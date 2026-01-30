Nintendo Download Updates (W4) Dispatched
Dispatch, GRID, Core Keeper Astro Party EX, Splat Pack and more
Quite the week for Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, with more new releases embracing the format, alongside older titles getting fresh updates as well. This week’s big hitters on the Switch 2 include Dispatch which is actually available on both consoles, which is nice. Censored you say? Well seems like every day we learn more about what’s going on there, and seems like it might be sorted eventually.
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is another great showcase of the Switch 2’s tech, and you can find out more about that in our review. Core Keeper also seems to have a strong fanbase and is likely to be one to keep an eye on.
Elsewhere on the Switch, Astro Party EX is a new free-to-play game worth checking out, and it’s all about the retro game packs this week, with Nickelodeon Splat Pack splatting its way onto the eShop as well.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Arcade Archives 2 QUESTER (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|“Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win With!? (D3PUBLISHER)
|$40.20
|Card-en-Ciel Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Inti Creates)
|$9.99
|Core Keeper – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Fireshine Games)
|$18.00
|Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (AdHoc Studio)
|$43.95
|GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition (Feral Interactive)
|$54.99
|Novel Rogue Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (KEMCO)
|$22.05
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|“Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win!? (D3PUBLISHER)
|$40.20
|–
|Astro Party EX (Wild Rooster)
|$0.00
|–
|Black Border 2 (Bitzooma)
|$4.99
|–
|Blocks Ahoy! (RLUX Studios)
|$17.99
|–
|Card Quest (BD Games)
|$3.73
|$12.45
|Celestial Ascend (EpiXR Games)
|$13.49
|$17.99
|Century of Anticipation (Time Galleon)
|$0.00
|–
|Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition (PLAYISM)
|$52.65
|$58.50
|Clover Cove (Downmeadowstreet)
|$4.99
|–
|Countless Army (Dos Estrellas)
|$13.49
|$14.99
|Crosak (Wild Sphere)
|$22.95
|–
|Crystal Vale: Dino Escape (Eclipse Interactive)
|$7.50
|–
|Dark Auction (IzanagiGames)
|$51.16
|$56.85
|Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
|$58.50
|–
|Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator (Burgeq Media Games)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|DUSK INDEX: GION (Bushiroad)
|$36.50
|–
|EGGCONSOLE WONDERLAND OF CARBUNCLE MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Escape game R00M09 (AlignmentSharp)
|$1.50
|–
|Escape Game The Museum of Memories (Regista)
|$6.74
|$13.49
|Everwarder (indie.io)
|$10.80
|$13.50
|Habitat Shapes (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Heroes Battle Awakening (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Hole Digging Beach Simulator (GreenWookland Games)
|$8.99
|–
|HyperDot (GLITCH)
|$25.50
|–
|I Hate This Place (Feardemic)
|$36.00
|$45.00
|Jigsaw Realms: Nature (Downmeadowstreet)
|$2.99
|–
|Knight Castle Defender (Eathrabaria)
|$6.21
|$7.77
|Mage Battle Arena (RoVi Ninen)
|$5.99
|$8.99
|Maid of Salvation (ORANGE POPCORN)
|$18.87
|$22.20
|Majotori (Mameshiba Games)
|$7.20
|$9.00
|Nickelodeon Splat Pack (Limited Run Games)
|$22.99
|–
|nyan nyan nyan nyan nyan (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Our Burial Dolls Remastered (ROSEVERTE)
|$7.50
|–
|Petmagotchi (Nerd Games)
|$4.20
|$12.00
|Quick Whiskers (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Running Fable Petite Party (Seashell Studio)
|$20.70
|–
|Simpli Casa (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$1.50
|$13.50
|The Palace on the Hill (Niku Games)
|$25.50
|–
|The Perfect Pencil (Studio Cima)
|$30.00
|$37.50
|The Rite of Lilium (fogimi)
|$8.25
|–
|Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection (Diplodocus Games)
|$15.00
|–
|Whispers of Winter Blossom (moesoft)
|$38.99
|–