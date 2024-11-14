Nintendo Download Updates (W46) Questomino
It seems like almost every week we get a flood of new games that are actually old favorites. This week continues that trend, with Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake finally making its debut, a collection of Tetris games accompanied by the interactive documentary Tetris Forever, and the return of Little Big Adventure—if you remember that classic.
In a first-time occurrence, a current PlayStation IP has arrived in LEGO form with LEGO Horizon Adventures, and we’ll have a review of the Switch version coming soon. There’s also some indie excitement this week with Mindcop and Miniatures.
As always, you wouldn’t believe the amount of mediocre releases we had to sift through this week. Hopefully, that improves before the next Switch gains backwards compatibility.
This week’s highlights: DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake (review), Tetris Forever (review), LEGO Horizon Adventures, Petit Island, Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, Mindcop, Miniatures.