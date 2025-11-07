Nintendo Download Updates (W44) Released
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Dinkum, Biped 2, Fear Effect, Outlanders and more.
Those Switch 2 dev kits must finally be getting around. The rollout of free (or low-fee) Nintendo Switch 2 updates for games continues this week with Overcooked! 2 and Dave the Diver. If you haven’t picked them up yet, there’s also a specific Switch 2 version available now too, at the same price as on Switch — neat.
The big release this week is, of course, Hyrule Warriors, but Switch owners have plenty of other titles to choose from as well.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
This week’s highlights: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Overcooked! 2 and Dave the Diver Upgrades
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This week’s highlights: The solo-dev and Aussie made Dinkum is now on Switch – there’s even a demo for you to try out. Biped 2, Fear Effect, Outlanders