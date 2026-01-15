Nintendo Download Updates (W2) Return to Paradise
Animal Crossing, Big Hops, Cassette Boy, Underward, Beyblade, Missing games!
This week was always going to be all about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the free update to the game, the cheap Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, there’s a lot more Animal Crossing there for very little which is really great to see.
But what about if you’re not interested in Animal Crossing, anything else for you? Well you could take a look at Big Hops which is getting a lot of praise. There’s CASSETTE BOY has a great style as well. Take a look at UNDERWARD too, and scroll right to the last screenshot – then close the tab. Yeah, that’s interesting.
Oh and The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon is missing in action, we have a whole article explaining why.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Arcade Archives 2 BOMB JACK TWIN
|$13.50
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo)
|$87.95
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade (Nintendo)
|$8.00
|BEYBLADE X EVOBATTLE Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (FURYU Corporation)
|$87.95
|Overrogue Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (KEMCO)
|$12.00
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon (NIS America)
|N/A
|UNDERWARD
|$18.50
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Type
|Currently
|Usually
|A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition (Tuesday Quest)
|Title
|$12.00
|$16.00
|Battle Puzzle 2048 – Queens of the Abyss (EpiXR Games)
|Title
|$7.49
|$14.99
|BattleTanks – Animal Wars (Kasur Games)
|Title
|$2.39
|$5.99
|Big Hops (Luckshot Games)
|Title
|$26.32
|$29.25
|Biplanes (HAPPY HOME GAMES)
|Title
|$22.99
|–
|Book Shop Simulator (Fun Games Studio)
|Title
|$10.00
|–
|Bunninjutsu (Afil Games)
|Title
|$5.25
|$7.50
|CASSETTE BOY (Forever Entertainment)
|Title
|$17.55
|$19.50
|Cozy Caravan (5 Lives Studios)
|Title
|$23.60
|$29.50
|despelote (Panic)
|Title
|$14.26
|$21.95
|Direction Quad (eastasiasoft)
|Title
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Earnest Evans Collection (Limited Run Games)
|Title
|$29.99
|–
|EGGCONSOLE Mad Rider MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)
|Title
|$9.00
|–
|EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale (Big Way)
|Title
|$7.20
|$9.00
|Extra Extra Poison NS (Butterfly)
|Title
|$4.50
|–
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic (Steel Wool Games)
|Title
|$60.00
|–
|HEART of CROWN (PLAYISM)
|Title
|$43.95
|–
|Is it True? Castle True-or-False Quiz (MASK)
|Title
|$3.00
|$3.75
|KEJORA (SOFT SOURCE)
|Title
|$30.00
|–
|Magical Magic World (MavoroshiApps)
|Title
|$6.00
|–
|MEGAMONK (GazeGames Interactive)
|Title
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Mighty Arms (NebulaNookGames)
|Title
|$7.50
|–
|Milo’s Dream (Ratalaika Games)
|Title
|$8.99
|–
|Moo & Move: Extra Grazing Grounds (Pixel Lantern)
|Title
|$4.50
|–
|Motel Business Simulator (NOSTRA GAMES)
|Title
|$7.68
|$19.99
|Mr Whiskers Bubbles (Bigboot Studios)
|Title
|$7.50
|$30.00
|My Little Haven (REDDEER.GAMES)
|Title
|$4.49
|$13.50
|Pawsky (SimDevs)
|Title
|$3.00
|–
|Shake Cubes (Eathrabaria)
|Title
|$6.21
|$7.77
|Stray of Lostcat (BD Games)
|Title
|$3.82
|$12.75
|Sun Meadow (Downmeadowstreet)
|Title
|$6.90
|–
|Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights (Idea Factory)
|Title
|$60.00
|–
|Tenshi no Uta: The Angel Verse II: The Fallen Angel (Edia)
|Title
|$28.65
|–
|Tenshinouta:The Angel’s Verse (Edia)
|Title
|$28.65
|–
|Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with space Photos (MASK)
|Title
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Vaccine Case (Wataru Nakano)
|Title
|$10.35
|–
|Wizard101 (gamigo US)
|Title
|$29.95
|–