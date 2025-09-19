eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W37) Here we go

LEGO Voyagers, Trails in the Sky, Wander Stars, Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Puzzle Quest and Formula Legends.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 19, 2025

We’re deep into September now, and there are far too many games releasing—and next week looks even busier. From this week onward, things are going to explode across both Switch and Switch 2. As usual, we’ve split the new releases by console, tidied up the bundle titles, and cut out as much of the filler as possible. Unfortunately, there’s just no way we’ll be able to review all of these.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Switch 2 highlights: LEGO Voyagers looks absolutely delightful and should look even better here on Switch 2. ShapeHero Factory popped up on the new release list out of nowhere this week. Guess Switch 2 kids are getting out there now.

Game TitleCurrent Price
Arcade Archives 2 STEEL WORKER$13.50
KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$19.20
KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$7.50
EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition$139.95
LEGO Voyagers$33.21 ($36.90 after 29/9)
ShapeHero Factory$36.00

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Switch highlights: Oh boy, where to begin. I’ll get crucified if I don’t mention Trails in the Sky: First Chapter, which has had a lot of chatter in the Discord this week. Wander Stars is one we’ll actually have a review for soon—and hey, we will for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree too. Puzzle Quest is back, back again. Formula Legends is about as close to a proper F1 game as we’ll get anytime soon.

There’s really just a lot there isn’t there.

Game TitleCurrent PriceDiscounted From
“GUDETAMARUN” ~ Running GUDETAMA ! But GUDETAMA wants to be Gudegude ~$22.35
All of You$9.99
Alphadia III$27.00$30.00
Arcade Archives 2 STEEL WORKER$13.50
Arcade Archives STEEL WORKER$10.50
Bad Cat$14.99
BooBooBooster$8.49$9.99
Bop It! The Video Game$10.00
Brain Training! Art Puzzle$3.00$3.75
Brainrot: Tralalero and The Lost Soul of AI$6.90
Cho Aniki: Bakuretsu Ranto Hen$34.50
Class of Heroes 3 Remaster$44.99
Cross Pix 3$4.99
DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party$60.00
EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Ultimate Edition$119.95
EGGCONSOLE DAIDASSOU PC-8801$9.00
Extinction Rifts$22.40$24.89
Fling it! Shoe Kicking$3.13$5.22
Folly of the Wizards$32.40$40.50
Formula Legends$30.00
Gang Wars – Cards and Bullets$6.49$12.99
Gangsters in Love$43.95
Golf Training at Home, Good Putt!$29.95
Henry Halfhead$17.99$19.99
Hidden Cats in Tokyo$6.69$8.99
HYAKKI YAKO Survivors$8.95$11.19
HYKE:Northern Light(s)$43.49$48.33
Illusion of Itehari$75.00
Jelly Troops$11.69$12.99
King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX$8.40$10.50
LEGO® Voyagers$33.21$36.90
Meatshaker$5.25
Platypus Reclayed$19.75$21.95
Pocket Nook$4.49$12.00
Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition$18.36$22.95
QQQbeats!!!$79.99
ROLLING STAR$11.74$13.05
ShapeHero Factory$36.00
Strange Antiquities$27.00
Temari Trials$5.25$7.50
The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches$7.29$10.99
Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree$39.95
Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Deluxe Edition$54.95
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter$89.95
Two Strikes – Baki Hanma$4.50
Village Supermarket Simulator – Old Times Edition Market Sim$7.35$15.00
Wander Stars$36.50
War Mongrels$16.50$52.50
We Were Here$1.50$2.95
We Were Here Too$13.45$14.95
Wheretheskyis$3.00
ZOE Begone!$13.30$14.78

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment