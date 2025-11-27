Nintendo Download Updates (W47) A Break
Must be some sort of holiday on or something.
Woah, what happened? Last week the eShop was a bustling, packed shop with no room to move and games aplenty on both the Switch and Switch 2. This week? Not so much.
There are just a couple of Switch 2 games this week, and among all the usual filth on the Switch eShop there are at least a few highlights. It’s like there’s a big holiday somewhere or something.
Don’t worry back to usual next week, there’s a whole swarm of games coming.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Current
|RippleIsland Kyle and Cal’s Restaurant
|$36.00
|SHUTEN ORDER – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$70.74
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This week’s highlights: A duo of two new Picross games, one Capcom flavoured, the other NEOGEO. Bit pricier than usual, but you gotta get that Picross fix. Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved also looks a little Hotel Dusk, a little Famicom Detective Club all in one – might be worth a look at.