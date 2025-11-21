Nintendo Download Updates (W46) Rider Raiders

eShop

There’s some real action on the eShop this week. Not only have we got a brand-new Kirby game — which is of course the big one — but there’s so much happening with ports, updates, and Nintendo Switch 2 Editions that it’s getting a bit hard to track. When a new console launches, you can keep on top of things for the first few months, but there are already a few games we had no idea were releasing this week or getting Switch 2 Editions. Bring it on. Update them all!

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

This week’s highlights: Well, of course it’s going to be Kirby Air Riders — the sequel no one ever thought we’d get is finally here. If the hours of Directs and the demos didn’t convince you, maybe our review will.

We’ve also had the surprise drop of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition out of nowhere — and it’s really cheap? SpongeBob gets a new game, there’s a Squirrel with a Gun (which earned great reviews on other platforms), and Brotato gets a Switch 2 Edition out of nowhere as well.

Current PriceDiscounted From
Arcade Archives 2 BOMB BEE$13.50
Brotato – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition$7.50
Kirby Air Riders$109.95
NBA 2K26 x WWE 2K25 Bundle$79.97$159.95
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition$54.95
PUNYAN for Nintendo Switch 2$9.45$13.50
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide$54.95
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Ghostly Digital Edition$82.95
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Tidal Season Pass$29.95
Squirrel with a Gun$26.99$29.99
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition$24.57$27.30

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This week’s highlights: Over here in the septic waste that is the Nintendo Switch section of the eShop, look there’s still some stand outs, there’s Outlaws (not the Star Wars one) that gets a Nightdive Remaster, Neon Inferno, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted and somehow Tomb Raider also works on the original Switch too.

Current PriceDiscounted From
Aery – Peace of Mind 4$10.00$20.00
Arcade Archives BOMB BEE$10.50
As I Began to Dream$30.00
Bob The Brick Breaker$10.50
Cookie’s Trails$5.25$7.50
Crescent Tower$14.98$16.65
Demonschool$32.35$35.95
Difficult Game About Letters$7.50
Disney Dreamlight Valley—Wishblossom Ranch Edition$89.95
EGGCONSOLE XANADU MSX$9.00
ESCAPE THE BACKROOMS$6.99$7.99
Fantasy Aquarium$13.50$15.00
Finger Punch$13.50
Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices!$3.75
Football, Tactics & Glory – Treble Deluxe Edition$52.50
HARMONIC REFLECTIONS$29.25
Hula Hula Wee$5.25$7.50
INDIKA$37.50
Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded$12.00
Jaleco Sports: Goal!$12.00
Kentum$21.20$26.50
Kiosk$5.99
Magical Girls$2.79$4.65
MahjongPuzzle 8$3.00
Michael’s Dream Adventure$3.78$4.20
Morsels$19.75$21.95
Mosaic Quiz$3.00$3.75
Neon Inferno$23.60$29.50
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Legendary Edition$79.97$159.95
Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster$45.95
Ozymandias$12.00$15.00
Ozymandias – Complete Edition$18.39$22.99
Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope$17.99$44.99
Popcorn Rocket$6.45
R-Type Delta: HD Boosted$31.05$34.50
Revival: Recolonization$44.99
Roller Katz BF: Episode 1$6.00
Saborus$21.15$24.89
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury$30.00$37.50
Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room$12.75$15.00
Solid Void Art Nonograms$11.99
StarLightRiders: HyperJump$6.00$7.50
Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island!$69.95
Summer Unpacked$2.99$19.50
The Last Shot Arcades$15.00
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition$24.57$27.30
Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 – 4 – Standard Edition Bundle$65.97$109.95
Where’s the Octopus!?$3.00$3.75
ZOMBIE DISASTER DRILL$7.00$10.00
Zombie Royale io$7.50

