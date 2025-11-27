eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W47) A Break

Must be some sort of holiday on or something.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 27, 2025

Woah, what happened? Last week the eShop was a bustling, packed shop with no room to move and games aplenty on both the Switch and Switch 2. This week? Not so much.

There are just a couple of Switch 2 games this week, and among all the usual filth on the Switch eShop there are at least a few highlights. It’s like there’s a big holiday somewhere or something.

Don’t worry back to usual next week, there’s a whole swarm of games coming.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrent
RippleIsland Kyle and Cal’s Restaurant$36.00
SHUTEN ORDER – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$70.74

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This week’s highlights: A duo of two new Picross games, one Capcom flavoured, the other NEOGEO. Bit pricier than usual, but you gotta get that Picross fix. Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved also looks a little Hotel Dusk, a little Famicom Detective Club all in one – might be worth a look at.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted FromType
Ad Fundum$15.90title
Aluna Rift$6.75$7.50title
Arcade Archives KARATE BLAZERS$10.50title
BAD BOY BROTHER$19.75$21.95title
Bake it! Pizza Master$9.00$12.50title
Black Blood$6.00title
Brotherhood$15.29$17.99title
BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons$54.95bundle
Combat Ops: Arena$12.49$24.99title
Concealed$16.50title
Cozy Toy Shop$12.00$30.00title
Croc’s Dynamite Blast$9.00title
Delivery Driver Massacre$7.99title
Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved$25.07$29.50title
Doki Monsters : Quest$4.49$19.50title
Dragon Ruins II$20.25$22.50title
EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO MSX2$9.00title
Emoji Rampage – Origins$7.49$14.99title
Escape game R00M07$1.50title
Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil$14.99title
Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike-$19.05title
Geometry Shooter$6.00$12.00title
Gigabonk: Mega Survivors$15.00title
Glory Hunters$12.75$15.00title
HELL BLOOD: INFERNO RETRO SHOOTER$5.99$14.99title
Hypno Halo$29.25title
MELON PARKER -We are Whatever Club!-$53.65title
Moonring DX$19.50title
Mortal Trap Dungeon$4.50$9.00title
Musician Simulator$7.77title
National Quiz of Common Sense$11.60$14.50title
Paint Path$5.25$7.50title
PICROSS S CAPCOM CLASSICS edition$27.00title
PICROSS S SNK CLASSICS ＆ NEOGEO edition$27.00title
Pin Strike$6.99title
POLICE OFFICERS SIMULATOR$9.99$19.99title
Red Cape Knight$7.50title
Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator$8.99$17.99title
Schildmaid MX$27.00$30.00title
SCP: Control Error$4.50title
Shoe Salesman Mania$6.00title
Slide Viking$5.25$7.50title
SNIPER WARRIOR ELITE$7.99$14.99title
Spectator 2$24.00title
Star Ores Inc.$23.99$29.99title
Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics)$33.19title
The Bee Hive$16.65title
There’s No Differences: Monsters$5.25$10.50title
Thief Simulator 2$27.00$30.00title
Tralalero Tralala: Rage Bait$6.99title
Wizard of Legend 2$28.76$35.95title
Word Quest Space$3.00title

