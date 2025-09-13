Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2025

Last night’s Nintendo Direct was absolutely massive. We got a whole bunch of locked-in release dates for games, plus new amiibo, a storybook, a Talking Flower, and even a Virtual Boy—that’s 2025 for you.

Most things are still a little while away, and we’ll have full preorder guides for everything as they get closer. But if you want to secure your copies now, we’ve gathered everything in one place. Well least it will be when all the stores update – a Friday Direct means a Monday update for most stores.

A few things to note, Coles will have 20% off eShop cards from September 17th. With most of the games on this list now up for preorder on the eShop it’s a good time to get a healthy discount. Also, both Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends Z-A are voucher games. That means if you’ve bought a Switch Game Voucher, each game works out to $67.47 ($53.98 if you get the credit 20% off at Coles). That’s a great deal if you’re on Switch, but if you’re on Switch 2 you can then buy the $20 upgrade pack and get them for $87.47 total (or $69.98 with the 20% off).

You could also buy the physical Switch version of either game, which is cheaper, then pick up the upgrade pack at the discounted rate of $16.00. That way, you’d get the Switch 2 version physically cheaper — by a couple of dollars, at least.

Amazon

TBC

Big W

TBC

EB Games

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Editio – $69.95

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – $109.95

Mario Tennis Fever $109.95

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89.95

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – $89.95

amiibo

Samus – $29.95

Samus & VI-O-LA – $44.95

Sylux – $29.95

Kirby & Warpstar – $59.95

Bandana Waddle Dee – $59.95

Mario and Luma – $44.95

Rosalina & Lumas – $44.95

eShop

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – $107.95

DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined Digital Deluxe Edition (Switch 2) – $122.95

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush – $30.00

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – $69.95

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition – $99.95

Hades II – $45.00

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $45.00

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Pack – Free

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – $109.95

Mario Tennis Fever – $109.95

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89.95

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Upgrade Pack – $20.00

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC – $45.00

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – $89.95

Super Mario Galaxy – $59.95

Super Mario Galaxy 2 – $59.95

Two Point Museum – $47.95

JB Hi-Fi

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $64

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – $99

Mario Tennis Fever – $99

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $79

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – $79

amiibo

Samus – $29

Samus & VI-O-LA – $44

Sylux – $29

Kirby & Warpstar – $59

Bandana Waddle Dee – $59

Mario and Luma – $44

Rosalina & Lumas – $44

My Nintendo Store

The Gamesmen

TBC

