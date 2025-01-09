0

Nintendo Download Updates (W2) New Year, Same Store

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 9, 2025
Happy New Year! Can you still say that this far into the month? Either way, after skipping last week’s new releases—because, honestly, none of those games were worth mentioning—we’re back.

The eShop is in fine form once again. We’ve sifted through the bundles, weeded out the AI-generated games and general clutter, and identified the best picks for this week. Interestingly, there’s a new bundle tactic worth noting: a game bundle featuring two titles merged into one SKU. It’s not your typical bundle; they’ve actually combined the SKUs into a single listing. Definitely something we’ll need to keep an eye on going forward.

Oh and if you’re wondering, no new deals article this week either – the last of the Holiday Sale ends this week and there really wasn’t anything new worth pointing out.

This week’s highlights: FREEDOM WARS Remastered is free from the Vita, Once Again short but poignant, Super Onion Boy+ is also quite fun. If there’s anything else we need to highlight here, let me know.

CurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives VS. FAMILY TENNIS$10.50
Beyond Memories – Darkness of the Soul$3.92$19.60
Boti: Byteland Overclocked$30.00
Boti: Byteland Overclocked Deluxe Edition$37.50
Bright Side: Quiz$5.25$15.00
Cats Visiting Underwater World$4.49$5.99
Chained Climb Together$4.99$9.99
Chained Towards Heaven$15.00
Chernobylite Premium Edition$59.99
Crowd Run$2.99$4.49
Detail Hunter$4.49
Dot Piece Puzzle$3.50
EGGCONSOLE Ys II MSX2$9.00
Fables Mosaic: Little Red Riding Hood$10.50
Felinea Tales$1.50$15.00
FREEDOM WARS Remastered$59.95
FREEDOM WARS Remastered – Digital Art Book
FREEDOM WARS Remastered Contribution Edition$75.95
Gravity Escape$15.00
Gun Fire: AI Rebellion$22.99
Guns And Draguns$14.40$19.20
How to plan events: A step-by-step guide$4.50
JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World$10.80$12.00
Jewel Match Solitaire 2 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia$4.49
Kiting Cat$7.50
Kosmo Skirmish$7.50
Make it! Oden$3.00$5.01
Meditation and mindfulness: How to live in the moment$1.50$4.50
Old Coin Pusher Friends 3$5.95
Once Again$8.76
PIYO PUZZ – piyokoro×puzzle –$8.00
Pocket Puzzle$8.99
Princesses Lylop: Royal Puzzle Challenge$4.50
Ramp Bike Racing$5.99
Rivenaar’s Grove$6.00$7.50
Roller-Skating$1.50$15.00
Super Onion Boy+$7.99
The Fox’s Way Home$18.80$23.50
Unsolved Case: Murderous Script CE$17.85
Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE$17.85

