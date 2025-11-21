Nintendo Download Updates (W46) Rider Raiders
Kirby Air Riders, Tomb Raider, SpongeBob, Squirrel with a Gun, Outlaws, Switch 2 Editions galore!
There’s some real action on the eShop this week. Not only have we got a brand-new Kirby game — which is of course the big one — but there’s so much happening with ports, updates, and Nintendo Switch 2 Editions that it’s getting a bit hard to track. When a new console launches, you can keep on top of things for the first few months, but there are already a few games we had no idea were releasing this week or getting Switch 2 Editions. Bring it on. Update them all!
Anything for you this week?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
This week’s highlights: Well, of course it’s going to be Kirby Air Riders — the sequel no one ever thought we’d get is finally here. If the hours of Directs and the demos didn’t convince you, maybe our review will.
We’ve also had the surprise drop of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition out of nowhere — and it’s really cheap? SpongeBob gets a new game, there’s a Squirrel with a Gun (which earned great reviews on other platforms), and Brotato gets a Switch 2 Edition out of nowhere as well.
|Current Price
|Discounted From
|Arcade Archives 2 BOMB BEE
|$13.50
|–
|Brotato – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition
|$7.50
|–
|Kirby Air Riders
|$109.95
|–
|NBA 2K26 x WWE 2K25 Bundle
|$79.97
|$159.95
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition
|$54.95
|–
|PUNYAN for Nintendo Switch 2
|$9.45
|$13.50
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
|$54.95
|–
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Ghostly Digital Edition
|$82.95
|–
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Tidal Season Pass
|$29.95
|–
|Squirrel with a Gun
|$26.99
|$29.99
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|$24.57
|$27.30
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This week’s highlights: Over here in the septic waste that is the Nintendo Switch section of the eShop, look there’s still some stand outs, there’s Outlaws (not the Star Wars one) that gets a Nightdive Remaster, Neon Inferno, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted and somehow Tomb Raider also works on the original Switch too.