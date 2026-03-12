Nintendo Download Updates (W10) Framing Stories - Vooks

Another nice week of releases, not a massive volume like last week, but we’re all playing Pokémon Pokopia anyway, right? If you’re not though, perhaps there’s Monster Hunter Stories 3 to check out (we have a review of that). Fatal Frame II is also spooking up the store. Wrasslin fans, your standard version of WWE 2K26 is here too.
Also, either we’re getting pretty good at filtering out all the bundles and rubbish on the store each week, or there’s a lot less slop lately. We’re down to just 42 “real” releases on the older system.
Anything we missed?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Console Archives SONIC WINGS Special (HAMSTER)
|$16.50
|–
|Cozy Grove – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
|$11.32
|$16.99
|FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE (KOEI TECMO EUROPE)
|$75.00
|–
|FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE)
|$97.50
|–
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (CAPCOM)
|$107.96
|–
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Deluxe Edition (CAPCOM)
|$137.96
|–
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Premium Deluxe Edition (CAPCOM)
|$152.95
|–
|WWE 2K26 Standard Edition (2K Games)
|$99.95
|–
Nintendo Switch New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|1 CatLine (eastasiasoft)
|$6.00
|$7.50
|Adventurous Slime (Ratalaika Games)
|$8.99
|–
|All Me Action Game (Hiro Studio)
|$7.50
|–
|Animal Coloring Books for Kids & Toddlers – Dinosaurs (McPeppergames)
|$12.00
|–
|Anime: Fantasy Uni 2 (Big Way)
|$3.00
|$3.75
|Bean Beasts (Anxious Noob Games Ltd)
|$14.99
|–
|Bubblegum Galaxy (Astrolabe Games)
|$29.99
|–
|COIN PIT (RoVi Ninen)
|$13.99
|–
|Collector’s Cove (VoodooDuck)
|$26.99
|$29.99
|Collie Call: The Future Is Calling (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Cowboys (GAME NACIONAL)
|$3.00
|$12.00
|CreArt – Painting by Numbers (TREVA)
|$30.00
|–
|DecaDungeons™ (Elushis)
|$15.00
|–
|Deckline (Dolores Ent.)
|$10.50
|–
|Do You Really Know? (Afil Games)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|Don’t Mess With Bober (Axyos Games)
|$15.00
|–
|EGGCONSOLE Advanced LORD MONARCH PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise)
|$9.15
|–
|Escape From Duck (Dragon Path Games)
|$5.99
|$12.99
|Geisha’s Heart: Romance Among the Cherry Blossoms (Red Fables)
|$44.90
|–
|Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (Silesia Games)
|$6.39
|$7.99
|Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain (Downmeadowstreet)
|$5.99
|–
|Jukai Maze (Zhiyi)
|$10.35
|–
|Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (14Dimension)
|$3.00
|–
|Memory Rewind (SOFT SOURCE)
|$30.00
|–
|MLB® The Show™ 26 (MLBAM)
|$149.99
|–
|Parkour Labs (Pdpartid@games)
|$22.50
|–
|Quick Brain Letter Hunt (TT)
|$14.50
|–
|Quick Brain: Number Hunt (TT)
|$14.50
|–
|Quick Deduction Short Mysteries (MASK)
|$3.75
|–
|Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly (CUDIT)
|$1.50
|–
|Sand Seeker (Downmeadowstreet)
|$4.99
|–
|Schoolgirl Card Pull Simulator (SHINISE GAMES)
|$4.68
|–
|Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 (Johnny Ostad)
|$14.99
|–
|Six Seven Nights (RandomSpin Games)
|$4.50
|$7.50
|Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax (Red Fables)
|$17.96
|$44.90
|UFOPHILIA (JanduSoft)
|$15.00
|$18.75
|Ultra Bonk Survivors (NOSTRA GAMES)
|$8.49
|$16.99
|Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury (EpiXR Games)
|$3.49
|$6.99
|Wrack: Reclamation (REDDEER.GAMES)
|$10.50
|$52.50
|Zumba – Galactic Marble Blast (EpiXR Games)
|$4.50
|$9.00
