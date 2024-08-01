Nintendo Download Updates (W31) August Rush
There’s going to be a theme this month on the eShop, there’s just too many damn games. We’re only two days into the month and the selection of great and interesting new games dropping is incredible. We’ve got things that just dropped out of nowhere (Broken Roads), one of the funniest games of the year with Thank Goodness You’re Here, retro action with Tombi! Special Edition, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Aero The Acro-Bat, and intriguing releases like Trinity Fusion, Spark the Electric Jester 3, The Garden Path and TENSEI.
Don’t even look at next week’s releases, yeesh.
Steady yourself, this is going to be a long month.
