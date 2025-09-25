Nintendo Download Updates (W38) Hell’s Full

eShop

It’s a busy time of year for games, which always means plenty of big retail releases from major developers. But if you take a step back, the sheer number of indie games in the past few weeks has been just as impressive—and today, two more join the lineup. We’ve already had Hollow Knight: Silksong, and now we’ve got Hades II and The Touryst. A good time for good games.

Nintendo Switch 2 Releases

New release highlights: Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, The Touryst Deluxe

Game TitleCurrent Price
EA SPORTS FC 26$109.95
EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition$139.95
Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$45.00
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC$54.95
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set$17.95
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC Deluxe Edition$69.95
The Touryst Deluxe$30.00

Nintendo Switch Releases

New release highlights: PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (review), Hades II.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile$59.95
Airborne Justice$7.99
Arcade Archives DACHOLER$10.50
Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian$90.00
Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian Digital Deluxe Edition$105.00
Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian Ultimate Edition$150.00
Blippo+$19.75$21.95
Cladun X3$60.00
Clothing Boutique Simulator : Store Manager$7.50$15.00
Combat Zone$29.99
Court of Darkness: Temptation’s Kiss$40.93
DETECTIVE – Crime Scene$14.85$16.50
Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition$3.75$7.50
EA SPORTS FC™ 26$89.95
EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Ultimate Edition$119.95
Electronics Puzzle Lab 2$6.00$7.50
Endoparasitic$12.75$15.00
Extremely Powerful Capybaras$8.34$9.27
From Cheese$7.20$9.00
Gearbits$29.99
Grief like a stray dog$12.00$15.00
Hades II$45.00
Hyper Team Recon$24.00$30.00
Jamboy, a Jelly-cious Hero$11.99
JellyFish Girls$2.79$4.65
Kawaii Girls: Mighty Mongolian$5.16$15.50
Kingdom Shell$21.60$27.00
Korean Drone Flying Tour Wonsan-do$1.50
Mai: Child of Ages$18.00$22.50
Mamorukun ReCurse!$27.00$30.00
Maxi Trucks Racing$14.99
Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books$4.50
Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale$17.55$19.50
NBA BOUNCE$75.00
Neko Ramen$2.99$9.00
Ninja Ming$12.32$14.50
Out of Moves: Another Try$5.25$7.50
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC$54.95
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set$17.95
PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC Deluxe Edition$69.95
Path of Legends$8.99$17.99
Pixel Game Maker Series Stray Witch and the Ghost Train$7.96$8.85
Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition$43.30$50.95
Rise of Rana$25.13$35.90
Road Cafe Simulator$24.99
ROAD59 -A Yakuza’s Last Stand-$35.16$43.95
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer$59.95
Scribed castle$19.00
Sherlock Spot DX$4.99
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds$84.95
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Digital Deluxe Edition$122.95
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Season Pass$39.95
Super Long Cat$22.50
The Beast and the Princess$13.09$14.55
The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4$20.69$22.99
The Order of the Snake Scale$15.60$19.50
Tidy Toys$7.50
Trippy Trader: Schedule & Sell Candy$11.99$14.99
U.N.I.2$4.80$6.00
Wizordum$29.50

