Nintendo Download Updates (W35) The Silksong One
There's more than just Silksong out this week, we promise.
Silksong.
Yep, it’s finally here, and you’re probably off playing it instead of reading this (or still waiting, who knows when I’ll finish this). But if you are reading, you’ll notice there’s a whole bunch of other games out this week too. Some come from brave souls who decided to release alongside it, and others from studios that locked in their dates years ago. Whatever you’re playing this week, enjoy!
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
Switch 2 Highlights: An absolutely bumper week for the old Switch 2. Cronos: The New Dawn is getting great reviews and Bloober Team is on a bit of roll. Daemon X Machina returns with a new instalment, look for our review soon on that. Star Wars Outlaws too has surprised with a solid port, we’ll also have our full review on that soon too.
Nintendo Switch New Releases
Switch Highlights: There’s more than one Aussie made game this week, and that’s Splatterbot. We’ll have a review of this one soon – looks like a lot of fun. Boulder Dash is a name I haven’t heard in a while, it’s back for a 40th anniversary run. Dark Deity 2, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, and SHUTEN ORDER also stand out.