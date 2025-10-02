Nintendo Download Updates (W39) Star Party
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, LEGO Party!, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, Shujinkou
We’re here in October, and the hits just keep on coming.
This week’s highlights include the best of 1997, 2007, and 2010 — we’re talking Final Fantasy Tactics and the two Super Mario Galaxy titles. It’s not all older releases, though, with a fresh take on the party genre in LEGO Party! from local devs SMG Studio.
Anything for you this week then?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
New release highlight: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Game Title
|Price
|Arcade Archives 2 GEE BEE
|$13.50
|FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$84.95
|FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack
|Free
Nintendo Switch New Releases
New release highlights: Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, LEGO Party!, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, Shujinkou