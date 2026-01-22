Nintendo Download Updates (W3) 200 Channels
Final Fantasy, Dynasty Warriors, MIO, Storm Landers, Dustland Delivery, CATS!
The bulk of the highlights this week are on the Switch 2. It’s happening more and more each week as the new console slowly takes over and the old console’s eShop continues to fill up with slop. The big titles this week include the excellent port of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (why Square has to make its titles all caps all the time, I don’t know — nevertheless, read our review), DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (again with the caps), and the very cool MIO: Memories in Orbit, which also entered our orbit. Everything else out this week? Well I’d be lying if I said I knew much about them.
On the Switch, well there’s nothing but cats. This week there are three different hidden cat games, all from a different publisher. What’s the go with that? Seriously though Switch owners shouldn’t feel left out with MIO: Memories in Orbit also on the OG console. There’s also Dustland Delivery which is apparently like Fallout – but with trucks.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Citadelum (Abylight)
|$49.99
|DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS (KOEI TECMO EUROPE)
|$105.00
|FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (SQUARE ENIX)
|$99.95
|Isekai Rondo Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (KEMCO)
|$12.00
|MIO: Memories in Orbit (Focus Entertainment)
|$29.95
|POOL ROOM BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER)
|$15.00
|Storm Lancers – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (ProbablyMonsters)
|$30.00
|Storm Lancers – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade (ProbablyMonsters)
|$0.00
|They are Billions (Suncrest Games)
|$44.99
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Funny Cats Puzzle (AGE)
|$4.65
|–
|AIR (PROTOTYPE)
|$52.50
|–
|Arcade Archives LABYRINTH RUNNER (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|–
|Artifact Seekers (FIVE-BN STUDIO)
|$0.00
|–
|Cats Around Us: Giant Cat (Silesia Games)
|$2.99
|$4.49
|Cats Hidden Around the World (Travellin Cats)
|$22.50
|–
|Cats Visiting Cozy Town (AGE Zero)
|$5.99
|–
|Crazy Stars: Rhythm Party (TROOOZE)
|$22.99
|–
|Cute Finders (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$2.99
|$9.00
|Dustland Delivery (Happy Player)
|$20.25
|$22.50
|EBOLA VILLAGE (Axyos Games)
|$30.00
|–
|EGGCONSOLE Courageous Perseus PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Escape from Ever After (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL)
|$36.50
|–
|Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz (MASK)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Forgive Me Father 2 (Fulqrum Publishing)
|$45.00
|–
|Freeride (Flightyfelon Games)
|$19.35
|$25.80
|Gas Ratio (Weakfish Studio)
|$2.25
|$7.50
|Gradiently 2 (hook.gg)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|Guts ‘n Grunts Jr. (Cascadia Games)
|$5.25
|–
|Hextreme Void (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Horror Tale: Remaster (EpiXR Games)
|$13.49
|$17.99
|Incubus Heart: Demon Love Redemption (Red Fables)
|$17.99
|$44.99
|Last Battalion Defense (Dinomore Games)
|$6.74
|$7.49
|Legacy of Shnaus – Horror Room Escape (Vitalii Kaminskyi)
|$6.29
|$10.99
|Look Mum No Computer (Headup Games)
|$22.50
|–
|Magicbook AutoBattler (BD Games)
|$3.69
|$12.30
|Make it! Kushikatsu (SAT-BOX)
|$8.92
|$12.50
|MIO: Memories in Orbit (Focus Entertainment)
|$29.95
|–
|Night Strike Resistance: WW2 (GazeGames Interactive)
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Orwell: Ignorance is Strength (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$14.50
|–
|Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$14.50
|–
|Pin Test Party Psychology (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Skinwalker (Upscale Studio)
|$7.55
|–
|Sudoku (Sabec)
|$13.50
|–
|Super Chipflake Ü: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel (BySamb)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Super Star Shooter Classic (AM Factory)
|$4.50
|–
|The Cute Whale (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano (Pdpartid@games)
|$12.00
|–
|Touhou: Blossom Blade (Phoenixx)
|$9.35
|$11.00
|Tropicalia (Ratalaika Games)
|$22.99
|–
|Wall Of Insanity 2 (VenomizedArt)
|$10.35
|–
|YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$7.50
|$18.00