Nintendo Download Updates (W43) Frightening
Dragon Quest, Mortal Kombat, Two Point Museum, Majogami and Tales of Xillia!
Oooooh, spooky! This week’s update is truly scary — not because it’s Halloween, but because I haven’t filtered anything from the new release list. It’s all slop, all AI rubbish, all the bundles and h-games. It’s truly terrifying how much junk comes out each week that we normally protect you from.
Junk aside, there’s some really great stuff out this week, and the Nintendo Switch 2 new releases list is looking really healthy — it’s great to see.
There’s something for everyone, and a lot of something for absolutely no one as well.
Nintendo Switch2 New Releases
This week’s highlights: We’ll have our Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake review out soon, so stand by for that one – its great. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection we’re also working on a review, but we just got the code today so it’ll be a little while. Two Point Museum is one we do have a review for, it doesn’t have mouse controls – but it’s still fun. Majogami is the newest from Inti Creates!
Nintendo Switch New Releases
This weeks highlights: Bless crossgen games, because Switch owners can still look forward to a lot of what’s coming to Switch 2, uh too. DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection its all here. But you’ve also got Tales of Xillia Remastered, and I’m sure there’s more in that lot.