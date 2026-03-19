Nintendo Download Updates (W11) Shadows - Vooks

It’s just one of those weeks where you look at the list of games and there are a lot of them, but perhaps I just don’t have the words to talk about them, because they’re all a bit of an unknown.

What stands out though? Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Deadzone: Rogue for sure, and Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime looks intriguing as well. Aside from that, it might be one of those weeks where you’ll need to tell us what’s worth picking up.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases