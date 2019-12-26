Nintendo Download Updates (23/12 – 29/12) Well Done
We’ve reached the end of 2019, and the eShop goes out much as it started. With a whole bunch of games that just exist. There is one shining lighting amongst the darkness, Australian made Roombo: First Blood by Samurai Punk. For everything else, eh you’ve bought enough games this year.
There is 10% off Nintendo eShop credit until the 29th at JB Hi-Fi, consider everything here a further 10% off!
If you do copy and paste the contents of this article, please at least give us a link back. This is a hand-curated article each week – Thanks.
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.50
✚ Akuto: Showdown (QubicGames) – $8.99
✚ Arcade Archives VS. Balloon Fighter (Hamster) – $10.50
✚ Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $7.49 ($11.99 after 19/1)
✚ Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $7.50
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $2.79 ($6.99 after 7/1)
✚ Croc’s World 3 (Sprakelsoft) – $5.99
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 24/1)
✚ DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $30.00
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic GmbH) – $30.00
✚ Down to Hell (Ultimate Games) – $15.00
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $4.50 ($7.50 after 23/1)
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $7.50
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $4.50 ($7.50 after 23/1)
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic GmbH) – $30.00
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $9.45
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $15.00
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $42.00
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $4.50
✚ Nurse Love Addiction (DEGICA) – $60.00
✚ Nurse Love Syndrome (DEGICA) – $60.00
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus (Digerati) – $7.50 ($30.00 after 24/1)
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE– (CFK) – $40.50
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) $21.00
✚ Pulstario (Mokuzai Studio) – $1.50
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $15.00
✚ Rescue Tale (Bitecore) – $15.00
✚ ROLL’D (Forever Entertainment) – $2.70
✚ 🇦🇺 Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $6.00 ($7.50 after 14/1)
✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $22.50
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $13.50
✚ Sheep Patrol (QubicGames) – $1.49 ($2.99 after 14/1)
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 31/12)
✚ Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times (Chilled Mouse) – $45.00
✚ Xenoraptor (Digerati) – $11.25 ($22.50 after 24/1)
All of this new week’s new sales, continuing Festive Sales and the same old shovelware that’s on sale every two weeks has been updated in last week’s article.
See you in 2020.
Thanks for going through the effort of doing these lists every single week! I check them every Friday and I’m sure you’ve saved me a ton of cash over the year. Thanks Vooks!