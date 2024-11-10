0

Nintendo Direct to showcase Donkey Kong-Country area at Super Nintendo World tomorrow

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 11, 2024
The newest addition to Super Nintendo World in Japan has been known for some time to be Donkey Kong-themed, and tomorrow morning (Australian time), we’ll get our first look at it during a Nintendo Direct.

A ten-minute livestream showcasing the new area will be presented, most likely hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, as has been done in the past. The timing is convenient for Australians as well.

Nintendo has stated that no game information will be presented, in case you were hoping for that.

  • AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne): 9 a.m. on November 12
  • AEST (Brisbane): 8 a.m. on November 12
  • ACDT (Adelaide): 8:30 a.m. on November 12
  • AWST (Perth): 6 a.m. on November 12

