Nintendo Download Updates (W4) Star Magnolias
After a small intermission last week, we’re back with the latest new releases on the Nintendo Switch eShop – we had the last week off due to the Switch 2 announcement.
This week’s releases needed a hell of a cleaning up, the usual AI rubbish, spam bundles, and a new one – Christmas games. Seems the creators of this rubbish really have no one human at the helm and will pump out anything at any time of the year. Just a note, before we clean up these lists, we try not to cull anything that might actually be someone’s actual game – you can’t just label everything rubbish because you don’t have a review of it.
Anyway, what’s actually worth a look at this week?
This week’s highlights: Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition, Dance of Cards, Symphonia, Vermitron
Mini Golf Simulator has one of the most generic names, but it’s actually something very novel using three Joy-Con to make a “putter”. There’a also a Cho Aniki Collection, also it’s more than $60 for some reason.