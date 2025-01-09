Nintendo Download Updates (W2) New Year, Same Store
Happy New Year! Can you still say that this far into the month? Either way, after skipping last week’s new releases—because, honestly, none of those games were worth mentioning—we’re back.
The eShop is in fine form once again. We’ve sifted through the bundles, weeded out the AI-generated games and general clutter, and identified the best picks for this week. Interestingly, there’s a new bundle tactic worth noting: a game bundle featuring two titles merged into one SKU. It’s not your typical bundle; they’ve actually combined the SKUs into a single listing. Definitely something we’ll need to keep an eye on going forward.
Oh and if you’re wondering, no new deals article this week either – the last of the Holiday Sale ends this week and there really wasn’t anything new worth pointing out.
This week’s highlights: FREEDOM WARS Remastered is free from the Vita, Once Again short but poignant, Super Onion Boy+ is also quite fun. If there’s anything else we need to highlight here, let me know.