Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2022
There was a heck of a lot of things announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, and a lot of them are available to preorder now. Now, they’re probably not going to sell out, but the collector’s editions might. Plus some games seemingly only get one print run in Australia so it doesn’t hurt to put things away just in case.
We’ve taken all the big stuff from the Direct, and got all the links so you can add to cart. Missed something? Let us know and we’ll track it down.
Amazon
Amazon has a preorder price guarantee, so if the price drops before release you’ll get that price.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69
- Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – $72.90
DX Collectables
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69
- Fire Emblem Engage – $69
EB Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $89.95
- Pikmin 4 – $TBC
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95
- Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95
- Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139.95
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition – $89.95
- Octopath Traveler II – $TBC
- It Takes Two – $59.95
- Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89.95
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $59.95
eShop
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95
- Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95
- Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – $84.95 and up
- It Takes Two – $59.95
Both Kirby and Fire Emblem are part of the Switch Voucher catalogue
JB Hi-Fi
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69
- Fire Emblem Engage – $69
- Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139
- Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89
My Nintendo Store
- Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139.95
Gamesmen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $78
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95
- Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95
- Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89.95
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.