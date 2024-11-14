0

Nintendo Download Updates (W46) Questomino

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 14, 2024
It seems like almost every week we get a flood of new games that are actually old favorites. This week continues that trend, with Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake finally making its debut, a collection of Tetris games accompanied by the interactive documentary Tetris Forever, and the return of Little Big Adventure—if you remember that classic.

In a first-time occurrence, a current PlayStation IP has arrived in LEGO form with LEGO Horizon Adventures, and we’ll have a review of the Switch version coming soon. There’s also some indie excitement this week with Mindcop and Miniatures.

As always, you wouldn’t believe the amount of mediocre releases we had to sift through this week. Hopefully, that improves before the next Switch gains backwards compatibility.

This week’s highlights: DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake (review), Tetris Forever (review), LEGO Horizon Adventures, Petit Island, Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, Mindcop, Miniatures.

CurrentlyUsually
49 Keys$13.09$14.55
A Good Gardener$4.05
Access Denied: Escape$7.99
Aerofly FS Flight Simulator$29.59$36.99
Arcade Archives KONAMI’s TABLE TENNIS$10.50
Backrooms: Spirits of the Forgotten$18.00
Bear Simulator – Ragnarok’s Rise Survival$3.19$15.99
BEYBLADE X XONE & Season Pass$65.10
Bridge Race$2.25$7.50
Bullet Runner$25.50
Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi$24.95
Cat Clean Ocean$10.99
Check and Slash$7.50
DESERTED$29.99
Doors: Paradox$19.80$22.00
Dorfs: Hammers for Hire$19.12$22.50
DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake$84.95
Duckweed$21.99
EGGCONSOLE Ys MSX2$9.00
Eggy PartyFree Download
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2$60.00
Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST$48.00$60.00
Heretic’s Fork$14.49
Irem Collection Volume 2$34.99
JankenUp!$10.50
Land of Mushrooms$3.16$3.60
LEGO® Horizon Adventures™$109.95
LEGO® Horizon Adventures™ Digital Deluxe Edition$124.95
Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest$44.95
Matsuro Palette$13.50$15.00
Meowsterpiece Museum$4.49
Mindcop$22.99
Miniatures$8.79
MONPIC -The Hatchling Meets a Girl-$9.71$12.45
Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator$14.99
NAIRI: Rising Tide$20.25
Neko Bento$2.99$10.50
Petit Island$44.95
Platform 9 – NO WAY OUT$1.99$8.99
Rage of the Dragons NEO$33.19
SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR$7.99
Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II$8.11$12.99
Slam and Roll$21.00
Smoothcade$10.51$12.00
Snake.io$5.99$12.99
Snaky Snakes$10.50
Tetris® Forever$50.95
The Rise of the Golden Idol$29.50
There’s No Aliens$5.25$10.50
VED$36.50
Voodoo Strikers$9.99
Who Needs a Hero?$7.99

