Nintendo Download Updates (W40) Little Laylee

Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, We Were Here Together and more.

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 9, 2025

It’s been another exciting week, with a strong lineup of new content on both the Switch and the Switch 2. We’ve actually got some reviews for some of them already as well – a rare treat.

Have fun at PAX.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Each week this list getting a little bit bigger. First up is Little Nightmares III, we thought it was pretty great in our review. There’s also the original game enhanced as well. We also thought very highly of Yooka-Replaylee, which is so much better the second time around. They really did a lot to it. There’s a discount as well if you own the original.

Current Price
Arcade Archives BATTLANTIS$13.50
Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition – Complete Edition$44.95
Little Nightmares III$62.95
Little Nightmares III – Secrets of The Spiral – Expansion Pass$22.95
Little Nightmares III Deluxe Edition$92.95
Disgaea 7 Complete$105.00
Yooka-Replaylee$43.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Switch owners, don’t feel left out there’s still plenty for you too. There’s Little Nightmares III for you as well, We Were Here Together is something we’ll have a review for shortly. There’s also another Ys game, somehow. Pretty sure there was one last week too.

If you were looking for BALL x PIT, that’s next week.

CurrentlyUsually
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~$34.99
Absolum$33.75$37.50
And Then There Was No Light$3.00
Arcade Archives 2 BATTLANTIS$13.50
AxoBubble$7.50
Barbie™ Horse Trails$60.00
Battle Puzzle 2048 – Wicked Witches$3.99$7.99
Battle Suit Aces$33.07$36.75
Bye Sweet Carole$30.00$37.50
Cats and Seek : Kyoto$3.29$4.99
Color Breakers 2$14.16$17.70
Cross Pix 4$4.99
Dawnfolk$24.50
EGGCONSOLE Hajya No Fuuin PC-8801$9.00
EVA$15.00
Evo Pop$9.00
Five Nights with Tung Tung Sahur$8.99$19.99
FLOWER SPINNER PUZZLE$3.00$3.75
Garden of the Greek Goddesses: Aphrodite, Artemis & Athena Love Story.$13.16$32.90
Garden of the Greek Gods: Zeus, Poseidon & Hades Love Story$13.16$32.90
Just Place Brain Training One Shot$11.60$14.50
LAPIN$27.75
Little Nightmares III$62.95
Little Nightmares III – Free Trial & Friend’s PassFree Download
Little Nightmares III – Secrets of The Spiral – Expansion Pass$22.95
Little Nightmares III Deluxe Edition$92.95
Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch$37.95
Lost in Fantaland$22.50
Meganoid: Chronicles$6.50
Michelangelo: Stonemason Simulator$5.99
Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest$7.50
Neffy –Moonlight Labyrinth X–$15.36$21.95
Next of Kin: Fidelity$12.00
Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients$4.49$30.00
Object Factory$12.90
Peak Climb$4.79$7.99
Plus Ultra: Legado$24.99
Robot Warfare War Game$12.00
ROPOKO for Nintendo Switch™$16.25
Scurge: Hive$22.99
Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club$59.95
Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – Deluxe Edition$69.95
Sonic Wings Reunion$36.00$45.00
Sugoi Girls: Wolf Romance$5.16$15.50
Super Mining Mechs$12.00$15.00
Survival Zombie$7.49$14.99
Tameshi$9.00
Twins of the Sun$12.49$17.99
We Were Here Together$17.55$19.50
Wild West Shooter$37.50
Wukong Black Legend$7.99$14.99
XENOTILT: HOSTILE PINBALL ACTION$30.00
Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga$54.95

