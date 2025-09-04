eShop

Nintendo Download Updates (W35) The Silksong One

There's more than just Silksong out this week, we promise.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 4, 2025

Silksong.

Yep, it’s finally here, and you’re probably off playing it instead of reading this (or still waiting, who knows when I’ll finish this). But if you are reading, you’ll notice there’s a whole bunch of other games out this week too. Some come from brave souls who decided to release alongside it, and others from studios that locked in their dates years ago. Whatever you’re playing this week, enjoy!

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Switch 2 Highlights: An absolutely bumper week for the old Switch 2. Cronos: The New Dawn is getting great reviews and Bloober Team is on a bit of roll. Daemon X Machina returns with a new instalment, look for our review soon on that. Star Wars Outlaws too has surprised with a solid port, we’ll also have our full review on that soon too.

  Current Price
Cronos: The New Dawn $87.95
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion $104.95
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Digital Deluxe Edition $149.95
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion – Super Digital Deluxe Edition $169.95
High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition $59.99
High On Life: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack Free
Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Pack $29.50
Hollow Knight: Silksong Upgrade Pack Free
Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition $89.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Switch Highlights: There’s more than one Aussie made game this week, and that’s Splatterbot. We’ll have a review of this one soon – looks like a lot of fun. Boulder Dash is a name I haven’t heard in a while, it’s back for a 40th anniversary run. Dark Deity 2, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, and SHUTEN ORDER also stand out.

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
2weistein in Elfland$25.00
Above Snakes$8.99$29.90
Adventure of Samsara$29.50
Bad Cheese$17.05$18.95
BOULDER DASH® 40th Anniversary$34.99
Camper Van: Make it Home$22.20
Candylands Journey$12.00$15.00
Cricket Captain 2025$39.99
Dark Deity 2$29.20$36.50
Dragon Ruins$12.15$13.50
EGGCONSOLE LORD MONARCH PC-9801$9.15
EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS$69.95
Fit And Fry: Organized Chef$5.25$7.50
Fling to the Finish$24.33$32.45
Hollow Knight Silksong 🇦🇺TBC
Kemono Teatime$16.10$18.95
Legends BMX$15.00
Makis Adventure$15.00
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree$60.00
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree – Digital Deluxe Edition$75.00
Mechatris$3.00$15.00
Overpowered 1 – Mars Infestation$6.00$7.50
POGO Stadium$18.95
Psycho Dream$8.99
Reel it! Ocean Fishing$11.89
SHUTEN ORDER$75.00
SHUTEN ORDER Digital Deluxe Edition$97.50
Sky of Destruction$15.60$19.50
Soulbind: Tales Of The Underworld$15.00
Souno’s Curse$13.50$15.00
Splatterbot 🇦🇺$14.50
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity$12.00$15.00
Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival$14.99
Yatzi 2$30.00
Zumba – Soccer Marble League$4.49$8.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment