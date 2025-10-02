Nintendo Download Updates (W39) Star Party

eShop

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 2, 2025

We’re here in October, and the hits just keep on coming.

This week’s highlights include the best of 1997, 2007, and 2010 — we’re talking Final Fantasy Tactics and the two Super Mario Galaxy titles. It’s not all older releases, though, with a fresh take on the party genre in LEGO Party! from local devs SMG Studio.

Anything for you this week then?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

New release highlight: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Game TitlePrice
Arcade Archives 2 GEE BEE$13.50
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$84.95
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade PackFree

Nintendo Switch New Releases

New release highlights: Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, LEGO Party!, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, Shujinkou

Game TitleCurrent PriceUsually
Arcade Archives GEE BEE$10.50
Buildest$19.50
Candy Rangers$18.00$22.50
Candy Trail$5.25$7.50
Carlos the Taco$7.50 
Castle of Heart: Retold$22.50 
Cats Visiting El Dorado$4.49$5.99
Catching Spirits$18.99 
Chained Up Together$5.59$12.99
Clicker HeroesFree Download
Colorama Cubes$2.79$6.99
Craft Your Way$7.99$9.99
CRYZON part1$1.95
Dream Trials$5.00
EGGCONSOLE ARAMO MSX$9.00
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles$84.95
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Deluxe Edition$99.95
FORMULA AUTO SPORT RACING$11.99
Grill it! Sanma$3.46$5.17
Hidden Legends$22.50
Last House Alive: Zombie Defense$11.99
LEGO® Party!$59.95
Lorn’s Lure$20.25$22.50
Love, Ghostie$26.55$29.50
MOUTHOLE$15.00
My Tiny Island$7.50
Neptune Spear$22.99
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny$69.95
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – Deluxe Edition$89.95
no brake no gain$7.50
Notice Me Leena-senpai!$9.60$12.00
Off-the-Ground Survival$13.50
Peaked Climbing$9.00
Piggly Pagly Boom$9.99 
Quarantine Zone: Border Zombie Checkpoint$7.99$14.99
ROUNDS$12.99
Shadow of the Five Moons: Code of the Ninja$9.00
Shujinkou$35.99$39.99
Shujinkou Deluxe Edition$62.99$69.99
Shujinkou Super Deluxe Edition$71.99$79.99
Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons$17.05$18.95
Snow Aces League$12.79$15.99
Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer$13.50$15.00
Super Mario Galaxy$59.95
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2$89.95
Super Mario Galaxy 2$59.95
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage$53.10
To Farm Lands$7.50
Torched$12.00
TY the Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue™ Bundle$54.99

