Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Plants, Persona, PowerWashing
Persona 3 Reload, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, PowerWash Simulator 2, Once Upon A Katamari, Double Dragon Revive, Fast & Fusion, Full Metal Schoolgirl and more.
It’s scary on the eShop this week — not only are there plenty of Halloween and horror games dropping, but there’s also a fair bit of slop too. We’ve cut out as many of those as we can easily spot to bring you a more curated list of what’s out this week.
There are plenty of new releases for both the Switch and the Switch 2. We’ve got reviews of some, though we’re a bit behind (not always our fault). And unrelated to the new releases, there’s also a demo of Star Wars Outlaws out this week. Missed something? Didn’t highlight your most hyped game? Please let us know in the comments.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Highlights: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (our review), PowerWash Simulator 2 and Persona 3 Reload (our review)
|Arcade Archives 2 MIDNIGHT LANDING
|$13.50
|Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
|$29.95
|PowerWash Simulator 2
|$34.95
|Persona 3 Reload
|$99.95
|Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition
|$119.95
|Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition
|$149.95
Nintendo Switch New Releases
Highlights: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (our review), Once Upon A KATAMARI (review soon), Double Dragon Revive, FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition. Honestly there’s so many games this week, if there’s any Indies that stand out – please let us know.