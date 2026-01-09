Nintendo Download Updates (W2) Suika Start
Suika Game Planet, and a Tombi! Special Edition for Switch 2. That'll be all.
It’s a really small week this week, but there are a couple of notable games, so we thought we’d run the story and also test out some filtering. We’re now filtering out a number of publishers who only put out slop, clone games — you know, stuff you’re just never going to buy. We’ve also updated our keywords to block out some general rubbish as well.
So the list of games below is what’s left after filtering, and there were only a handful this week.
This week’s highlights: Suika Game Planet on both the Switch and Switch 2, cheap and cheerful. Plus Tombi! Special Edition gets a Switch 2 edition, but no way to upgrade to it.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Price
|Suika Game Planet (Aladdin X)
|$5.55
|Tombi! Special Edition (Limited Run Games)
|$29.99
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Type
|Currently
|Usually
|American Car Parking Simulator 2025 (Evgheni Carasiov)
|Title
|$15.00
|–
|Christmas Holidays (Aldora Games)
|Title
|$6.90
|–
|Clothing Store Simulator (UMURO)
|Title
|$15.00
|–
|Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (Head A Games)
|Title
|$7.99
|$19.99
|EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth 2 PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise)
|Title
|$9.15
|–
|Enchantment 2 Sun’s Tear Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|Title
|$15.00
|–
|Eradicator Genesis (GAME NACIONAL)
|Title
|$19.50
|–
|FAIRY TAIL: DUNGEONS (KODANSHA)
|Title
|$16.40
|$20.50
|Geo IQ World Master (Dinomore Games)
|Title
|$6.29
|$6.99
|Go Kart Island (Ant Workshop)
|Title
|$10.79
|$13.49
|Gray War Conflict (Oddi Tycoon)
|Title
|$7.99
|$14.99
|Gridz Keeper (eastasiasoft)
|Title
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Hero Seekers (KEMCO)
|Title
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Hidden Cats in Istanbul (Silesia Games)
|Title
|$4.49
|$5.99
|I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (tinyBuild Games)
|Title
|$27.99
|$34.99
|Jelly & Toast (Ratalaika Games)
|Title
|$7.99
|–
|Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour (Ocean Media)
|Title
|$15.00
|–
|Kick It to Stickman (INVECTOR GAME STUDIO)
|Title
|$7.50
|–
|Lalulu Island Survival (Iurie)
|Title
|$9.00
|–
|Nature Escapes 5 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|Title
|$15.00
|–
|Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (EpiXR Games)
|Title
|$15.39
|$21.99
|Pin Strike 2 (NOSTRA GAMES)
|Title
|$6.99
|–
|Popper Lands Colony (Ocean Media)
|Title
|$10.60
|–
|Rammy’s Great Adventure Ⅰ&Ⅱ REMAKE (DATT JAPAN)
|Title
|$20.00
|–
|SnapCat: Mia’s Cozy Adventure (REDDEER.GAMES)
|Title
|$3.31
|$19.50
|SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES)
|Title
|$6.50
|–
|Sugoroku New Year’s Party (SAT-BOX)
|Title
|$14.28
|$21.42
|Suika Game Planet (Aladdin X)
|Title
|$4.50
|–
|Tile Jong (Webnetic)
|Title
|$11.99
|–
|Whiskers Warehouse – Logic Puzzle Game (EP Games)
|Title
|$9.00
|$12.00
|Zombie Gorge: Survival Defense (Eclipse Interactive)
|Title
|$7.50
|–