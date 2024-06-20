Nintendo Download Updates (W25) Directly Fun
It’s always hard to release an indie game and get it noticed on any given day. On the week of a Nintendo Direct? Even harder. There’s big attention on bigger titles, and there are shadow drop titles to contend with as well.
Despite the Direct drops, there’s a bunch of games out this week that look really great. We’ve highlighted the ones we think are good, but you might have one on this list you’ve been looking forward to as well. Be sure to tell us and everyone else in the comments about it.
This week’s highlights: Moonstone Island, DarkStar One, Dicefolk, Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, Fireside, Scars of Mars, Tavern Talk, Times & Galaxy, #BLUD, Ylands. Also don’t forget there’s a batch of new N64 and GBA games out this week for Expansion Pack subscribers, includes Perfect Dark, Turok, Four Swords and Metroid Zero Mission!