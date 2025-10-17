Nintendo Download Updates (W41) ‘Mans

eShop

While it might be the 25th birthday of the website, we didn’t always have an eShop, or the DSi and Wii Shopping Channels. It was November 2006 when the first Wii Shop update went live, and we’ve covered them all — well, most of them. There was a period where it was just painfully manual and not much fun. But if you count up every week since then (eShop and Shopping Channel updates weren’t always on the same day), this would be our 987th article update of this type. No wonder we all have wrist problems.

Anyway to this week’s releases, as is tradition.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Well, it’s just the one new Switch 2 release this week — but it’s kind of a big one. Speaking of big ones, Ollie wrote a 4,000+ word review of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and you should read it because it’s great. The game is good too I guess.

Price
Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$20.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Everyone is always talking about BALL x PIT this, and BALL x PIT that. So probably go check that one out. Also this week there’s Lumo 2, which looks fun. Also somehow they’ve made game out of Elf on the Shelf. I’m not doing that for a whole month too.

CurrentlyUsually
Adrenaline Rampage$22.50
Amanda the Adventurer 2$14.50
An English Haunting$16.40$20.50
Arcade Archives MUNCH MOBILE$10.50
BALL x PIT$22.50
Blaster Force 3000$7.99
Brass$8.79
Bumblebee – Spooky Nights$20.99
Captain Bones : A Pirate’s Journey$30.00
Cat God Ranch$14.40$18.00
Cat in the tomb$9.99
Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard$40.45$44.95
Cozy Memory$4.49$15.00
CRAYON HALLOWEEN$8.25
Deathless. The Hero Quest$37.50
EGGCONSOLE Revival Xanadu II PC-9801$9.15
Food Truck Kingdom$2.99$5.99
GHOST TRAVELER: Adventures in Edo$26.59
Hole Digging Simulator 2025$7.99
Infernitos: Fiery Dishes$7.50
Infinos$7.50
Infinos 2$7.50
JUST DANCE 2026 EDITION$69.95
JUST DANCE® 2026 EDITION – DELUXE EDITION$84.95
JUST DANCE® 2026 EDITION – ULTIMATE EDITION$104.95
Kotenok$6.00$7.50
LogIQ Boost$7.99$9.99
Lumo 2$27.60$34.50
MR. ELEVATOR$20.69$22.99
Neoteria$6.99
Obby Kingdom$7.50
Penguin Panic!$4.50
Pixel Game Maker Series Tyraels Ascension: Hell Walker – The Video Game$6.75$7.50
Pokémon Legends: Z-A$89.95
Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC$45.00
Puzzle Wars$2.79$6.99
RANDOMAX$12.82$14.25
Scoop it! Crane Game$5.15$7.16
Snack and Quack$7.50
Spindle$29.50
Star Titans: War of the Galaxy$22.99
Super Yellow Ballman$3.69$4.10
The Cabin Factory$4.50
The Elf on the Shelf®: Christmas Heroes$60.00
The Wild Age$16.99
Time Treker$8.71$10.25
Treasure Drop$4.50
Turn it!$4.50
Undusted: Letters from the Past$14.50
WEB FISHING – Relax and Fish$2.99$6.99
X-Force Genesis – Definitive Edition$5.00$10.00

