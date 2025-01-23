0

Nintendo Download Updates (W4) Star Magnolias

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 24, 2025
After a small intermission last week, we’re back with the latest new releases on the Nintendo Switch eShop – we had the last week off due to the Switch 2 announcement. 

This week’s releases needed a hell of a cleaning up, the usual AI rubbish, spam bundles, and a new one – Christmas games. Seems the creators of this rubbish really have no one human at the helm and will pump out anything at any time of the year. Just a note, before we clean up these lists, we try not to cull anything that might actually be someone’s actual game – you can’t just label everything rubbish because you don’t have a review of it.

Anyway, what’s actually worth a look at this week? 

This week’s highlights: Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition, Dance of Cards, Symphonia, Vermitron

Mini Golf Simulator has one of the most generic names, but it’s actually something very novel using three Joy-Con to make a “putter”. There’a also a Cho Aniki Collection, also it’s more than $60 for some reason.

CurrentlyUsually
Achilles: Legends Untold$24.15$34.50
Aquarun$7.50
Arcade Archives FINAL STAR FORCE$10.50
Artifact Seeker$13.50
Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 7 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Blaze in Space: Beat a-Maze$18.00
Casual Sport Series: Tennis$3.59$8.99
Cats Visiting Lunar New Year$5.99
Cho Aniki Collection$64.50
Conquistadorio$29.99
Cycle Chaser H-5$8.99
Dance of Cards$15.00
Diner Simulator – Horror Story$7.50
Dragon Takers$20.25$22.50
Dreamless$22.50
Drift Legends 2$7.50
EGGCONSOLE ZANAC MSX$9.00
ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist$37.99
English Sensei: Teaching in Japan$7.20$18.00
Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales$7.99
Escape Game The Resort Facility$6.74$13.49
Fables Mosaic: Rapunzel$10.50
Gravitators$12.00$15.00
Great Again: 3D Shooter$11.85
Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition$84.95
Infernitos$7.50
Losen Screws Puzzles$1.53$4.50
Master Of Bow$7.50
Mini Golf Simulator$8.00
Mini Market Design$4.50$13.50
Motorbikes Pro 2025$1.50$19.49
Mr. Sensei: Life as a Foreign Teacher in Japan$7.20$18.00
Osman Gazi$15.00
Popotinho’s Adventures$6.00$7.50
Portal Balls$7.50
Puzzle Adventures – Sea Animals$9.99
Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room$19.50
Save The Doge$3.00$7.50
Shalnor: Silverwind Saga$14.99
Sliding Cubes 2048 Mania$6.00
Star Wars™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™$30.00
Strania -The Stella Machina- EX$22.20
Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection$37.00
Symphonia$27.00$30.00
The Bakery Tales$7.20
The Exit Project: Backstreets$4.49$14.99
The Golden Eagle$11.99
The Tale of Bistun$23.00
Vanity Fair: The Pursuit$22.50
Vermitron$10.50
Worlds of Aria$22.50
Wukong Sun: Black Legend$12.00
Zombie Blitz$6.75$7.50

