Nintendo Download Updates (W44) Released

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Dinkum, Biped 2, Fear Effect, Outlanders and more.

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 7, 2025

Those Switch 2 dev kits must finally be getting around. The rollout of free (or low-fee) Nintendo Switch 2 updates for games continues this week with Overcooked! 2 and Dave the Diver. If you haven’t picked them up yet, there’s also a specific Switch 2 version available now too, at the same price as on Switch — neat.

The big release this week is, of course, Hyrule Warriors, but Switch owners have plenty of other titles to choose from as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

This week’s highlights: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Overcooked! 2 and Dave the Diver Upgrades

Price
Arcade Archives 2 TOKYO WARS$25.50
DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$29.99
DAVE THE DIVER Nintendo Switch 2 Edition UpgadeFree
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment$109.95
Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$39.96
Overcooked! 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade$16.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This week’s highlights: The solo-dev and Aussie made Dinkum is now on Switch – there’s even a demo for you to try out. Biped 2, Fear Effect, Outlanders

Current PriceDiscounted From
Arcade Archives TOKYO WARS$22.50
Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 10 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Biped 2$26.55$29.50
Boxes: Lost Fragments$22.50
Brain Workout! Spinning Animal Puzzle$11.60$14.50
Celestial Fall$8.99$17.99
Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!$33.00
Chronoquartz$15.00
Cloud to Gold$5.25$7.50
Coloring Book for Adults 2$15.00
Cyber Girls$2.79$4.65
Dark Quest 4$26.55$29.50
Dinkum$30.00
Dollmare$7.49
Dragon Snack$5.25$7.50
EGGCONSOLE MUGEN NO SHINZOU II PC-8801$9.00
Fear Effect$15.39
Final Frontier Story$17.55$19.50
Finding Chuchu$16.50
Fish Rescue! Pull the Pin$6.00
Gas Station: Idle Simulator$7.50
Golden Sunshine Beside You$38.99
HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: FREEZE TAG PARTY$39.99
House Fighters: Total Mess$10.19$11.99
KAMITSUBAKI ACADEMY NEWSPAPER CLUB$26.25
Last Order$20.47$29.25
Let’s Sing 2026 – Australian & New Zealand Hits$54.95
Let’s Sing 2026 – Australian & New Zealand Hits – Gold Edition$67.95
Let’s Sing 2026 – Australian & New Zealand Hits – Platinum Edition$82.95
Mage Arena: Voice of Power$12.00
Mission: Mars$9.00$22.50
My Cozy Aquarium$4.49$16.50
Nitro Karts Racing$7.99
Nun of Your Business$12.00
NYAZ ~ OPERATION: OCCUPY HOUSE OF KOBAYASHI ~$12.75
Of Blades & Tails$19.12$22.50
Open Sesame: Alibaba Dash$4.24$4.99
Outlanders$11.60$14.50
Picronix$4.49$10.50
Rabbiman Adventures: Secret Room$23.99
Saving Princess Of Mars$22.50
Square Brothers$7.99
Strike Force Heroes$37.50
The Visitor Effect$15.00
Timore 6: The Cadaver$4.99
Tiny Lands 2$12.32$14.50
Traditional Tactics with SESS-AI 2.0$5.62$7.50
Train Your Focus and Observation Skills: THE Spot-the-Difference Challenge$11.60$14.50
Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke$7.09$8.90
UFO Builder$2.79$6.99

