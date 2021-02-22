789
Nintendo does the eyes emoji and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is coming to the Switch?

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 23, 2021

This is certainly one way to announce a game is coming to new platforms.

Early this morning, Tony Hawk tweeted the following;

While this could point to next-generation consoles or anything else, it’s Nintendo’s response that gets you a headline.

Yes, the eyes emoji. It would appear at least from the not so subtle tweet that the game could be coming to the Switch. There’s then also this, a reply from the Crash Bandicoot, another Tweet from Nintendo of America and finally Activision as well.

Activision loves the Switch double-dip, most recently with Crash Bandicoot 4 making its way to Switch months after the other consoles. When will we see an official announcement? Who knows? let’s hope some social media managers aren’t having a laugh.

