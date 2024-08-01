420
Nintendo Download Updates (W31) August Rush

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 2, 2024
There’s going to be a theme this month on the eShop, there’s just too many damn games. We’re only two days into the month and the selection of great and interesting new games dropping is incredible. We’ve got things that just dropped out of nowhere (Broken Roads), one of the funniest games of the year with Thank Goodness You’re Here, retro action with Tombi! Special Edition, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Aero The Acro-Bat, and intriguing releases like Trinity Fusion, Spark the Electric Jester 3, The Garden Path and TENSEI.

Don’t even look at next week’s releases, yeesh.

Steady yourself, this is going to be a long month.

CurrentlyUsual Price
Aero The Acro-Bat$9.99
Animal Hunting 3D$4.44$12.00
Arcade Archives THE FINAL ROUND$10.50
Bare Butt Boxing$18.75
Bedrotting$22.50
Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box$56.73$226.95
Bot Shot$1.59
Broken Roads$42.00$52.50
Chef Chen$33.99
Cilla$10.45
Coloring book series Aquarium$15.00
Crazy Stars: Sport Climbing$13.59$16.99
Cyborg Force$15.95
Death Noodle Delivery$6.00$7.50
Erogods: Sunrise$11.25
EvoMon$15.00
Farlands Journey$15.00
Find the cat$3.00$3.75
Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom$75.00
JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest$10.80$12.00
King ‘n Knight$18.00
Krosfighter$15.00
Landnama$21.00
Little Army$1.99$7.99
MARS 2120$29.87$33.19
Metroplex Zero: Sci-Fi Card Battler$14.99
Midnight Collection$10.39$12.99
Motorcycles: World Championship$7.35
Operation: Tango$26.05$28.95
Otherwar$9.00
Rejoinder – Procedural Roguelite$1.99$7.99
Road To Valhalla$12.00
SAME BREAK GAME$4.05$4.50
SEVEN DAYS$52.50
Shopping Mall Girl$3.00$12.00
Spark the Electric Jester 3$33.30
Star Galaxy Academy: Princess Legacy$7.35
STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™$30.00
Stick Guys$4.99
Summer In Trigue$22.99
Super kawaii! Finding mistakes in panda photos$3.00$3.75
TENSEI$4.50
Thank Goodness You’re Here!$25.49$29.99
The Garden Path$29.50
The Little Mermaid: Ariel and the Star Festival$7.35
TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos TWIN PACK$75.00
Tombi! Special Edition$27.75
Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos$3.00$3.75
Treasure Hunt on a World Trip$11.60$14.50
Trinity Fusion$30.00
Untitled Goose Game & Thank Goodness You’re Here! Bundle$53.99$59.99
Werewolf Goldfish$3.42$4.89
Yatsumeguri$4.05
Zumba Marble Blast$7.99

