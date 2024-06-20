176
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W25) Directly Fun

by Daniel VuckovicJune 21, 2024
Advertisement

It’s always hard to release an indie game and get it noticed on any given day. On the week of a Nintendo Direct? Even harder. There’s big attention on bigger titles, and there are shadow drop titles to contend with as well.

Despite the Direct drops, there’s a bunch of games out this week that look really great. We’ve highlighted the ones we think are good, but you might have one on this list you’ve been looking forward to as well. Be sure to tell us and everyone else in the comments about it.

This week’s highlights: Moonstone Island, DarkStar One, Dicefolk, Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, Fireside, Scars of Mars, Tavern Talk, Times & Galaxy, #BLUD, Ylands. Also don’t forget there’s a batch of new N64 and GBA games out this week for Expansion Pack subscribers, includes Perfect Dark, Turok, Four Swords and Metroid Zero Mission!

#BLUD$37.45
Alchemy: Origins$5.25$10.50
Arcade Archives Rastan Saga II$10.50
Bikini Beach: Anime Girls Assault$12.00
Cave Digger 2$22.35
Clasherball$8.99
DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch™ Edition$45.00
Dicefolk$22.50
Echo Generation$33.75$37.50
EGGCONSOLE TRITORN PC-8801$9.00
Everafter Falls$24.75$27.50
Faces of Illusion: The Twin Phantoms$13.17$21.95
Fireside$21.99
Garten of Banban$3.00
Garten of Banban 2$7.50
Garten of Banban 3$7.50
Garten of Banban 4$14.99
Glyphs of Gitzan$6.00$7.50
Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mowing Care$19.99
Greed 3: Old Enemies Returning$22.99
Greedy Snake$2.99$5.99
i.Game Hong Kong Mahjong$11.65
Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess$4.50$30.00
Love Island$6.00$7.50
METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED$15.00
Moonstone Island$25.50$30.00
Moonstone Island Deluxe Edition$45.00$60.00
Mouse & Crane$20.25$22.50
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Quest of Memories$68.14
Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MatureFree
Operation STEEL$12.00$15.00
Pixel World: Unity-Chan!$7.50
Pogo Stick Champion$7.99
Puzzle World: Funny Dogs$6.00
Racine$7.25$14.50
Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up$4.44$12.00
Scars of Mars$29.50
Sea under the sea under the sea$29.99
SEKIMORI GAMI – SAIEN$31.99
SPACE PENGUINS$3.00
Spring Time$1.59
Tavern Talk$33.00
The Ouroboros King$12.00$15.00
Times & Galaxy$26.55$29.50
Toilet Hero$6.00
Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Cat Photos$3.00$3.75
VENARI – Escape Room Adventure$8.99
Wild West Tycoon Empire$15.00
Ylands: Nintendo Switch™ Edition$37.49
Zoozzle$9.00$12.00

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment