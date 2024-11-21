0

Nintendo Download Updates (W47) Loco Meow-tion

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 21, 2024
Advertisement

As we inch closer to Christmas and the big retail game releases taper off, we’re left with the final lineup of the year—and there are still some big names to check out. Loco Motive brings point-and-click gameplay to the modern era, featuring three playable characters and full voice acting throughout. We’ll have a review of that one up shortly.

After more than a decade away, MySims is making a comeback with a bundle of the first two games. We’re currently evaluating how the port holds up, but we already have some video footage available. Meanwhile, Stray lands on the Switch, and although it looks a little fuzzy, all its charm seems intact on the Switch. Rounding out the week is Servonauts, the debut game from Australian developer MAXART Games.

A pretty busy week.

This week’s highlights: Loco Motive (review soon), MySims: Cozy Bundle (review soon), Stray (review soon), Nine Sols, and the Aussie developed Servonauts.

CurrentlyUsually
911: Prey$15.00
ABYSS: BACKROOMS POOLS HORROR$6.99
AMEDAMA$36.75
Arcade Archives FINAL BLOW$10.50
ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening$16.90
Banana-Clicker$3.99
Bridges & Docks$6.75
Bubbelsche Deluxe$6.00
Cook For Love$4.49$19.50
Divine Dynamo Flamefrit$10.25
Draw li$10.50
EGGCONSOLE GUARDIC MSX$9.00
Eraser VS Ruler$7.00
Extreme City Delivery: Bike Ride Simulator$7.99
Find Love Or Die Trying$19.99
Fridge Escape$5.99
G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA$36.50
Hakkakudoku$4.99
Homecoming -KITAKU-$4.50
Ichima-san$14.85$16.50
Idle Devils$13.20$16.50
Jet Combat: Cats VS Dogs Military Simulator$12.00
KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It$8.19$11.70
Life is Strange: Double Exposure$84.95
Loco Motive$23.85$26.50
MySims™: Cozy Bundle$59.95
Nine Sols$45.00
Project 13: Taxidermy Trails$9.00
Racing Champions$7.49
SAMUZA$15.00
Servonauts 🇦🇺$17.56$21.95
SHINJUKU SOUMEI$43.95
Shirogane Maid Club どきどきメイド部$40.40
Sniper Jarhead$16.99
Spellagis$6.00$7.50
Spirit Mancer$30.00
STEAMBOAT RESCUE$8.00
Stray$40.49$44.99
Super Bunny Man$21.99
Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe$12.00$15.00
Table Letters$3.00
Time Walker: Dark World$8.92$10.50
tiny Cats$7.49
Touhou Spell Carnival$75.00
Twins of Legacy$3.00
Zero to Dance Hero$60.00

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
100%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment