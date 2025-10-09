Nintendo Download Updates (W40) Little Laylee
Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, We Were Here Together and more.
It’s been another exciting week, with a strong lineup of new content on both the Switch and the Switch 2. We’ve actually got some reviews for some of them already as well – a rare treat.
Have fun at PAX.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Each week this list getting a little bit bigger. First up is Little Nightmares III, we thought it was pretty great in our review. There’s also the original game enhanced as well. We also thought very highly of Yooka-Replaylee, which is so much better the second time around. They really did a lot to it. There’s a discount as well if you own the original.
Nintendo Switch New Releases
Switch owners, don’t feel left out there’s still plenty for you too. There’s Little Nightmares III for you as well, We Were Here Together is something we’ll have a review for shortly. There’s also another Ys game, somehow. Pretty sure there was one last week too.
If you were looking for BALL x PIT, that’s next week.