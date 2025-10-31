eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W43) Frightening

Dragon Quest, Mortal Kombat, Two Point Museum, Majogami and Tales of Xillia!

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 31, 2025

Oooooh, spooky! This week’s update is truly scary — not because it’s Halloween, but because I haven’t filtered anything from the new release list. It’s all slop, all AI rubbish, all the bundles and h-games. It’s truly terrifying how much junk comes out each week that we normally protect you from.

Junk aside, there’s some really great stuff out this week, and the Nintendo Switch 2 new releases list is looking really healthy — it’s great to see.

There’s something for everyone, and a lot of something for absolutely no one as well.

Nintendo Switch2 New Releases

This week’s highlights: We’ll have our Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake review out soon, so stand by for that one – its great. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection we’re also working on a review, but we just got the code today so it’ll be a little while. Two Point Museum is one we do have a review for, it doesn’t have mouse controls – but it’s still fun. Majogami is the newest from Inti Creates!

Price
Arcade Archives 2 SCION$13.50
BALL x PIT – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition$22.50
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake$99.95
Dragon Quest – HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection$159.95
Majogami $48.59
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection$73.50
NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition$69.97
Two Point Museum$47.95
Two Point Museum: Explorer Edition$62.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

This weeks highlights: Bless crossgen games, because Switch owners can still look forward to a lot of what’s coming to Switch 2, uh too. DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection its all here. But you’ve also got Tales of Xillia Remastered, and I’m sure there’s more in that lot.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
7th Domain：Tree of Chaos$30.00$37.50
Achilles: Survivor$8.91$10.49
Angry Battalion$2.79$6.99
Arcade Archives 2 SCION$13.50
Arcade Archives SCION$10.50
Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion$22.75
Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano$15.00
Ashwood Valley Water Adventure Collection$2.99$20.25
Asphalt Legends — Halloween Bundle$17.87
Asphalt Legends — McLaren Bundle$89.41
Asphalt Legends — Track Fury Duo Bundle$89.41
Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon$52.95
Ball Blast: Halloween Edition$5.25$10.50
Beaked Buccaneer$7.99
Beam Car Crash: Drive Simulator 2025$15.00
Bokeh Adventure$15.00
Brain Training! Kanji Challenge$3.00$3.75
Bridge Race: Horror Edition$5.25$10.50
Bunny Pit Stop$7.50
CANDYLAND: Sweet Survival$6.99$10.99
Cardboard Town$17.76$22.20
Cauldron$21.99
COLOREE$19.50
Colorizing: Daydream$4.49$10.50
Crazy Goose Simulator: Chaos Edition$7.99$22.98
Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions – Elite Combat$7.99$21.98
Crownfall: Young Hero$1.50$15.00
D.C. Re:tune$87.95
DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter$11.99
Death Park 2: Remaster$9.09$12.99
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Character Pass$44.95
Detective Dotson$21.99
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – FUTURE SAGA Pack Set$59.95
DRAGON QUEST – HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection$159.95
DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake$84.95
Dreamscapes – The Sandman$12.49$24.99
Dungeon Minesweeper$9.00
EGGCONSOLE KISS OF MURDER PC-8801$9.00
Escape game R00M06$1.50
Farming Pro Simulator 25$7.99$14.99
Figure It Out: The Tantrum Simulator$17.75
Final Formation$20.25$22.50
Find It! World Heritage Adventure$3.00$3.75
Goat Out Of Hell$7.50
Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator – Road Legends$7.99$17.98
Greek Tragedy$20.40$24.00
Halloween$3.00$15.00
Halloween 1985$6.00$7.50
Hannah$33.19
Harvest Moon®: Home Sweet Home Special Edition$60.00
Hentai Girls Fiery Tail Collection$2.99$34.50
Hentai Stars Silent Streets Pack$2.99$34.50
Infinite Lives$19.99
Johnny Trigger: Triple Rebel Edition$9.74$22.50
Kamla$19.50
Learn to Play – Pumpkin Smash!$1.50
Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle – Dominant Predator$7.99$22.98
Lucky Hunter$8.10$9.00
Majogami$48.59$53.99
Majogami$41.84$46.49
Make it! Yakiimo$5.15$7.16
MEGA SIMULATOR BUNDLE – Forest Ranger Life Simulator / Primitive Life Simulator / Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty / Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight$7.99$29.99
Monster Prom 4: Monster Con XXL$30.00
Moorhuhn 2$8.40$10.50
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection$73.50
NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition$69.97$139.95
Nuclear Gladiators 3000$4.49$10.50
Oblivion Dreams$3.30$7.10
Oblivion Dreams: Spooky Edition$4.50
PAW Patrol™ Rescue Wheels™: Championship$60.00
Pocket Nook Spooky Edition$4.49$13.50
Puzzle Fruit Merge – Match Game$3.00$6.00
PyroMind$4.49
Releaseburg$7.50$15.00
Run Sausage Run!: Hella Weenies Edition$5.20$12.00
Seer’s Gambit$17.76$22.20
Silver Bullet$7.99$9.99
Simon the Sorcerer Origins$34.99
Simon the Sorcerer: Origins – Digital Deluxe Edition$52.99
Skyline Bowling: Spooky Edition$5.20$9.00
Space Chef$19.35$21.50
Stray Children$38.36$42.99
Sugardew Island – Halloween Bundle$16.20$27.00
Suicide Guy Bundle$15.00$30.00
Supermarket Simulator Store Game 3D$3.00$6.00
SWORN$30.36$37.95
SWORN – Cosmetic Pack Bundle$17.75
SWORN – Digital Deluxe Edition$38.36$47.95
Tales of Xillia Remastered$54.95
Tales of Xillia Remastered – Deluxe Upgrade Pack$37.95
Tales of Xillia Remastered Deluxe Edition$84.95
Tattoo Studio Simulator$15.00
TetroMosaic, Happy Halloweeen$4.99$9.99
Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu$28.50
Trucking School: Truck Simulator Driving 2025$5.99$11.99
Two Point Museum$47.95
Two Point Museum: Explorer Edition$62.95
Yabai Girls: Amazing Accountant$5.16$15.50

