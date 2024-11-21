Nintendo Download Updates (W47) Loco Meow-tion
As we inch closer to Christmas and the big retail game releases taper off, we’re left with the final lineup of the year—and there are still some big names to check out. Loco Motive brings point-and-click gameplay to the modern era, featuring three playable characters and full voice acting throughout. We’ll have a review of that one up shortly.
After more than a decade away, MySims is making a comeback with a bundle of the first two games. We’re currently evaluating how the port holds up, but we already have some video footage available. Meanwhile, Stray lands on the Switch, and although it looks a little fuzzy, all its charm seems intact on the Switch. Rounding out the week is Servonauts, the debut game from Australian developer MAXART Games.
A pretty busy week.
