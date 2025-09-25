Nintendo Download Updates (W38) Hell’s Full
It’s a busy time of year for games, which always means plenty of big retail releases from major developers. But if you take a step back, the sheer number of indie games in the past few weeks has been just as impressive—and today, two more join the lineup. We’ve already had Hollow Knight: Silksong, and now we’ve got Hades II and The Touryst. A good time for good games.
Nintendo Switch 2 Releases
New release highlights: Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, The Touryst Deluxe
|Game Title
|Current Price
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|$109.95
|EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition
|$139.95
|Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$45.00
|PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC
|$54.95
|PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set
|$17.95
|PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC Deluxe Edition
|$69.95
|The Touryst Deluxe
|$30.00
Nintendo Switch Releases
New release highlights: PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (review), Hades II.