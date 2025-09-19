Nintendo Download Updates (W37) Here we go
LEGO Voyagers, Trails in the Sky, Wander Stars, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Puzzle Quest and Formula Legends.
We’re deep into September now, and there are far too many games releasing—and next week looks even busier. From this week onward, things are going to explode across both Switch and Switch 2. As usual, we’ve split the new releases by console, tidied up the bundle titles, and cut out as much of the filler as possible. Unfortunately, there’s just no way we’ll be able to review all of these.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Switch 2 highlights: LEGO Voyagers looks absolutely delightful and should look even better here on Switch 2. ShapeHero Factory popped up on the new release list out of nowhere this week. Guess Switch 2 kids are getting out there now.
|Game Title
|Current Price
|Arcade Archives 2 STEEL WORKER
|$13.50
|KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|$19.20
|KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition Upgrade Pack
|$7.50
|EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition
|$139.95
|LEGO Voyagers
|$33.21 ($36.90 after 29/9)
|ShapeHero Factory
|$36.00
Nintendo Switch New Releases
Switch highlights: Oh boy, where to begin. I’ll get crucified if I don’t mention Trails in the Sky: First Chapter, which has had a lot of chatter in the Discord this week. Wander Stars is one we’ll actually have a review for soon—and hey, we will for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree too. Puzzle Quest is back, back again. Formula Legends is about as close to a proper F1 game as we’ll get anytime soon.
There’s really just a lot there isn’t there.