
Arcade Archives BERMUDA TRIANGLE$10.50
Blitz Smash Ultimate$15.00
Brain Workout! Spinning Insect Puzzle$3.75
BROK: The Brawl Bar$13.50$15.00
Cat & Friends Memory$2.99$15.00
Cats Ritual$5.25
Couple Maker$2.02
CRAYON CHRISTMAS$8.25
DETECTIVE – Rainy Night$14.85$16.50
Dino Dawn Doom$3.00$15.00
Dirt Racing Bundle Rally & Truck$9.00$22.50
EGGCONSOLE Lizard PC-8801$9.00
Egypt City Builder$7.99$14.99
EL COCO$29.99
Football Manager 26 Touch$79.95
Just a Little Purr Suit$5.25$7.50
Korean Monorail Panorama Line Hwagaesan$22.50
Lonely Guardian$5.25$7.50
Los Pingheros$14.50
Malachite: Temple of the Sun Collector’s Edition$15.00
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion$40.50$45.00
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond$89.95
Nightmare: The Lunatic$24.75
Oasis Obby Parkour$4.99
OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0$84.95
OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 Digital Deluxe Edition$99.95
Old School Rally$28.50
Platform 6 ONLINE$10.99
POPUCOM$29.50
Puffy Dog Puzzle$2.79$4.65
Red Pippy$6.39$7.99
Santa’s Christmas Story 2 The Frozen Gift War$9.99
Simogo Legacy Collection$19.12$22.50
Tralalero Tralala – Escape Backrooms$5.99$8.99
Vector Lab$1.59
Viewfinder$22.77$37.95
Winterlight – Where silence says it all$6.00$7.50
1st Homizio$15.00
Blood: Refreshed Supply™$45.95
Sacrifice For Sale$12.00$15.00
Speed Factor$7.99
Spot the Cat$10.50

