eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W42) Plants, Persona, PowerWashing

Persona 3 Reload, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, PowerWash Simulator 2, Once Upon A Katamari, Double Dragon Revive, Fast & Fusion, Full Metal Schoolgirl and more.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 24, 2025

It’s scary on the eShop this week — not only are there plenty of Halloween and horror games dropping, but there’s also a fair bit of slop too. We’ve cut out as many of those as we can easily spot to bring you a more curated list of what’s out this week.

There are plenty of new releases for both the Switch and the Switch 2. We’ve got reviews of some, though we’re a bit behind (not always our fault). And unrelated to the new releases, there’s also a demo of Star Wars Outlaws out this week. Missed something? Didn’t highlight your most hyped game? Please let us know in the comments.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Highlights: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (our review), PowerWash Simulator 2 and Persona 3 Reload (our review)

Currently
Arcade Archives 2 MIDNIGHT LANDING$13.50
Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted$29.95
PowerWash Simulator 2$34.95
Persona 3 Reload$99.95
Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition$119.95
Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition$149.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Highlights: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (our review), Once Upon A KATAMARI (review soon), Double Dragon Revive, FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition. Honestly there’s so many games this week, if there’s any Indies that stand out – please let us know.

CurrentlyUsually
Acre Crisis$12.00$15.00
Adrenaline Rampage$22.50
Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit$26.55$29.50
Arcade Archives MIDNIGHT LANDING$10.50
Bananitro$7.50
Becastled$33.75$37.50
Blaster Force 3000$6.39$7.99
Bloodshed$19.50
Bobby Six Seven$13.50
Brainrot Turbo Kart$13.50
CANDYLAND: Sweet Survival$10.99
Cave of Illusions: Twistyland$4.99
Chicken Run: Eggstraction$60.00
Claim The Forest$7.50
CORALINA$7.99
Crownfall: Young Hero$15.00
Death Frame$13.49$26.99
Dora™: Rainforest Rescue$60.00
Double Dragon Revive$52.95
Double Dragon Revive Deluxe Edition$75.95
Dreamed Away$23.58$27.75
DREAMOUT$17.99
DRONE DELIVERY – FPV SIMULATOR$4.49$14.99
Escape Game The Edo Period$6.74$13.49
FARAWAY TRAIN$18.31$21.55
Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition$49.95
Find It, Detective！$3.00$3.75
FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL$75.00
FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL Deluxe Edition$97.50
FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL SeasonPass$30.00
Gnomdom$3.29$4.99
Grand Poker Casino$6.00
Gruniożerca Trilogy$8.99$9.99
Hot Wheels Let’s Race™: Ultimate Speed$59.95
Hot Wheels Let’s Race™: Ultimate Speed – Deluxe Edition$69.95
ILA: A Frosty Glide$29.25
INC: The Beginning$6.99
Lost Howl$7.99
Lyca$6.75$7.50
Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter$6.99$10.99
Merge Match March$23.62$26.25
Murder Inc$15.00
NIGHT STRIKER GEAR$28.54
Oblivion Dreams$7.10
OFC – Ultimate Fighting Club$7.49$14.99
Once Upon A KATAMARI$54.95
Once Upon A KATAMARI – Katamari Damacy Series Songs: Side A + B Bundle$44.95
Once Upon A KATAMARI – King of All Sounds Edition$84.95
Pacify$6.30
Pixel Game Maker Series Shiki-Shiki! Haunted Dungeon$11.88$13.20
Plants vs. Zombies™: Replanted$29.95
Quit Today$15.00
REDEX$6.00$7.50
Reus 2$29.19$36.49
Run Chicken, run!$5.25$10.50
SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure$30.00
Shroomtopia$16.59
Sports Camp Artbook$4.99
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure$47.69$52.99
Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure Deluxe$56.99
Steampunch: Lost Tombs$7.50
SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator$23.99$29.99
Suika Sprunki Edition$7.50
Sushi For Robots$9.00
Tayutama:It’s happy days$35.16$43.95
The Good Old Days$45.00
The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle$52.50
The Jackbox Party Pack 11$45.00
The Quarantine Sector$11.24$14.99
Udon! Road to Mastery$5.28$7.40
Unfair Rampage: Knightfall$7.50$15.00
UNO LEGACY EDITION$29.95
UNO ULTIMATE EDITION$49.95
Word Quest Pirates$2.55$3.00
Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion$4.49$8.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment