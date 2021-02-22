Nintendo does the eyes emoji and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is coming to the Switch?
This is certainly one way to announce a game is coming to new platforms.
Early this morning, Tony Hawk tweeted the following;
Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021
While this could point to next-generation consoles or anything else, it’s Nintendo’s response that gets you a headline.
February 22, 2021
Yes, the eyes emoji. It would appear at least from the not so subtle tweet that the game could be coming to the Switch. There’s then also this, a reply from the Crash Bandicoot, another Tweet from Nintendo of America and finally Activision as well.
Activision loves the Switch double-dip, most recently with Crash Bandicoot 4 making its way to Switch months after the other consoles. When will we see an official announcement? Who knows? let’s hope some social media managers aren’t having a laugh.
LOL…maybe it’ll all be revealed at the next partner showcase 🙂