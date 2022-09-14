Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2022

There was a heck of a lot of things announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, and a lot of them are available to preorder now. Now, they’re probably not going to sell out, but the collector’s editions might. Plus some games seemingly only get one print run in Australia so it doesn’t hurt to put things away just in case.

We’ve taken all the big stuff from the Direct, and got all the links so you can add to cart. Missed something? Let us know and we’ll track it down.

Amazon

Amazon has a preorder price guarantee, so if the price drops before release you’ll get that price.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69

Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – $72.90

DX Collectables

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69

Fire Emblem Engage – $69

EB Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $89.95

Pikmin 4 – $TBC

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95

Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139.95

Tales of Symphonia Remastered Chosen Edition – $89.95

Octopath Traveler II – $TBC

It Takes Two – $59.95

Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89.95

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake – $59.95

eShop

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95

Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – $84.95 and up

It Takes Two – $59.95

Both Kirby and Fire Emblem are part of the Switch Voucher catalogue

JB Hi-Fi

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $69

Fire Emblem Engage – $69

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139

Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89

My Nintendo Store

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition – $139.95

Gamesmen

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $78

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – $79.95

Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95

Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – $89.95

