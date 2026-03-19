Nintendo Download Updates (W11) Shadows - Vooks

It’s just one of those weeks where you look at the list of games and there are a lot of them, but perhaps I just don’t have the words to talk about them, because they’re all a bit of an unknown.
What stands out though? Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Deadzone: Rogue for sure, and Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime looks intriguing as well. Aside from that, it might be one of those weeks where you’ll need to tell us what’s worth picking up.
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Arcade Archives 2 DEVASTATORS (HAMSTER)
|$13.50
|–
|BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (NIPPON COLUMBIA)
|$4.50
|–
|Console Archives Ninja-Kid II (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|–
|Deadzone: Rogue (Prophecy Games)
|$27.99
|$34.99
|Dread Delusion (Dread XP)
|$28.95
|–
|Human Fall Flat – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (Curve Digital)
|$26.99
|$29.99
|Royal Revolt Survivors (Headup Games)
|$15.00
|–
|Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers (Clear River Games)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$64.45
|–
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$32.00
|–
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Ultimate Bundle (Daedalic Entertainment)
|$85.00
|–
|Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (Game Mill)
|$59.95
|–
|Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! (Dotemu)
|$30.00
|$37.50
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|All Motors Racing Simulator (Pix Arts)
|$19.99
|–
|Aroma Love Ready! (Wise Games)
|$10.00
|–
|BANG! BANG! BANDITS (NIPPON COLUMBIA)
|$49.50
|–
|Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel (EpiXR Games)
|$3.35
|$5.00
|Blastoids (GS2 Games)
|$6.50
|–
|Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime (offbrand games)
|$19.95
|–
|Castle Tycoon Simulator (Downmeadowstreet)
|$6.99
|–
|Crabwave (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Defending Camelot (eastasiasoft)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|DigDigDrill (Phoenixx)
|$11.99
|$14.99
|EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.00
|–
|Enter the Dodgeball (Affility)
|$2.95
|–
|Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron (GS2 Games)
|$30.00
|–
|GET FIT – Men’s Fitness (EpiXR Games)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|GET FIT – Women’s Fitness (EpiXR Games)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Goritaire (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$7.20
|–
|HestiaFort (SmileForeverStudio)
|$4.05
|$4.50
|Jump into the New Year (Mediascape)
|$12.50
|–
|K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for PinkOrbil T. (Red Fables)
|$44.90
|–
|Kuky Adventure (Brainium Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Let’s Freeze Some Penguins (Neckbolt)
|$18.00
|–
|Letters to Arralla (Little Pink Clouds)
|$24.95
|–
|Machine Gun Fury (ESDigital Games)
|$8.10
|$9.00
|Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles (TT)
|$11.60
|$14.50
|Meme Mayhem (Cr3 Studio)
|$30.00
|–
|Mistfall Ruins (Downmeadowstreet)
|$4.99
|–
|Moto Rush Reborn (Baltoro Games)
|$14.99
|$19.50
|NO-SKIN (Feardemic)
|$9.99
|–
|Opus Magnum: Complete Edition (Alliance)
|$37.50
|–
|Pie Pie Cafeteria (Afil Games)
|$7.50
|–
|Ragdoll Playground Sandbox (Lu Ming trading as Shane Game)
|$5.99
|$11.99
|RUBATO (Headcannon)
|$34.20
|–
|Shop Farm Tycoon (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES)
|$6.99
|–
|Spot the Spy Guy (Trefl S.A)
|$10.50
|–
|The Little Tomb: The Maholova Club and the Search for a Dead Body (PLAYISM)
|$15.97
|$17.75
|Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei (ENTERGRAM)
|$50.95
|–
|Wonders Puzzle (Pix Arts)
|$7.99
|–
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