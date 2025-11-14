Nintendo Download Updates (W45) How The Tables

eShop

Inazuma Eleven, Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO, Yakuza, Goodnight Universe, Broken Sword, Hitman, and more

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 14, 2025

It’s still a while away from happening, and even if we didn’t remove all the rubbish from the list, it still wouldn’t be close — but that Switch 2 new-release list is looking almost as juicy as the Nintendo Switch’s. In fact, because there’s almost no shovelware on the Switch 2, the overall quality of games on the new system is certainly a much higher ratio.

But because there are so many cross platform games this week, let’s combine the two together for this week’s highlights:

This week’s new release highlights: The long awaited, and we can’t believe it actually released INAZUMA ELEVEN Victory Road is finally here – was it worth the wait? Probably for Level 5 for sure. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has arrived, we’ll let you know how that one turns out. More Yakuza Kiwami action with the first two games now on Switch 2. Something smaller? How about Goodnight Universe, or Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged? There’s also more Hitman here with Hitman: Absolution.

Remember the Kirby Air Riders Global Test Ride is on again this weekend.

Anything for you then?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX$60.00
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX$60.00
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX$60.00
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$45.00
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$10.00
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO$99.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Deluxe Edition$144.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition$159.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Season Pass$52.95
Goodnight Universe$35.00
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$75.00
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.58
Yakuza Kiwami$47.95
Yakuza Kiwami 2$47.95
Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle$77.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

All Hands on Deck$14.62$19.50
Arcade Archives 2 GALACTIC WARRIORS$13.50
Arcade Archives GALACTIC WARRIORS$11.05
Around the World 3: Amazing Countries Collector’s Edition$15.00
Atari 50: DLC Bundle$31.45
Atari 50: Game + DLC Bundle$77.95
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX$60.00
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX$60.00
Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack$135.00
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX$60.00
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX$60.00
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE$73.50
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE DELUXE EDITION$87.95
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE SEASON PASS$21.95
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE SPECIAL BLADER PACK$29.50
BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE ULTIMATE EDITION$102.50
Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4$30.00
Bomb Kitten$6.00$7.50
Brain Boost Buddies$2.99$15.00
Capybara Journey Go$2.99$4.50
Catnigma$7.50
Climb Jump Obby Tower$4.50$7.50
CRAYON FOOD$6.20
CYCLIA JOURNEY$11.79
Digging A Hole 2025: Premium Edition$6.99$10.98
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO$99.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Deluxe Edition$144.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Season Pass$52.95
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition$159.95
Dream Animal$3.00$3.75
Dunk Trickster$2.98$8.99
EGGCONSOLE Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined PC-9801$10.05
ESCAPE – BACKROOMS HORROR: Survival Journey$6.99$10.98
Fida Puti Samurai$19.50
GIGASWORD$19.75$21.95
Goodnight Universe$35.00
Gorilla Jungle King Simulator$5.99$14.99
Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro$4.49$5.99
Hitman: Absolution$39.99
Horror Tale 3: The Witch$8.99$17.99
House Fighters: Total Mess$10.19$11.99
House of Golf 2$25.50
Hymer 2000$7.50
I’ll be Brave, Tomorrow$16.65
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road$105.95
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road Deluxe Edition$120.95
Legend of Kaito – Destiny Journey$4.49$11.99
Lia: Hacking Destiny$15.60$19.50
Love is all around 2$20.25$22.50
Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland$22.00
Mistonia’s Hope -The Lost Delight-$75.00
Picnic Girls$2.79$4.65
Port Royale 4 – Complete Collection$17.94$78.00
Pyramid Quest 2$12.00
Rabbit Samurai$10.50
Rue Valley$39.59$43.99
Sector Force$3.00
Shadow Rift: Feral Strike$22.99
Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th$29.25
Smack it! PUNCH CHAMPION$5.35$8.93
Sokomine$5.25$7.50
The Fable: Manga Build Roguelike$14.50
The Hollow Lighthouse$4.44$12.00
Village Climb Obby$3.99
Wildkeepers Rising$13.49$14.99
WINDSWEPT$25.50$30.00
Winter Burrow$26.32$29.25
Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island$6.49$12.99

Missed something? Any errors? Let us know the comments.

