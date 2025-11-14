Nintendo Download Updates (W45) How The Tables
Inazuma Eleven, Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO, Yakuza, Goodnight Universe, Broken Sword, Hitman, and more
It’s still a while away from happening, and even if we didn’t remove all the rubbish from the list, it still wouldn’t be close — but that Switch 2 new-release list is looking almost as juicy as the Nintendo Switch’s. In fact, because there’s almost no shovelware on the Switch 2, the overall quality of games on the new system is certainly a much higher ratio.
But because there are so many cross platform games this week, let’s combine the two together for this week’s highlights:
This week’s new release highlights: The long awaited, and we can’t believe it actually released INAZUMA ELEVEN Victory Road is finally here – was it worth the wait? Probably for Level 5 for sure. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO has arrived, we’ll let you know how that one turns out. More Yakuza Kiwami action with the first two games now on Switch 2. Something smaller? How about Goodnight Universe, or Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged? There’s also more Hitman here with Hitman: Absolution.
Remember the Kirby Air Riders Global Test Ride is on again this weekend.
Anything for you then?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Nintendo Switch New Releases
